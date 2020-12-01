Healthy Gingerbread Cookie Recipes

Mini Gingerbread House Cookies
Holiday cookies don't get any cuter than these mini gingerbread houses that kids and adults alike will love. Use a mini gingerbread house cookie cutter to cut out all the parts (the kids will love helping with this part), then build the houses and let the kids go to town decorating. Line up your finished creations to make a gingerbread house village, eat them up or prop them up on mugs of cocoa for dipping and munching.
Vegan Gingerbread Cookies
Coconut oil stands in for butter in this dairy-free, eggless cookie recipe for completely mouthwatering gingerbread cut-outs. Decorate cookies with a simple vegan icing or sanding sugar.
Gingerbread Cookies
Molasses, ginger, cinnamon and cloves flavor these holiday cookies which have just 73 calories each.
Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies
Gluten-free flour stands in for regular flour in these crisp, festive cut-out cookies that taste amazing. To decorate, dust cookies with sanding sugar before you bake them or drizzle and pipe on royal icing once they've cooled.
Gingerbread Cut-Out Cookies
This healthy gingerbread cut-out cookie recipe has all the flavor of traditional gingerbread cookies but incorporates white whole-wheat flour and uses less butter. Pull out all your cookie cutters and decorate these adorable cookies with natural decorating sugar and icing.
Gingerbread Thumbprint Cookies with Raspberry Jam
This healthy thumbprint cookie recipe has all the flavors of a traditional gingerbread cookie: cinnamon, ginger, cloves and molasses. These soft and chewy gingerbread cookies have an extra kick of spice with a crystallized ginger coating and are filled with raspberry jam--but feel free to fill them with whatever type of jam or preserves you have on hand.
The Carlsmith Family's Gingerbread Cookies
The dough is pleasantly easy to work with for children and parents alike: it won't stick or tear when you roll it out. Dress the finished cookies up with a quick cookie glaze, colored sugars or a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Iced Gingerbread Cut-Out Cookies
Gingerbread-Coconut Thumbprint Cookies with Blueberry Jam
This healthy thumbprint cookie recipe has all the flavors of a traditional gingerbread cookie: cinnamon, ginger, cloves and molasses. These soft and chewy gingerbread cookies are decorated with coconut and filled with blueberry jam, but we also like them filled with raspberry or apricot preserves.
Gingerbread Thumbprint Cookies with Orange Marmalade
This healthy thumbprint cookie recipe has all the flavors of a traditional gingerbread cookie: cinnamon, ginger, cloves and molasses. These soft and chewy gingerbread cookies are filled with orange marmalade, but we also like them filled with raspberry or apricot preserves.