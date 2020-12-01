Healthy S'more Recipes

Staff Picks

S'mores Energy Balls

These two-bite, protein-packed snacks have all the flavors of a campfire favorite rolled right in. Mini chocolate chips and graham cracker pieces are blended into the base mixture, while a mini marshmallow is tucked into the center. Even better, they're no-bake and you can make a big batch in about 30 minutes.
By Joy Howard

S'mores Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir graham cracker pieces and mini marshmallows into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

S'mores Pie

This pie has everything you love about the classic bonfire treat--a graham cracker crust, smooth milk chocolate filling and a pillowy, toasty meringue that evokes all the feels of marshmallows--without getting smoke in your eyes.
By Ben Bebenroth

Strawberry Nutella S'mores

Upgrade classic s'mores when you use chocolate-hazelnut spread instead of a chocolate bar in this quick recipe. We also added fresh strawberries and swapped graham crackers for thin lemon cookies in a fun, healthy twist.
By Breana Killeen

Dark Chocolate S'more Apple Dippers

You don't have to be sitting by a campfire to enjoy the taste of s'mores! Refreshing apple slices dipped in bittersweet chocolate and sprinkled with crushed graham crackers and miniature marshmallows make a delicious treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Peanut Butter S'mores

Mix up the classic s'mores recipe by swapping graham crackers for chocolate wafers. We love the flavor of the banana with the chocolate and peanut butter, but apples are delicious too.
By Breana Killeen

S'mores Snack Mix

This ode to a campfire classic has all the makings of a sweet s'mores treat in an easy-to-make snack mix kids can tote to school or soccer practice--or just have on hand as an after-school snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Campfire Banana S'mores

You'll never go camping again without this fun twist on classic s'mores made inside a split banana. Plus, it's easy to make gluten-free or to cut some carbs--just ditch the graham crackers and scoop this gooey treat up with a spoon instead.
By Carolyn Casner

S'more Parfaits

This chilled dessert offers all the flavors of a s'more, but you don't need a campfire. It also features a protein boost from the Greek yogurt.
By Cooking Light

Indoor S'Mores

You don't have to sit around a fire to enjoy s'mores. Just be sure to watch them carefully under the broiler--the marshmallows can go from perfectly toasted to charcoal in a hurry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grown-Up S'mores

S'mores aren't just a sweet treat for kids at a campfire! We've taken this classic dessert recipe to a whole new level--and a more mature audience--with the unexpected addition of rosemary, orange peel and fresh raspberries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Chocolate S'mores

How do we make a classic s'more healthy? By adding fruit! Strawberries and raspberries are also a delicious substitution for the banana.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

Peach Lemon S'mores

Think outside the graham cracker box! Using ginger thins and lemon curd, top a fresh peach with a gooey, toasty marshmallow and get ready to try the most delicious s'more recipe yet!
Pineapple Coconut S'mores

Give classic s'mores some island flair when you add pineapple and chocolate-covered coconut in this easy dessert recipe. Look for coconut thins in the cookie section at your grocery store. Almond or ginger thins work well too.
Raspberry Apricot S'mores

Gluten-Free Banana Chocolate S'mores

