Healthy Turkey Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious turkey soup recipes including turkey noodle soups and turkey rice soup. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Rating: Unrated
67
Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Wedding Soup

Rating: Unrated
13
This Italian Wedding Soup recipe is Italian comfort food at its best, and this easy soup recipe lends itself to countless variations. Substitute spinach, chicory, chard or any other leafy green for the escarole or kale, and any leftover cooked (or canned) beans for the white beans in this healthy Italian wedding soup recipe.
By Joyce Hendley

Turkey & Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated
23
This Southwestern-inspired turkey-and-squash soup gets a little kick from crushed red pepper and some zing from fresh lime juice. You can use leftover turkey or chicken (instead of the cutlets); dice it and add a few minutes before serving. Serve with cornbread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

White Bean-Sausage Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Make this heart-healthy main-dish white bean and sausage soup with fresh onions. If you're really pressed for time, look for frozen chopped onions, which can be added to soups and stews in seconds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage, Spinach & Tortellini Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
Full of a comforting tomato base and plenty of fresh spinach, the spicy sausage is a zingy, flavorful addition to this easy soup recipe. If you want to make the soup ahead of time, save the tortellini for shortly before serving so that it doesn't get soggy and break apart.
By Julia Levy

Sausage Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
14
To keep it simple, we've opted for just the essential ingredients in this rendition of the hearty Creole favorite: sausage, okra, rice and a little spice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables

Thanksgiving turkey leftovers have never been so delicious. Wild rice adds a nutty flavor--plus extra protein and fiber--to this creamy, hearty soup. Try this easy, healthy turkey recipe to help you use your holiday extras.
By Hilary Meyer

Sausage, Cabbage & Root Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
In this French-style healthy soup recipe, sausage, cabbage and root vegetables simmer together to make a comforting and healthy meal. Serve the soup piping hot with grated Parmesan cheese on the side. Like most soups, the flavors are even better if it's made a day ahead.
By Kathy Gunst

Turkey Albondigas Soup

Rating: Unrated
21
Albondigas, Spanish for “meatballs,” star in the traditional broth-based Mexican soup. Our version uses turkey rather than beef or pork for the meatballs, and we've pumped up the volume of fresh vegetables in the mix.
By Jessie Price

Slow-Cooker Turkey & Kale Minestrone Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Adjust the heat level in the dish by choosing either hot or mild Italian sausage. You can add red pepper, too, to make it extra hot. Serve this slow-cooker minestrone with crusty bread, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Brothy Chinese Noodles

Rating: Unrated
36
This dish was inspired by Chinese Dan Dan noodles--ground pork and noodles in a spicy broth. We use ground turkey and omit the traditional Sichuan peppercorns for convenience, but add hot sesame oil. Use toasted sesame oil instead if you want mild noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican-Style Turkey Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Red sweet pepper, winter squash and cilantro brighten up this spicy soup, making this Mexican-inspired one-dish meal the perfect family dinner. Accompany with a fresh fruit salad and warm crusty bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Turkey, Pasta & Vegetable Soup

Turkey, Pasta & Vegetable Soup

This simple, clean turkey soup is full of vegetables and shredded turkey, making it perfect for after the holidays when you have leftovers on hand. Don't forget to save your Parmesan rinds! Adding one to a soup like this adds a rich umami flavor.
Yucatan-Style Turkey & Vegetable Soup

Yucatan-Style Turkey & Vegetable Soup

Leftover turkey is not just for sandwiches! This hearty soup recipe is full of shredded turkey and vegetables and the tasty toppings--cilantro, avocado and queso fresco--are what may just have you coming back for that second dish. Queso fresco is a mild Mexican cheese with a crumbly texture, similar to that of feta or farmer's cheese. Look for it at Hispanic food markets or larger grocery stores.
Thai Noodle Bowl

Thai Noodle Bowl

White Chili

White Chili

Rating: Unrated
32
Turkey Meatball Minestrone

Turkey Meatball Minestrone

Turkey & Bean Soup

Turkey & Bean Soup

Turkey Tortellini Soup

This diabetes-friendly, slow-cooker soup is easy to make, contains minimal ingredients and is packed with flavor.

All Healthy Turkey Soup Recipes

Creamy Turkey Soup

Use your slow cooker to make a creamy soup that's loaded with lean turkey, potatoes, and mushrooms.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey and Rice Soup

Use cooked turkey or chicken breast and plenty of veggies to make a delicious, classic soup in only 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey-Barley Soup

Nutty barley and earthy, sweet root vegetables supplement leftover turkey to create a homey soup with an old-fashioned flavor. To shorten cooking time, substitute quick-cooking barley for pearl barley; add carrots and parsnips with the barley and simmer the soup for about 20 minutes total.
By Patsy Jamieson

Lasagna Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This quick and healthy lasagna soup recipe has all the comforting flavors of classic lasagna with plenty of tomatoes, Italian turkey sausage and lasagna noodles broken into bite-size bits. A dollop of ricotta cheese mixed with mozzarella and Parmesan adds a creamy finishing touch. Serve the soup with a green salad and crusty bread to sop up what's left in the bowl for an easy healthy dinner that's ready in under 30 minutes.
By Marianne Williams

Sausage Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
Chock-full of vegetables, thick with kidney beans and gently seasoned with garlic and anise, this soup typifies the Portuguese way of cooking. It needs only about 30 minutes to simmer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Giblet Stock

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy turkey stock adds great flavor to the gravy, but you can use chicken broth instead with good results.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

New England Cauliflower Clam Chowder

Rating: Unrated
1
Reducing the potatoes by half, and adding cauliflower in its place, lowers the carbs in this creamy meal-in-a-bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Essential Turkey Broth

Rating: Unrated
1
Once you have stripped off any leftover turkey meat for sandwiches and casseroles, turn the carcass into a broth for soup, such as Turkey-Barley Soup.
By Patsy Jamieson

Swedish Cabbage Soup with Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
1
A slightly sweetened chicken broth gives this cabbage soup its delicate flavor. Make it a meal: Swedish rye crisps are the perfect accompaniment.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot & Sour Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Although dark turkey meat is the most flavorful part of the bird, it is often passed over at the holiday meal--this quick soup is a great use for it and marries well shiitake mushrooms and Napa cabbage. Make it a meal: Serve with Elise's Sesame Noodles.
By Susan Herr

Fresh Corn Chowder

Rating: Unrated
2
Turkey bacon gives this creamy corn chowder a fabulous flavor without adding a lot of saturated fat. The soup has less than 190 calories per serving so it's an excellent choice if you are watching your weight. If you don't have fresh corn, frozen will work just as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com