Low-Carb Bread Recipes

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins
Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
Cauliflower English Muffins
These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich.
Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread
This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins
These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
Almond-Flour Zucchini Bread
Almond flour gives this tender gluten-free zucchini bread a boost of protein. Squeezing excess moisture from the zucchini prevents the bread from becoming too soggy. If you want to make it extra special, add some dark chocolate chips to the mix.
Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins
The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
Cauliflower Buns
These scrumptious low-carb cauliflower buns use cauliflower rice in place of flour, with a bit of sharp Cheddar cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free and gluten-free bun for burgers or sandwiches. Our take on cauliflower bread is particularly good with Classic Beef Burgers with all the fixings (see Associated Recipes), but we also love these buns with turkey burgers and veggie burgers.
Cranberry-White Chocolate Cornmeal Tea Biscuits
Little biscuits are flavored with dried cranberries and white chocolate for a sweet bite that's just right with coffee or as a snack.
EatingWell Cauliflower Pizza Crust
Lighten up pizza night with this low-carb alternative to traditional pizza dough. Riced cauliflower combines with egg and cheese to make a gluten-free pizza crust that's crisp on the outside but soft on the inside. Simply top with your favorite pizza toppings and bake for a healthier pizza you'll love.
Egg and Vegetable Muffins
Bulgur adds fiber and protein to these egg muffins, made with zucchini, tomato and feta cheese.