Low-Carb Bread Recipes

Rosemary-Chive Parker House Rolls

Parker House rolls were invented in Boston in the late 1800's, when they were served at the historic Parker House Hotel. Their unique crescent shape is formed by flattening a ball of dough in the middle and then folding it in half. This recipe uses mashed potatoes, rosemary and chives in the dough. Because it freezes well, you can make the dough ahead and bake the rolls when it's convenient.