Low-Carb Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-carb bread recipes including low-carb sandwiches and wraps. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Rating: Unrated
9
Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Rating: Unrated
25
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower English Muffins

Rating: Unrated
18
These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich.
By Hilary Meyer

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
8
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread

Rating: Unrated
5
This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
11
These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Almond-Flour Zucchini Bread

Rating: Unrated
3
Almond flour gives this tender gluten-free zucchini bread a boost of protein. Squeezing excess moisture from the zucchini prevents the bread from becoming too soggy. If you want to make it extra special, add some dark chocolate chips to the mix.
By Hilary Meyer

Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower Buns

These scrumptious low-carb cauliflower buns use cauliflower rice in place of flour, with a bit of sharp Cheddar cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free and gluten-free bun for burgers or sandwiches. Our take on cauliflower bread is particularly good with Classic Beef Burgers with all the fixings (see Associated Recipes), but we also love these buns with turkey burgers and veggie burgers.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry-White Chocolate Cornmeal Tea Biscuits

Little biscuits are flavored with dried cranberries and white chocolate for a sweet bite that's just right with coffee or as a snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

EatingWell Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Rating: Unrated
4
Lighten up pizza night with this low-carb alternative to traditional pizza dough. Riced cauliflower combines with egg and cheese to make a gluten-free pizza crust that's crisp on the outside but soft on the inside. Simply top with your favorite pizza toppings and bake for a healthier pizza you'll love.
By Hilary Meyer

Egg and Vegetable Muffins

Bulgur adds fiber and protein to these egg muffins, made with zucchini, tomato and feta cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Blueberry Muffin Bars

Blueberry Muffin Bars

Rating: Unrated
2
With all the supersize muffins out there, portion control can be a challenge. These let you enjoy the flavors of a blueberry muffin, and easily keep track of what you eat.
Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks

Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks

Shredded zucchini, eggs and cheese combine in this easy recipe for low-carb cheesy breadsticks like you would get from the pizzeria, but healthier! Dip this gluten-free appetizer in marinara or pico de gallo for even more flavor.
Low-Carb Cloud Bread

Low-Carb Cloud Bread

Blueberry-Oat Scones with Flaxseeds

Blueberry-Oat Scones with Flaxseeds

Goat Cheese & Onion Scones

Goat Cheese & Onion Scones

Rating: Unrated
1
Lefse

Lefse

Zucchini Tortillas

Rating: Unrated
5

In this genius carb swap recipe, shredded zucchini held together with a little cheese creates a delicious gluten-free tortilla. These low-carb tortillas are delicious on their own as a snack, but you can also wrap them around your favorite tortilla fillings. Be sure to squeeze as much liquid as possible from the zucchini in Step 2, as this will yield crispy tortillas.

All Low-Carb Bread Recipes

Rosemary & Garlic Breadsticks

Get classic Italian flavor with these homemade breadsticks--made using prepared pizza dough, rosemary and garlic. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Sprouted-Wheat Biscuits

Rating: Unrated
3
In this healthy buttermilk biscuit recipe, sprouted whole-wheat flour lends the nutritional benefits of whole-wheat flour without the bitterness. If you can't find sprouted flour, white whole-wheat and all-purpose flour are good substitutes. Adapted with permission from Bread Revolution by Peter Reinhart (Ten Speed Press, © 2014).
By Peter Reinhart

The Best Corn Bread

Rating: Unrated
9
One of the best things about this corn bread is that it takes only 15 minutes to prepare.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Wheat Scones

Rating: Unrated
4
This simple scone is sure to become a regular addition to your brunch menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grissini

Rating: Unrated
1
Long, crispy, thin breadsticks like these grissini are laid right on the tablecloth at many Piedmontese restaurants.
By Marialisa Calta

Italian Cheese Breadsticks

Start with prepared pizza dough and sprinkle with cheese and Italian seasoning for a simple side for soups or other light dinners. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Buttermilk Corn Muffins

This savory muffin recipe is less sweet than most corn breads. The muffins are quick, easy, and make a great side dish for dinner and for Thanksgiving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Breadsticks

Grilling tonight? Turn leftover bread slices into a deliciously seasoned accompaniment for any meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grissini (Piedmont-Style Breadsticks)

Crunchy on the outside and slightly soft in the center, these easy homemade breadsticks are a good way to use your sourdough starter. Substitute 1 tsp. of fresh starter for the active dry yeast, adding it with the olive oil and malt syrup. No barley malt syrup? Use molasses instead.
By Betsy Andrews

Tangerine Puckers

These mini tangerine muffins are just the right size for snacking. Each one has less than 50 calories and only 1 gram of fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosemary-Chive Parker House Rolls

Parker House rolls were invented in Boston in the late 1800's, when they were served at the historic Parker House Hotel. Their unique crescent shape is formed by flattening a ball of dough in the middle and then folding it in half. This recipe uses mashed potatoes, rosemary and chives in the dough. Because it freezes well, you can make the dough ahead and bake the rolls when it's convenient.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fennel & Sesame Breadsticks

Fennel and sesame seeds stud this easy homemade breadstick recipe made with prepared pizza dough. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Basil & Parmesan Breadsticks

In this easy homemade breadstick recipe, prepared pizza dough is topped with Parmesan cheese and dried basil for a no-knead alternative to dinner rolls. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Cheddar-Cornmeal Shortbread

Rating: Unrated
1
Crunchy cornmeal and sharp Cheddar pair perfectly in this savory shortbread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Cheese Breadsticks

With a kick of spice from chili powder and a dusting of cheese, this homemade breadstick recipe is fast and easy thanks to prepared pizza dough. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Oregano & Asiago Breadsticks

Get homemade breadsticks on the table fast--without any kneading or mixing--when you start with prepared pizza dough, then top with dried oregano and Asiago cheese. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Cauliflower Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Not only are these cheesy biscuits gluten-free, they're also made with cauliflower for a low-carb copycat recipe of a favorite. Cheddar cheese, garlic and chives add mouthwatering flavor to these biscuits that make a great way to start a meal. Serve along with soup or eat as a snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Campfire Biscuits on a Stick

Who said warm, buttery biscuits weren't campfire food? Thinly twist dough around a stick or skewer and hold over the fire for deliciously toasty campfire biscuits. Want to take it up a notch? Spread some butter on the cooked biscuits and roll them in cinnamon sugar for a sweet treat or Parmesan cheese for savory snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Chive & Garlic Breadsticks

Skip kneading or mixing when you start with prepared pizza dough in this healthy homemade breadstick recipe. This recipe calls for chives and garlic, but try your favorite toppings to personalize. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Onion & Poppy Seed Breadsticks

These easy homemade breadsticks are on the table in a jiffy--without any kneading or mixing--thanks to prepared pizza dough. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Pecan & Toasted Oat Nuggets

Rating: Unrated
1
Pecans are ground into a nut butter, which forms the base of these wholesome treats. Baking these scaled-down snacks in mini muffin pans is a good way to control portion size. If you do not have a mini muffin pan, spread the batter in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish (coated with cooking spray) and bake at 350°F for 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool in the pan, then cut into 24 squares.
By Lee Ann Cox

Poppy-Seed Breadsticks

Sprinkle whole-wheat pizza dough with poppy seeds for breadsticks in a flash.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pita Bread Pocket with Hummus

Hummus isn't just a fun party dip, it's a great everyday snack option, too. Made from ground garbanzo beans (chick peas), hummus is a flavorful way to get your fiber.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com