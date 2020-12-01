Healthy Noodle Stir Fry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious noodle stir fry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spicy Vegetable Lo Mein

Rating: Unrated
1
Skip takeout and make a healthier Chinese lo mein at home that's packed with vegetables. Make sure you drain your noodles well before adding them, as wet noodles will turn your stir-fry into a soggy mess. For a less spicy option, omit the sriracha hot sauce.
By Grace Young

Sesame-Garlic Beef & Broccoli with Whole-Wheat Noodles

Rating: Unrated
2
A savory marinade with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil infuses flavor into sirloin steak pieces in this healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe. Tip: Partially freeze the beef for easier slicing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Long-Life Noodles with Beef & Chinese Broccoli

Noodles are a key part of Chinese New Year celebrations because they symbolize long life. We love this recipe for the tradition because it's super-customizable based on your tastes. Try swapping in chicken for the steak. Can't find Chinese broccoli? Use broccolini instead. Or swap out the mushrooms and broccoli altogether for snow peas and carrots.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Vegetarian Lo Mein with Shiitakes, Carrots & Bean Sprouts

A hit of Sriracha gives a sweet and spicy edge to this healthy vegetarian recipe. Traditional lo mein is made with fresh lo mein noodles, which can be found in Asian markets. You can also use fresh or dried linguine noodles--fresh linguine is in the refrigerated section of some grocery stores. This easy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes, so it's perfect for weeknights.
By Grace Young

Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu

You won't miss the scrambled eggs and fish sauce in this vegan version of the Thai favorite because the flavorful sauce hits just the right balance of sweet, spicy and umami.
By Carolyn Casner

Cabbage Lo Mein

Rating: Unrated
3
Jam-packed with a colorful medley of vegetables, this classic noodle dish relies on a bold sesame-soy sauce to tie all the flavors and textures together.
By Lauren Grant

Pork & Bok Choy Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
10
In this zippy pork stir-fry we cut the bok choy into long, thin strips to mimic the long noodles. We like Japanese soba noodles because they are made with buckwheat, which gives them a nutty flavor and a boost of fiber. You can also use mild-flavored rice noodles or whole-wheat spaghetti. Serve with sliced cucumbers dressed with rice-wine vinegar and a glass of sauvignon blanc.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pad Thai

Rating: Unrated
20
This healthy pad thai recipe has less than half the calories and sodium of the traditional Thai-restaurant favorite. Look for dried wide rice noodles, sometimes called “Pad Thai noodles” or “straight-cut,” in the Asian-food section at most supermarkets and natural-foods stores. Serve with sliced cucumbers with a rice vinegar and cilantro vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dan Dan Noodles with Chicken & Baby Bok Choy

In this Asian dan dan peanut noodle recipe, Chinese black vinegar lends authentic flavor to the creamy sauce. If you can't find baby bok choy, use about 1 pound of mature bok choy sliced into 1- to 2-inch strips. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, such as sriracha, if desired.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Chicken Pad Thai

Rating: Unrated
2
A delicious balance of sweet, sour and salty flavors complements rice noodles and chicken in this quick and easy pad thai. We trimmed calories and boosted flavor by cutting back on the sugar you'll find in many restaurant versions. As with any stir-fry, be sure to have all your ingredients prepped before you begin--the steps move quickly once the cooking starts.
By Carolyn Casner

Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
1
Skip takeout and make these delicious, healthy dan dan noodles with a sesame-soy sauce, shrimp and peanuts in just 30 minutes. The Sichuan preserved vegetables add a bright pop of tangy, slightly fermented flavor. Look for them at an Asian market if you want the most authentic flavor or use more commonly available kimchi.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Dan Dan Noodles with Pork & Snow Peas

Rating: Unrated
1
In this Asian dan dan noodle recipe, lean pork loin and snow peas are stir-fried and tossed with a chile-soy sauce. Topped with peanuts and sesame seeds, this Chinese noodle recipe is a healthy, homemade alternative to takeout.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Inspiration and Ideas

Dan Dan Noodles with Seitan, Shiitake Mushrooms & Napa Cabbage

Dan Dan Noodles with Seitan, Shiitake Mushrooms & Napa Cabbage

Rating: Unrated
1
Sichuan peppercorns add a touch of floral heat to this mushroom-and-cabbage-loaded riff on dan dan noodles. Look for protein-rich vegetarian seitan--processed wheat gluten with a meaty texture-- near refrigerated tofu in large supermarkets or natural-foods stores. The actual weight of the seitan in a package varies depending on whether water weight is included. Look for the undrained weight on the label.
Stir-Fried Chicken & Broccoli with Mango Chutney

Stir-Fried Chicken & Broccoli with Mango Chutney

Rating: Unrated
1
Resist the urge to make this stir-fry chicken recipe in a skillet instead of a wok, which will hold all your ingredients better. Buy a carbon-steel wok at an Asian market (or online) for around $30 and you'll have it forever. Make one stir-fry and you'll wonder how you survived without it.
Stir-Fried Noodles with Green Tea

Stir-Fried Noodles with Green Tea

Rating: Unrated
4
Chicken-Peanut Stir-Fry

Chicken-Peanut Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
1
Chicken Udon Bowl with Zucchini Noodles

Chicken Udon Bowl with Zucchini Noodles

Beef Chow Fun

Beef Chow Fun

Rating: Unrated
5

Edamame Lo Mein

Rating: Unrated
9

This is not the greasy Lo Mein of your favorite Chinese take-out, it tastes even better. Plus you get plenty of nutrients with the addition of edamame, a great vegetarian protein source. Make it a Meal: Fruit sorbet and sesame cookies are a perfect ending.

All Healthy Noodle Stir Fry Recipes

Vegetable Lo Mein

This veggie lo mein dinner is easy to make and quick--it will be on your table in less time than it would take you to order online and have it delivered.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Seafood with Linguine

Apricot nectar adds a touch of sweetness to the soy- and ginger-based sauce flavoring this 25-minute seafood linguine recipe. The shrimp and scallops are coated with a curry mixture which adds taste and color to this delicious dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asian Vegetable Lo Mein

Udon noodles are usually sold in the Asian food section of the supermarket. If unavailable, substitute spaghetti or linguine in this vegetable lo mein recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegetarian Chow Fun

A touch of brown sugar added to the salty black bean-garlic sauce is what gives this noodle stir-fry its unmistakable Chinese takeout flavor. The recipe for vegetarian chow fun works equally well with slices of sirloin steak or boneless, skinless chicken breast or even pork tenderloin.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean Clams with Two Noodles

Zucchini noodles and shelf-stable stir-fry noodles combine for a hearty portion in this healthy stir-fry recipe. Chinese fermented black beans (they're actually soybeans) lend a salty and savory backbone to this quick veggie-filled entree. They're pungent, so a little goes a long way. Find them at Asian grocery stores, well-stocked supermarkets and online.
By Breana Killeen

Vietnamese-Style Beef and Noodle Bowls

Here's a quick version of pho, a fresh and satisfying Vietnamese noodle soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegetables & Pork over Chinese Noodles

Rating: Unrated
1
The sweet-and-spicy sauce flavors the wide lo mein noodles and accentuates the vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com