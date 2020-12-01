Healthy BBQ & Grilled Beef Recipes

Spice-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin
Spices and brown sugar combine to create a heavenly dry rub for this grilled beef tenderloin roast.
Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad
Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.
Grilled Filet Mignon with Herb Butter & Texas Toasts
This dish is simply luxurious: grilled beef tenderloin smothered in a vibrant herb butter served on top of a garlicky slab of whole-grain toast. And yes, with only about 303 calories and 14 grams of fat total, this steakhouse-worthy entree can be part of a healthy diet. If you like, make extra herb butter to top chicken, fish or even a grilled pork chop.
Flank Steak Tostadas
Quick-pickled onions and a simple yogurt-lime cream sauce lend complex flavors to these crispy steak tostadas.
Grilled Lime Chicken & Steak with Herb & Arugula Salad
This recipe involves one of our favorite make-ahead hacks: let the chicken and steak marinate in reverse. In this recipe, you'll pour a punchy, citrusy dressing over the meat right after it leaves the grill, so it soaks up the bright vinaigrette as it cools. Better yet, reverse-marinating keeps the grilled meat from drying out, even when kept in the fridge overnight.
Jalapeño Popper Burgers
We've taken a simple burger recipe and made it pop with an easy three-ingredient jalapeño cheese topping. Ground sirloin is lean ground beef made exclusively from the center loin cut. It has less connective tissue than regular ground beef for a super-tender burger.
Better-Than-Takeout Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries
This healthy take on burgers and fries swaps in chopped mushrooms for some of the meat in the burger patties, to cut back on calories and saturated fat.
Flank Steak with Chimichurri, Asparagus & Cauliflower Rice
This elegant steak dinner for two features asparagus drizzled with a bright chimichurri sauce. A bed of cauliflower rice sops all the extra juices, but you could stir the herby sauce into the rice for extra flavor. This dish is easy enough for a weeknight dinner but delicious enough for date night or a dinner party.
Grilled Short Ribs & Cherry Tomatoes with Chimichurri
Short ribs lend themselves to braising--but don't stop there. You can get surprisingly tender results on the grill too. Here the ribs are used in an easy dinner recipe that's ready in just 20 minutes. Hailing from South America, chimichurri is a fresh herb sauce that gets a little heat from crushed red pepper.
Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa
Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
Grilled Beef & Vegetable Kebabs
These easy grilled beef & vegetable kebabs are not only delicious--they're economical too. Tri-tip is an inexpensive and flavorful cut of beef that takes beautifully to cooking over an open flame. Thread it onto skewers with colorful veggies and marinate for up to eight hours before cooking on the grill or over your campfire. Either way, it's a healthy and tasty summer meal.
Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish
Corn, tomato and basil scream summer, but simplicity makes this easy dinner recipe perfect for the season. Serve the grilled skirt steak and relish with salad greens for a quick and healthy dinner you'll want to make over and over.