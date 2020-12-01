Healthy BBQ & Grilled Beef Recipes

Find healthy, delicious BBQ & grilled beef recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spice-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin

Spices and brown sugar combine to create a heavenly dry rub for this grilled beef tenderloin roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad

Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.
By Adam Hickman

Grilled Filet Mignon with Herb Butter & Texas Toasts

This dish is simply luxurious: grilled beef tenderloin smothered in a vibrant herb butter served on top of a garlicky slab of whole-grain toast. And yes, with only about 303 calories and 14 grams of fat total, this steakhouse-worthy entree can be part of a healthy diet. If you like, make extra herb butter to top chicken, fish or even a grilled pork chop.
By Jessie Price

Flank Steak Tostadas

Quick-pickled onions and a simple yogurt-lime cream sauce lend complex flavors to these crispy steak tostadas.
By Jamie Gates

Grilled Lime Chicken & Steak with Herb & Arugula Salad

This recipe involves one of our favorite make-ahead hacks: let the chicken and steak marinate in reverse. In this recipe, you'll pour a punchy, citrusy dressing over the meat right after it leaves the grill, so it soaks up the bright vinaigrette as it cools. Better yet, reverse-marinating keeps the grilled meat from drying out, even when kept in the fridge overnight.
By Julia Clancy

Jalapeño Popper Burgers

We've taken a simple burger recipe and made it pop with an easy three-ingredient jalapeño cheese topping. Ground sirloin is lean ground beef made exclusively from the center loin cut. It has less connective tissue than regular ground beef for a super-tender burger.
By Karen Rankin

Better-Than-Takeout Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries

This healthy take on burgers and fries swaps in chopped mushrooms for some of the meat in the burger patties, to cut back on calories and saturated fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flank Steak with Chimichurri, Asparagus & Cauliflower Rice

This elegant steak dinner for two features asparagus drizzled with a bright chimichurri sauce. A bed of cauliflower rice sops all the extra juices, but you could stir the herby sauce into the rice for extra flavor. This dish is easy enough for a weeknight dinner but delicious enough for date night or a dinner party.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Short Ribs & Cherry Tomatoes with Chimichurri

Short ribs lend themselves to braising--but don't stop there. You can get surprisingly tender results on the grill too. Here the ribs are used in an easy dinner recipe that's ready in just 20 minutes. Hailing from South America, chimichurri is a fresh herb sauce that gets a little heat from crushed red pepper.
By Devon O'Brien

Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Beef & Vegetable Kebabs

These easy grilled beef & vegetable kebabs are not only delicious--they're economical too. Tri-tip is an inexpensive and flavorful cut of beef that takes beautifully to cooking over an open flame. Thread it onto skewers with colorful veggies and marinate for up to eight hours before cooking on the grill or over your campfire. Either way, it's a healthy and tasty summer meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish

Corn, tomato and basil scream summer, but simplicity makes this easy dinner recipe perfect for the season. Serve the grilled skirt steak and relish with salad greens for a quick and healthy dinner you'll want to make over and over.
By Robin Bashinsky

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetables

Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetables

You might be tempted to save beef filet for special occasions, but this low-fat cut is actually perfect weekday fare: it cooks up fast, stays juicy and carries other flavors perfectly.
Essential Grill Guide for Meat and More

Essential Grill Guide for Meat and More

A handy chart with marinating and grilling times for chicken, steak, pork, shrimp, salmon, tofu and more popular proteins.
Steak & Potato Grill Packets

Steak & Potato Grill Packets

28 Grilled Chicken, Pork and Beef Main Dishes for Summer Cookouts

28 Grilled Chicken, Pork and Beef Main Dishes for Summer Cookouts

Steak & Vegetables with Chimichurri Sauce

Steak & Vegetables with Chimichurri Sauce

Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetable Kebabs

Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetable Kebabs

Southwest Flank Steak with Fresh Tomatillo Salsa

Tart, fruity tomatillos make a delicious salsa that complements this Southwestern-inspired flank steak.

All Healthy BBQ & Grilled Beef Recipes

Korean BBQ Short Ribs (Galbi)

The longer you marinate these Korean sweet-and-savory ribs, the better. Look for flanken-cut short ribs in the meat department or ask your butcher to cut them for you. If you can't find perilla or shiso leaves, try using mint instead.
By Judy Joo

Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos with Smoky Tomatillo Salsa

Here's a pro tip from chef Rick Bayless, who shared this skirt steak taco recipe: puree a can of chipotles in adobo sauce and keep it in your fridge. Adobo is a vinegary tomato sauce, so along with the chipotles (smoked jalapeños), it becomes an all-purpose marinade that's spicy, smoky and salty, all in one. In this recipe you brush it on the steak before grilling but Bayless also does the same move on eggplant, chicken and fish. And having the sauce on hand means you're ready to whip up this easy grilled dinner at a moment's notice.
By Rick Bayless

Grilled Flank Steak Salad with Ginger-Wasabi Dressing

This quick, healthy dinner salad recipe is ready in 40 minutes thanks to preshredded carrots and coleslaw mix. If you have leftover quinoa, skip Step 1 and use 2 cups in the salad. If you want a bigger flavor kick in the dressing, up the wasabi powder to 1 tablespoon.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Steak and Chimichurri Salad

Chimichurri sauce is an essential part of Argentinean cuisine and goes great with grilled beef or chicken. This recipe takes advantage of the great flavor combination of Chimichurri sauce with steak and dressed greens, making it the perfect summer meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Flank Steak & Corn with Green Goddess Butter

An herbaceous butter turns grilled sweet corn into a rave-worthy accompaniment to simple grilled flank steak.
By Adam Dolge

Pizza Sliders

Mini burgers make a fun, kid-friendly meal. Italian herbs, marinara and melty mozz give them the appeal of pizza.
By Joy Howard

Adobo Flank Steak Tacos

Lime juice and adobo sauce lend a tangy and smoky flavor to these grilled steak tacos.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Mixed Grill with Balsamic-Mustard Vegetables

This healthy dinner recipe is perfect for using up whatever fresh vegetables you have on hand. Just pay attention to cook time: denser vegetables, such as peppers and onions, take a bit longer than softer ones like zucchini and squash. Smaller ones, like cherry tomatoes, may need to be cooked in a grill basket.
By Katie Workman

Steak and Mushrooms with Parsley Mashed Potatoes

Tender beef steaks are grilled and served with savory mushroom gravy over mashed potatoes for a dinner your family will love.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Marinated Flank Steak Salad

Grilled flank steak is served over salad greens with sweet corn, peppers, and tomatoes, and topped with a fresh cilantro dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders

With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak & Potato Grill Packets with Blue Cheese & Rosemary

Steak and potatoes are a classic combo on the grill. We have taken the concept one step further by adding green beans and rosemary, and wrapping everything in a packet to make a complete meal. A sprinkling of blue cheese just before serving is the perfect finish for this steak-house special.
By Joy Howard

Chili-Rubbed Flank Steak Salad

Transform steak into a nutritious meal by serving it atop this lively Southwest-inspired salad recipe. If you make the dressing when you marinate the steak, this meal comes together quickly.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Smoky Grilled Flank Steak

This easy grilled flank steak gets its flavor from two smoky ingredients--paprika and chipotle--rather than spending hours in a smoker. For a quick and healthy weeknight dinner, grill your favorite vegetables alongside the steak and voilà! Dinner's done.
By Devon O'Brien

Pineapple-Bacon Barbecue Burgers

For your next barbecue, try these Hawaiian-inspired sweet and savory burgers. They're made from lean ground beef and have bacon and crushed pineapple baked right in. Served with barbecue sauce on Hawaiian sweet rolls, they're sure to impress your guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flank Steak with Grilled Tomatoes & Cucumber Herb Relish

Halved tomatoes keep their shape but get smoky-sweet flavor when grilled alongside the spice-rubbed steak in this healthy dinner recipe. The cool, crunchy cucumber relish is also spectacular served with grilled pork or chicken.
By Vivian Howard

Grilled Steak with Beets & Radicchio

Peppery radicchio mellows a bit on the grill and is offset wonderfully by the sweet beets and earthy goat cheese dressing. Rib-eye or filet mignon would also be a delicious choice in this recipe.
By Jessie Price

Brazilian Grilled Flank Steak

Barbecued meats (churrasco) are served in churrascarias, Brazilian barbecued-meat restaurants, with a salsa-like sauce as an accompaniment. Since hearts of palm show up at every salad bar in these restaurants, we've added them to the sauce to give it a tasty twist.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Honey-Ancho-Glazed Beef Tenderloin

Tender beef is brushed with a spicy-sweet, honey-chile pepper glaze and grilled slowly over wood chips. As the wood chips heat up, their smokes lends incredible flavor to the meat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Steak with Pepper Relish

Here, we toss colorful bell peppers in a balsamic-herb vinaigrette and grill them in a foil packet at the same time as the steak. Serve with corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry BBQ Sausage Bites

Sweet, smoky and savory, these sausage appetizer bites are a cinch to throw together at the last minute. Just throw some smoked sausage on the grill, slice and toss with the fresh homemade raspberry barbecue sauce for the ultimate crowd-pleaser.
By Katie Webster

Cilantro-Lime Flank Steak

Though it's rare to utter the words "light" and "beef" in the same breath, this refreshingly different recipe is undeniably both. Fresh lime, cilantro and chili powder flavor the super-lean flank steak.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Farmers' Market Sliders

Grill up your veggie haul from the farmers' market and pile them on as toppings in this healthy burger recipe. Bell peppers work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian Beef Patties with Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

Tame these fiery mint- and cumin-spiked ground beef patties without derailing your daily meal plan when you add the cool low-fat cucumber sauce to them.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
