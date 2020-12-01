Healthy Shrimp Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious crab appetizer recipes including crab cakes and crab dip. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
1
Stuffed shrimp make a quick and easy appetizer perfect for holiday parties. The trick to great stuffed shrimp? Make sure your shrimp are large enough to hold the filling. We recommend jumbo shrimp, which easily encase the savory filling of scallions, breadcrumbs and bacon with just a hint of spice from cayenne pepper.
By Liz Mervosh

Meat Fondue

Everyone can have fun cooking their own steak, chicken and shrimp in only minutes. Enjoy with Ginger-Wasabi Sauce and Lemon-Pepper Aioli.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic-Sautéed Shrimp

Peeled shrimp may be convenient, but here the shells--and heads if you are lucky enough to find them still on--are transformed into a quick stock that adds a boost of flavor. Serve the garlic-sautéed shrimp as an appetizer or use them as a topping for pasta or risotto.
By Domenica Marchetti

Shrimp & Crab Cakes

Rating: Unrated
4
These are delicious with Spicy Cucumber Dipping Sauce.
By Kirsten Dixon

Scallop & Shrimp Dumplings

Rating: Unrated
8
People along the Yangtze River enjoy dumplings with a variety of fillings, from seafood to red meat, eggs to vegetables. In Wuhan, dumplings may be served at any meal. Crisp, pan-fried dumplings don't have to be loaded with fat. Cooking them in a mix of water and oil makes them crisp on the bottom, tender and juicy inside.
By Ying Chang Compestine

Coconut Shrimp with Creamy Dipping Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Our creamy, slightly spicy sauce pairs perfectly with this crispy coconut shrimp. The unsweetened coconut flakes get crunchy in the oven for the fried taste you love without the oily mess, plus they're better for you, too.
By Carolyn Casner

Shrimp Summer Rolls

This sophisticated-looking shrimp summer roll recipe is surprisingly easy to make and makes a great party appetizer or first course. Look for rice-paper wrappers--translucent round sheets made from rice flour--in the Asian section of large supermarkets or at Asian food stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Shrimp Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Chile and horseradish add a spicy kick to this mayo- and yogurt-based yum yum shrimp sauce. This recipe comes together in a pinch for an updated shrimp cocktail appetizer--and will be devoured just as fast at any party.
By Carolyn Casner

Vietnamese Shrimp & Mango Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Large, untorn butter lettuce leaves are best for rolling up the filling in these Asian lettuce wraps without breaking. If you use larger shrimp, chop them before cooking to make the wraps easier to eat. Serve as a first course or light dinner with a side of rice or noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ceviche-Stuffed Avocados

Rating: Unrated
3
Rather than serving this easy mock shrimp ceviche with chips or tortillas, cut some carbs and pile the citrusy seafood in fresh avocado bowls for a fun and healthy presentation.
By Hilary Meyer

Rice Pilaf with Shrimp

Don't be surprised if you start humming the jingle about the San Francisco treat while you're eating this herb-infused pilaf. Quick-cooking shrimp and tender baby lima beans turn this side dish into a quick main course. Not a lima lover? Try frozen shelled edamame instead. Serve with steamed or roasted asparagus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Shrimp Cocktail Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy-to-make shrimp sauce is the only recipe you need for a shrimp cocktail appetizer that will be devoured every time. Our tried-and-true sauce is the perfect balance of sweet and tangy.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Avocado Shrimp Ceviche

Avocado Shrimp Ceviche

Rating: Unrated
1
A lime-juice marinade "cooks" the raw shrimp in this classic ceviche. For a refreshing update, this one is served with a salsa made from creamy avocado, juicy tomato and tangy cilantro.
Quick Risotto with Shrimp, Corn & Edamame

Quick Risotto with Shrimp, Corn & Edamame

Rating: Unrated
6
In this healthy, quick risotto recipe, we use instant brown rice instead of arborio rice, and frozen corn and edamame to speed up the cooking time and add fiber. To get the creamy risotto texture without slow cooking, we stir in cream cheese and Parmesan just at the end of cooking.
Curried Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Curried Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Edamame Succotash with Shrimp

Edamame Succotash with Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
3
Shrimp & Avocado Canapes

Shrimp & Avocado Canapes

Rating: Unrated
3
Japanese Shrimp & Eggplant Fried Rice

Japanese Shrimp & Eggplant Fried Rice

New England Fried Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
9

Who doesn't love a crunchy fried shrimp? This version takes virtually fat-free shrimp out of the deep fryer and pan-fries them in a little bit of oil instead. With 9 grams of total fat and 213 calories per serving, you can feel good about enjoying them.

All Healthy Shrimp Appetizer Recipes

Shrimp Kebabs with Curry-Coconut Glaze

Rating: Unrated
1
Try this Thai shrimp skewer recipe alongside quinoa and stir-fried broccoli or double or triple the recipe and serve the kebabs as a party appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chile Dipping Sauce

Ready in 30 minutes, these coconut shrimp appetizers will be a hit at your next party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp Cocktail

Rating: Unrated
1
Practically an instant snack--frozen precooked prepeeled shrimp is available in nearly every supermarket these days. All you need is a little zesty cocktail sauce to dip them in.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp and Strawberry Spring Rolls with Creamy Orange Dipping Sauce

Spring rolls are a great choice when you're looking to serve a light and healthy appetizer. You'll want to dip each bite of these rolls--packed with shrimp, arugula, fennel and sweet strawberries--in the creamy orange dipping sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sizzled Shrimp

No tapas buffet would be complete without garlic shrimp, the most ubiquitous of bar foods.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp-Filled Spring Rolls

For a pretty touch, tie a strip of blanched scallion green around each packet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Coconut Shrimp with Tangelo Salsa

Rating: Unrated
4
A sweet-and-sour tangelo salsa complements the toasty coconut crust on these sassy little coconut shrimp. Serve these healthy baked coconut shrimp as a plated first course with the tangelo salsa or as a passed hors d'oeuvre. Be sure to use unsweetened shredded coconut or this baked coconut shrimp recipe will be too sweet--look for it near other baking supplies or in bulk at natural-foods stores or well-stocked supermarkets.
By Katie Webster
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com