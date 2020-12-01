Healthy Bread Roll & Bun Recipes

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls
These rolls are wonderfully fluffy and packed with cinnamon flavor--you'd never know they're gluten-free. Plus, with only one rise time, this recipe is quicker to make than other yeasted doughs.
Fried Apple Pie Rolls
In this healthy take on apple pie, wonton wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
Cardamom-Orange Rolls
For a quick and easy sweet treat, try these cardamom-orange rolls. Ready in just 35 minutes, these rolls are perfect for brunch or with tea.
Cinnamon Streusel Rolls
You don't have to make a special trip to the bakery when you can whip up a batch of these heavenly cinnamon streusel rolls at home.
Slow-Cooker Dinner Rolls
These dinner rolls are baked in the slow cooker, then browned under the broiler for a couple minutes for a crisp crust. The results? Billowy, crusty, decadent rolls to serve with any meal.
Cinnamon-Sugar Pull-Apart Rolls
Get a delicious breakfast treat in the oven in just 15 minutes with this easy pull-apart roll recipe.
Parker House Rolls
These buttery, slightly sweet dinner rolls originated at Boston’s Parker House hotel in the 1870s—thus the name “Parker House Rolls.” We tweaked a few ingredients to make them healthier but just as snatch-the-last-one delicious as the classic version.
Cranberry-Pecan Cinnamon Rolls
This cranberry-pecan cinnamon roll recipe is a cinch to put together--there's no kneading and no rolling of any dough. These rolls are baked in a muffin tin and are already perfectly portioned, making them great for a morning treat or as part of a brunch menu.
Soft Whole-Wheat Dinner Rolls
Finding tasty, healthy, whole-grain dinner rolls in the supermarket or even at a local bakery can be a challenge. Here's a not-too-big dinner roll you can feel good about serving for the holidays or any special occasion.
Whole-Wheat Cranberry Dinner Rolls
These buttery thyme-seasoned knotted dinner rolls have a sweet and tangy cranberry-ginger topping baked right in. The prep time is only 20 minutes thanks to frozen whole-wheat bread dough, so you can make these any night of the week.
Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Rolls
Store-bought pizza dough is the time-saving secret to making this homemade dinner roll recipe in your muffin tin in under an hour.
Whole-Wheat Irish Soda Bread Rolls
This easy whole-wheat Irish soda bread roll recipe gets its rise from baking soda instead of yeast, so you can enjoy warm bread with just a few minutes of prep and 25 minutes in the oven.