Healthy Bread Roll & Bun Recipes

Staff Picks

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: Unrated
7
These rolls are wonderfully fluffy and packed with cinnamon flavor--you'd never know they're gluten-free. Plus, with only one rise time, this recipe is quicker to make than other yeasted doughs.
By Devon O'Brien

Fried Apple Pie Rolls

Rating: Unrated
10
In this healthy take on apple pie, wonton wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
By Breana Killeen

Cardamom-Orange Rolls

For a quick and easy sweet treat, try these cardamom-orange rolls. Ready in just 35 minutes, these rolls are perfect for brunch or with tea.
By Adam Dolge

Cinnamon Streusel Rolls

You don't have to make a special trip to the bakery when you can whip up a batch of these heavenly cinnamon streusel rolls at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Dinner Rolls

Rating: Unrated
3
These dinner rolls are baked in the slow cooker, then browned under the broiler for a couple minutes for a crisp crust. The results? Billowy, crusty, decadent rolls to serve with any meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Cinnamon-Sugar Pull-Apart Rolls

Get a delicious breakfast treat in the oven in just 15 minutes with this easy pull-apart roll recipe. 
By Adam Dolge

Parker House Rolls

These buttery, slightly sweet dinner rolls originated at Boston’s Parker House hotel in the 1870s—thus the name “Parker House Rolls.” We tweaked a few ingredients to make them healthier but just as snatch-the-last-one delicious as the classic version.
By Adam Dolge

Cranberry-Pecan Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: Unrated
3
This cranberry-pecan cinnamon roll recipe is a cinch to put together--there's no kneading and no rolling of any dough. These rolls are baked in a muffin tin and are already perfectly portioned, making them great for a morning treat or as part of a brunch menu.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Soft Whole-Wheat Dinner Rolls

Rating: Unrated
18
Finding tasty, healthy, whole-grain dinner rolls in the supermarket or even at a local bakery can be a challenge. Here's a not-too-big dinner roll you can feel good about serving for the holidays or any special occasion.
By Katie Webster

Whole-Wheat Cranberry Dinner Rolls

These buttery thyme-seasoned knotted dinner rolls have a sweet and tangy cranberry-ginger topping baked right in. The prep time is only 20 minutes thanks to frozen whole-wheat bread dough, so you can make these any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Rolls

Store-bought pizza dough is the time-saving secret to making this homemade dinner roll recipe in your muffin tin in under an hour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Wheat Irish Soda Bread Rolls

Rating: Unrated
9
This easy whole-wheat Irish soda bread roll recipe gets its rise from baking soda instead of yeast, so you can enjoy warm bread with just a few minutes of prep and 25 minutes in the oven.
By Ivy Manning

Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Garlic & Mushroom Batter Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
Say goodbye to boring bread--this round loaf is full of savory mushrooms, fresh parsley and chives, and creamy roasted garlic. Any fresh mushrooms will do, but mixing in different types, such as button, cremini, or stemmed shiitake, will result in more compliments from your dinner companions.
Cloverleaf Dinner Rolls

Making your own dinner rolls is easier than you'd think. Made with a basic dough that uses a blend of all-purpose and whole-wheat flours, these rolls will impress your guests.
Spicy Seeded Rolls

Fig-Anise Rolls

Rating: Unrated
3
Sweet Potato Rolls

Quick Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: Unrated
2

Cinnamon Rolls

Substituting whole-wheat for some of the white flour makes these cinnamon rolls more nutritious.

