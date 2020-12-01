Healthy Pot Roast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious beef stew recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Fork-Tender Pot Roast

For a meal that's ready when you get home after a long day, try this flavorful and hearty pot roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Perfect Prime Rib

Rating: Unrated
2
Cooking prime rib can be intimidating--it's such a big piece of meat and you're usually making it for a special occasion, like Christmas or a formal dinner, so you want to get it just right. But it needn't be stressful: This easy prime rib recipe calls for just a handful of ingredients and lays out how to cook prime rib so it's juicy, tender and full of flavor, without a lot of fuss. Cooking the prime rib low and slow safeguards the meat from cooking unevenly. See the Tips section below for more advice on making the perfect prime rib. And if you have leftovers, they make a killer sandwich!
By Liz Mervosh

Slow-Cooker Herb & Mushroom Braised Beef

With its comforting flavors contributed by savory meat, mushrooms, onions, carrots and fresh herbs, this slow-cooker braised beef is a wonderful supper on cold-weather days. Consider freezing it into portions for busy weeknight meals. You could also shred the meat and serve it on sandwiches.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Chuck Roast with Potatoes & Carrots

This slow-cooker chuck roast is winter comfort food at its finest. A bright, slightly sweet sauce balances the rich and tender braised beef. You can substitute multi-colored baby potatoes (halved) for the Yukon variety and fresh fennel fronds for the parsley, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Texas Beef and Beans

A hearty beef and beans dish has Texas-sized flavor. Just put the ingredients in your slow cooker, press the button, and you're done until dinner time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mushroom & Thyme Roasted Beef Tenderloin

The beef tenderloin in this main dish recipe really benefits from a long soak in the mushroom- and thyme-flavored marinade. Roasted in the oven alongside onions, carrots, and more mushrooms, this meal is a definite crowd-pleaser.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spice-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin

Spices and brown sugar combine to create a heavenly dry rub for this grilled beef tenderloin roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbed Beef Tenderloin

Fresh parsley, rosemary, and thyme make a flavorful mustard rub for the tender roast beef in this dinner recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic-Stuffed Standing Rib Roast

A beef rib roast screams celebration. The meat is expensive, but rewards minimal effort with amazing, juicy flavor. All you need to do is poke pieces of sliced garlic into the meat, season it with salt and pepper and roast it. Serve with mashed potatoes and greens. Or make it brilliant with savory herb, Parmesan and horseradish breadcrumbs (see variation). Use leftovers in sandwiches or roast beef hash.
By Virginia Willis

Rib Roast with Dijon-Sour Cream Sauce

This classic rib roast is seasoned with rosemary and marjoram and served with an incredibly simple--yet divine--mustard and sour cream sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coffee-Braised Pot Roast with Caramelized Onions

Rating: Unrated
38
This recipe is reminiscent of a pot roast made with onion-soup mix, but the flavors are true and pure--and nobody misses the excess sodium. (For a slow-cooker variation, see below.)
By Patsy Jamieson

Beef Rib Roast with Mushrooms & Fennel

The edible wild mushrooms you can find depend on where you live. They add woodsy and earthy flavors, but cultivated cremini and white buttons are delicious here too. Well-stocked supermarkets often have cultivated "wild" varieties like hen of the woods, matsutake, yellowfoot and hedgehog--all great in this recipe.
By Katie Button

Inspiration and Ideas

19 Holiday Roasts That Will Be the Star of Your Table

19 Holiday Roasts That Will Be the Star of Your Table

These holiday roast recipes will be the centerpiece of your holiday table. Whether it’s beef, pork or ham, these impressive roasts are delicious and flavorful. Plus, you can easily use any leftover protein in sandwiches or salads. Recipes like Garlic-Rosemary Roast Beef with Horseradish Sauce and Pork Loin Roast with Pepper Jelly Glaze are bold, stunning and tasty.
Instant Pot Beef Pot Roast

Instant Pot Beef Pot Roast

Rating: Unrated
1
Enjoy the comfort of perfectly cooked pot roast without the hours of roasting with this recipe that makes use of a multicooker, like the Instant Pot. Just 45 minutes in the pressure cooker is all it takes to make tender pot roast with potatoes and carrots alongside.
Herb-Pepper Rubbed Beef

Herb-Pepper Rubbed Beef

Bistro Beef Tenderloin

Bistro Beef Tenderloin

Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Ancho Chile Sauce

Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Ancho Chile Sauce

Roast Beef with Mushroom-Fig Sauce

Roast Beef with Mushroom-Fig Sauce

Pressure Cooker "Corned" Beef & Cabbage

Corned beef is brisket that has been pickled in spices for days. You can buy it ready-to-cook or corn your own at home, but both are serious sodium bombs, packing more than 500 mg per 3-ounce serving--nearly 25% of the recommended daily limit. For this healthier pressure cooker corned beef and cabbage, we start with a plain brisket and add seasonings ourselves to control the salt level. We also opt for a flat-cut end of brisket, instead of the thicker point cut, as it has less fat, making it easier to slice when cooked. An electric pressure cooker, such as an Instant Pot, is absolutely key to this recipe, allowing you to cook the brisket in one hour--as opposed to three hours or more in the oven. It also lets you sear and roast in one device, saving cleanup time.

All Healthy Pot Roast Recipes

Sauerbraten

Sauerbraten, a classic German recipe, is the ultimate make-ahead entree. First you brine it, then you braise it, then it marinates for a day before you serve it--sauerbraten literally means “pickled roast beef.” Serve this sauerbraten with the traditional German dumplings called spaetzle, or mashed potatoes or buttered noodles, and roasted green beans.
By Ivy Manning

Wine-Braised Beef Brisket

Rating: Unrated
1
Got the weeknight "what's-for-dinner" blues? You'll sing another tune when you come home to a slow-cooked, tender beef brisket with a wine-enhanced sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, this is comfort food at its finest.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fennel-Garlic Braised Brisket with Roasted Peppers & Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy brisket recipe with roasted vegetables is unfussy and rustic. A long braise in a low oven coaxes the tenderness into this lean cut of beef and brings sweetness to the roasted peppers and potatoes. Leftover brisket reheats beautifully and is perfect for sandwiches the next day.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Roast with Spicy Potatoes

Tri-tip roast is a boneless cut of beef from the bottom sirloin. Because of its triangular shape, it's also sometimes called triangular roast. This versatile cut tastes wonderful roasted, grilled or broiled, but best of all it's low in calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey-Ancho-Glazed Beef Tenderloin

Tender beef is brushed with a spicy-sweet, honey-chile pepper glaze and grilled slowly over wood chips. As the wood chips heat up, their smokes lends incredible flavor to the meat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pot Roast with Chipotle-Fruit Sauce

The sauce on this slow-cooker pot roast is a tantalizing combination of sweet and smoky. Dried fruit and chipotle peppers combine with garlic-pepper seasoning to create a thick and tasty sauce that perfectly coats the meat and mashed potatoes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bloody Mary Pot Roast

Even teetotalers can love this roast recipe. The kick comes from the lively combination of flavors--no vodka needed.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Saucy Pot Roast with Noodles

Sometimes the best meals are the ones that are the easiest to prepare. This pot roast is simple to make--a quick searing on the stove and then a long simmer in the slow cooker with vegetables and stewed tomatoes. Served over hot noodles, this flavorful recipe is one you'll love.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Porcini Rubbed Roast Beef with Root Vegetable Puree

Porcini mushroom powder adds an earthy, robust flavor to the dry rub used in this roast beef recipe. The roast is sliced, topped with a Marsala-mushroom sauce, and served with a chunky mash of root vegetables for a filling dinner the whole family will enjoy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry Beef Roast

This beef roast dinner is worthy of guests! As the brisket slowly simmers, the delicate sweetness of cranberries smooths out the flavor of the marinara sauce. Whip up a side of mashed potatoes or fresh corn on the cob to round out this meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Orange-Scented Pot Roast with Olives

Rating: Unrated
4
Zesty orange and fragrant bay leaves flavor this healthy, saucy slow-cooker pot roast recipe. Stir in the olives at the end so they don't lose their brininess as this slow-cooker pot roast recipe cooks. Serve with a green salad tossed with lemon vinaigrette.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Smoked Brisket with Zesty Barbecue Sauce

Moist and tender, this beef brisket recipe gets a triple dose of flavor from a wine mop sauce, a black pepper rub and a tomatoey barbecue sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef Roast with Tomato-Wine Gravy

Sure to become an autumn favorite, this recipe highlights some of the produce you'll find at farmers' markets in the fall.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic-Rosemary Roast Beef with Horseradish Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
The eye of round is a lean, boneless cut of beef that's less expensive than a tenderloin or rib roast but just as delicious. It's best served medium-rare--when cooked to higher temperatures it can become tough. Topping it with a finger-licking-good horseradish sauce makes this roast beef holiday-worthy.
By Lauren Grant

Beef Tenderloin with Cabernet-Mushroom Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
For this classic roast beef recipe, cremini or white mushrooms are delicious in the sauce. But if you want to get fancy, mix in some wild mushrooms, such as oyster, maitake or porcini.
By David Bonom
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com