Healthy Curry Main Dish Recipes

Chickpea Curry (Chhole)

Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Chickpea & Potato Curry

This fast Indian-style curry comes together with ingredients you most likely have on hand, like frozen peas and canned tomatoes and chickpeas. Plus, using these spices shows how simple it is to make a curry sauce for an easy vegetarian recipe. Serve with whole-wheat naan to sop it all up.
By Breana Killeen

Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

To make this 20-minute vegan curry even faster, buy precut veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice. When shopping for simmer sauce, look for one with 400 mg of sodium or less and check the ingredient list for cream or fish sauce if you want to keep this vegan. If you like a spicy kick, add a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce at the end.
By Katie Webster

Delicata Squash & Tofu Curry

This easy tofu curry, made with pretty delicata squash and hearty greens, cooks up in one skillet. To speed up the prep, use bagged chopped kale. Delicata squash's thin skin is tender when it's cooked, so there's no need to peel--another time saver. Serve with quinoa or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut-Curry Chicken Cutlets

This easy chicken cutlet recipe will help you get a healthy meal on the table in just 20 minutes. Coconut milk's creamy consistency is perfect for making quick pan sauces--no need to add a thickener.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Basmati Rice & Curry Casserole (Chana aur Sarson ka Saag Biryani)

Biryanis are rice-based casseroles that combine a saucy meat, vegetable or legume curry with basmati rice, whole spices, nuts and raisins. This particular dish is a nutritional powerhouse, thanks to the mustard greens and chickpeas. Look for the specialty spices--cardamom pods, saffron and garam masala--in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.
By Raghavan Iyer

Meal-Prep Curried Chicken & Chili-Lime Chicken

Save time and maximize your efforts by mixing up two separate chicken marinades and cooking multiple recipes at once. This simple but flavorful meal-prep chicken dinner idea lets you cook ahead and not be bored with your choices by mid-week. Both recipes are roasted together on a baking sheet; a foil barrier keeps them separate. Make this base chicken recipe and use it to create the Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls & Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls (see associated recipes) for lunch or dinner this week.
By Carolyn Casner

Curried Shrimp with Cauliflower and Chickpeas

In this delicious main dish, cauliflower is slow-cooked with curry powder and aromatic vegetables, and shrimp and chickpeas are added in towards the end of the cooking time. Served over brown basmati rice and sprinkled with cilantro and peanuts, this dish will get a thumbs up from anyone eating it!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coconut Curry Shrimp

This easy Thai-inspired coconut curry shrimp is loaded with vegetables and gets tons of flavor from prepared green curry paste and coconut milk. The sweet and spicy sauce gets sopped up by a bed of hot brown rice. Serve with a crunchy Asian slaw to round out the meal.
By Jasmine Smith

Chickpea Dumplings in Curried Tomato Sauce

Inspired by a dish served in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India called "dharan ji kadhi," our rendition studs the tender chickpea-flour dumplings with chiles and greens. Serve with naan to sop up the sauce for a healthy vegetarian dinner with plenty of protein.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Green Chicken Curry

If you're looking for a basic green Thai chicken curry recipe, start here. Green is the hottest type of curry paste; to take this chicken recipe down a notch, try red Thai curry paste (considered “medium” heat) or mild yellow curry paste. If you have a shellfish allergy, compare curry paste ingredient lists--some brands contain shrimp and some don't.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Peanut Curry Noodles

Thai Peanut Curry Noodles

Thai curry paste delivers a spicy kick-in-the-pants in this healthy peanut noodle recipe. If you haven't tried kohlrabi yet, here's your excuse to buy it. The bulbous vegetable is related to broccoli and Brussels sprouts, but has a milder, sweet flavor and fabulous crunch.
Baked Tilapia Curry

Baked Tilapia Curry

Thai Yellow Chicken Thigh Curry

Thai Yellow Chicken Thigh Curry

One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas

One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas

Yogurt-Curry Marinated Chicken Thighs

Yogurt-Curry Marinated Chicken Thighs

Chickpea & Jackfruit Curry

The stringy texture and mild flavor of canned jackfruit mimics chicken in this vegan curry recipe. Chickpeas add delicious crunch and protein for a satisfying meal. Serve over brown rice for an easy, healthy dinner.

Scrambled Egg Curry

This mildly spiced Indian scrambled egg recipe makes a great light lunch or light dinner. Tuck the curried eggs into a warm whole-wheat tortilla or an Indian flatbread, like paratha, which can be found in the freezer case at Indian markets. Serve with a dollop of yogurt.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Goat Curry

In this simple goat curry recipe, lean and healthy goat meat becomes tender from simmering with tomatoes and traditional Indian spices. Look for goat at ethnic markets or ask your butcher to order it for you. Serve with brown basmati rice and a dollop of yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Coconut Curry

At once comforting and exotic-tasting, this rich chicken coconut curry stew will warm you on chilly winter evenings. Chunks of potato, lean chicken and loads of veggies make it a meal in a bowl. Enjoy with a fruity white wine like Gewurztraminer or Chenin Blanc to tame the heat. Using “lite” coconut milk instead of full-fat in this healthy curried coconut chicken stew recipe trims roughly two-thirds the fat and calories without sacrificing flavor.
By Katie Webster

Red Curry with Vegetables

Red Thai curry paste, which flavors this dish, is a convenient blend of chile peppers, garlic, lemongrass and galanga (a root that's similar in flavor to ginger). It can pack a lot of heat, so be sure to taste as you go. Look for the curry paste in jars or cans in the Asian section of the supermarket or specialty store. Make it a Meal: Ladle the stew over rice to soak up every bit of the delicious sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower & Red Lentil Curry

Red lentils turn yellow when cooked. Serve over rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Thai Red Curry

This flavorful vegetarian Thai red curry recipe matches sweet potatoes with fresh dandelion greens and asparagus, though you can substitute cauliflower florets, cubed Asian eggplant, squash or carrots. If you're using cauliflower or eggplant, add them earlier, when the potato is only partially cooked, as they will take longer to cook than asparagus. Classic Thai red curry is flavored with lime leaves and Thai basil. If you find them, use them, but even without them the vegetable curry will still be a knockout.
By Naomi Duguid

Green Lentil Curry Masabacha

Masabacha is a thick stew that in this case serves as the backbone to a hearty and healthy breakfast bowl. But the real star here is the silky whipped tahini sauce, made by simply pureeing tahini and water with garlic and lemon juice until the mixture is transformed into a light, spreadable sauce. Serve with warm pita and some vegetables for dipping.
By Adeena Sussman

Savory Curry Cashew Oatmeal

Pep up your morning routine with this not-so-old-fashioned savory oatmeal recipe with cashews, curry powder and raisins. If you need a little sweetness, try drizzling honey on top. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Red Curry Pulled-Pork Sandwiches

Thai flavors--curry paste, fish sauce, lime and coconut milk--and a cabbage and cilantro slaw update this healthy slow-cooker pulled-pork sandwich recipe. A smaller slow cooker (such as a 4-quart model) is ideal for this healthy crock pot pulled-pork recipe. Look for red curry paste in jars in the Asian section of the supermarket.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Red Curry Clams

This simple recipe of clams cooked in a spicy Thai red curry sauce takes advantage of prepared Thai curry paste, which is available at well-stocked supermarkets and Asian-foods stores. We call for red curry paste but use whatever type you prefer. This recipe also works with about 4 pounds of mussels. Serve with crusty bread to soak up any leftover sauce.
By John Ash

Tofu with Thai Curry Sauce

Creamy Thai curry sauce gives tofu a spicy, satisfying kick. You can adjust the amount of curry paste depending on your spice preference. Serve with brown basmati rice and lime wedges.
By Stacy Fraser

Ginger, Split Pea & Vegetable Curry (Subzi dalcha)

Protein-rich yellow split peas combined with fresh vegetables yields a hearty, stewlike curry--perfect for a cold winter night by the fireplace, with a loaf of crusty bread. Try any combination of vegetables--sweet potatoes, winter squash and spinach create a sweeter offering. Don't be alarmed by the number of chiles--the vegetables and split peas bring the heat level down to make each bite addictive without being excessively hot.
By Raghavan Iyer

Tofu, Chicken & Eggplant Curry

This tofu curry recipe has a rich and spicy tomato-based sauce studded with cubes of pressed, baked tofu. Serve with brown rice and naan bread to sop up any remaining sauce.
By Bruce Aidells

Sugar Snap Pea & Shrimp Curry

This dish is best done at the last minute so the snap peas keep their crisp texture. The pink of the shrimp and the green peas make it as pretty as it is tasty.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Curry with Onions

A white wine reduction intensifies the flavor of the garlic and onions in this chicken curry recipe. Served over brown rice with wilted spinach, it's a dish your whole family will enjoy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Caribbean Pork Curry (Porc Colombo)

Curry was brought to the Caribbean by British colonizers and the Indians they brought with them to work the sugar plantations. Our version uses lean, quick-cooking lean pork tenderloin.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Curry & Pork Sesame Noodles

Thai curry paste, a flavorful combination of chiles, lemongrass, galangal (similar to ginger), garlic and kaffir lime leaves, adds a jolt of flavor to this healthy sesame noodles recipe. Green, red and yellow curry paste are pretty interchangeable but green is the hottest, red is medium and yellow is mild. Be sure to rinse the rice noodles until they're cold, then give them a good shake in the colander until they're well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie “noodles” for the cooked pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon & Eggplant Curry

Salmon and eggplant team up in this one-skillet curry flavored with coconut milk, basil and lime. We love the flavor of Thai yellow curry paste in this dish, but any type of curry paste can be used--be sure to taste as you go because curry blends vary in flavor and heat. If you don't have curry paste, curry powder works well here. Serve with fragrant brown rice, such as basmati or jasmine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Curry

Leftover turkey and frozen peas are convenient ingredients in this tasty curry. Make it a meal: Serve over basmati rice, garnished with yogurt, chutney, raisins and cashews.
By Susan Herr

Chicken Curry

This recipe maintains the terrific flavor of classic chicken curry but uses only 2 tablespoons of oil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Thai Chicken & Vegetable Curry

Curry quick enough for a weeknight supper--especially if you use precut cauliflower and baby spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Massaman Curry with Turmeric Brown Rice

Massaman curry is a traditional Thai-style curry, popular for being milder in flavor and rich in taste. When students in Georgia were challenged to use local ingredients to come up with a creative dish that could be easily made in cafeterias, this recipe was a finalist. The kids wanted to cook their rice in milk with turmeric to give it a creamy texture and golden color, but they swapped in rice milk to keep the dish dairy-free. Regular milk works just as well. Adapted from Georgia Farm to School.
By Adapted from GA Farm to School by EW Test Kitchen

Curry Scallops & Cilantro Rice

This recipe pairs curry-coated scallops and brown rice seasoned with cilantro, scallions and lemon. For this recipe you'll need 3 cups cooked brown rice. Serve with roasted carrots tossed with cumin and coriander.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Chicken Curry for Two

If you're looking for a basic Thai green curry recipe, start here. Green is the hottest type of curry paste; to take this chicken recipe down a notch, try red Thai curry paste (considered “medium” heat) or mild yellow curry paste. If you have a shellfish allergy, compare curry paste ingredient lists--some brands contain shrimp and some don't.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
