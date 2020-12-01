Healthy Mandarin Recipes

Find healthy, delicious mandarin recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Veggie Sandwich

There's no chance of getting the afternoon munchies when you fuel up with this vegan veggie sandwich filled with fiber and healthy fats, plus fruit on the side. It'll keep you energized until dinner. Feel free to swap in your other favorite sandwich vegetables, sprouts or greens.
By Katie Webster

Citrus-Arugula Salad

This easy salad recipe makes a stunning side dish for anything you've got cooking for dinner. The bright flavor of the citrus pairs perfectly with peppery arugula and avocado, plus a bit of jalapeño for a slight kick.
By Liz Mervosh

Tangerine Cranberry Relish

Tangerines bring natural sweetness to this relish, so you need less sugar to balance the tartness of the cranberries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
By Laraine Perri

Tangerine & Roasted Beet Salad with Feta & Pistachios

In California's Ojai Valley, citrus growers have mastered cultivating the tiny Pixie tangerine. Pixies are only available in the spring, but you can make this salad year-round with any variety of tangerine or clementine.
By Laraine Perri

Satsuma Mandarin Salad with Spiced Pecans, Pickled Red Onion & Cane Vinaigrette

Satsuma mandarins are grown throughout Louisiana. These easy-to-peel fruit add a bright juicy burst to this salad that’s featured on the holiday menu at Brigtsen’s restaurant in New Orleans.
By Frank Brigtsen

Tangerine Upside-Down Cake

Deliciously caramelized tangerines make a beautiful topping for the “up side” on this healthy vanilla cake. Serve dolloped with vanilla whipped cream.
By Laraine Perri

Wolf Pack Ambrosia

Kids love this simple combination of fruit, yogurt and marshmallows--and they can even help by stirring it all together.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Tangerine Bok Choy & Beef Stir-Fry

Tangerine juice and savory oyster sauce are the foundation of the stir-fry sauce in this healthy recipe for Chinese orange beef. Don't skip the orange zest sprinkled over the stir-fry at the end--it delivers the biggest flavor punch. Serve over brown rice or quinoa.
By Laraine Perri

Ginger-Orange Chicken Thighs with Baby Bok Choy

Searing the chicken before roasting at high heat ensures super-crispy skin. Combine that with mandarin oranges and you've got a healthy orange-chicken dish reminiscent of the favorite fried one at the mall food court--but without the fryer.
By Breana Killeen

Chicken Tacos with Tangerine-Lime Crema

This spicy chicken taco recipe gets fresh orange flavor from both the crema and crunchy slaw toppings. Serve with tortilla chips and ice-cold beer.
By Laraine Perri

Apple Spice Cake with Cranberry-Mandarin Compote

Apple butter and applesauce make this spice cake exceptionally moist and tender. The bright berry compote and billowy whipped cream provide perfect counterpoints.
By Danielle Centoni

Clementine & Pistachio Ricotta

Skip sugar-sweetened yogurt and try ricotta instead. Topped with fresh fruit and nuts, it's the perfect healthy snack.
Spinach & Frisee Salad with Tangerines & Coriander-Crusted Scallops

The flavors of coriander and tangerine complement the sweet scallops in this easy-to-make dinner salad. Frisée has a big flavor and a sturdy texture, which stands up to the warm scallops. If you can't find frisée, make your own mix of greens; escarole and curly endive are great ones to include.
Orange Fruit Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad with Citrus-Miso Dressing

Tangerine-Chocolate Tart

Beet, Orange & Red Onion Salads

Roasted Halibut with Tangerine & Olive Tapenade

Sweet tangerines balance the briny olive tapenade in this quick and healthy fish recipe, making a flavor-packed topping for halibut. Try the tapenade on chicken or lamb too.

Tangerine Veal Medallions

A bright, tasty citrus sauce matches perfectly with veal, especially in this easy sauté. If you like, spike the dish with a few dashes of bottled red pepper sauce. In any case, serve it with wilted chard or steamed asparagus.
By Alexandre M. Bird

Fish with Tangerine Relish

This flavorful and healthy recipe combines white fish fillets with a refreshing citrus fruit sauce. Make it a one-dish meal by serving over mixed greens, rice, or zucchini noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jiggly Fruit Blocks

Looking for something fun to make for your next barbeque? These Jiggly Fruit Blocks will delight both adults and children. Plus, they're a sneaky way to get in a serving of fruit!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
