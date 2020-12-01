Healthy Mandarin Recipes

Veggie Sandwich
There's no chance of getting the afternoon munchies when you fuel up with this vegan veggie sandwich filled with fiber and healthy fats, plus fruit on the side. It'll keep you energized until dinner. Feel free to swap in your other favorite sandwich vegetables, sprouts or greens.
Citrus-Arugula Salad
This easy salad recipe makes a stunning side dish for anything you've got cooking for dinner. The bright flavor of the citrus pairs perfectly with peppery arugula and avocado, plus a bit of jalapeño for a slight kick.
Tangerine Cranberry Relish
Tangerines bring natural sweetness to this relish, so you need less sugar to balance the tartness of the cranberries.
Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars
A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
Tangerine & Roasted Beet Salad with Feta & Pistachios
In California's Ojai Valley, citrus growers have mastered cultivating the tiny Pixie tangerine. Pixies are only available in the spring, but you can make this salad year-round with any variety of tangerine or clementine.
Satsuma Mandarin Salad with Spiced Pecans, Pickled Red Onion & Cane Vinaigrette
Satsuma mandarins are grown throughout Louisiana. These easy-to-peel fruit add a bright juicy burst to this salad that’s featured on the holiday menu at Brigtsen’s restaurant in New Orleans.
Tangerine Upside-Down Cake
Deliciously caramelized tangerines make a beautiful topping for the “up side” on this healthy vanilla cake. Serve dolloped with vanilla whipped cream.
Wolf Pack Ambrosia
Kids love this simple combination of fruit, yogurt and marshmallows--and they can even help by stirring it all together.
Tangerine Bok Choy & Beef Stir-Fry
Tangerine juice and savory oyster sauce are the foundation of the stir-fry sauce in this healthy recipe for Chinese orange beef. Don't skip the orange zest sprinkled over the stir-fry at the end--it delivers the biggest flavor punch. Serve over brown rice or quinoa.
Ginger-Orange Chicken Thighs with Baby Bok Choy
Searing the chicken before roasting at high heat ensures super-crispy skin. Combine that with mandarin oranges and you've got a healthy orange-chicken dish reminiscent of the favorite fried one at the mall food court--but without the fryer.
Chicken Tacos with Tangerine-Lime Crema
This spicy chicken taco recipe gets fresh orange flavor from both the crema and crunchy slaw toppings. Serve with tortilla chips and ice-cold beer.
Apple Spice Cake with Cranberry-Mandarin Compote
Apple butter and applesauce make this spice cake exceptionally moist and tender. The bright berry compote and billowy whipped cream provide perfect counterpoints.