Healthy Sausage Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sausage recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
7
Bake up some Manchego cheese toasts and uncork a bottle of Ribera del Duero to enjoy alongside this healthy pot of soup. Both sweet and hot Italian sausage work well.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta

Rating: Unrated
2
This entire healthy pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
By Joyce Hendley

Sausage & Peppers Baked Ziti

Rating: Unrated
4
This healthy baked ziti recipe doesn't require any chopping and is made on the stovetop, so it is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Using whole-wheat pasta adds fiber; opt for penne if whole-wheat ziti is hard to find.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Italian Chicken Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
2
These meatballs are flavor-packed--thanks to a little sausage added to the ground chicken mix--and all-purpose: serve them with spaghetti for a healthy dinner, on a toothpick with dipping sauce as an easy appetizer or stir them into a soup to make it more satisfying.
By Adam Hickman

Leek, Potato & Spinach Stew

Rating: Unrated
17
For this light, brothy stew, use the vegetables of late spring and early summer from your CSA share: leeks, potatoes, garlic and spinach. Vary what's in the stew according to the weekly bounty. Serve with: Crusty whole-wheat baguette spread with goat cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
This hearty breakfast casserole is the perfect dish to prepare for your next brunch gathering. Two recipes combine into one by adding Roasted Sweet Potatoes to this casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Picadillo

Rating: Unrated
4
Picadillo, a Latin American-style hash, is usually made with ground beef. This one uses bison or lean beef and plenty of spices including chili powder, cumin, oregano and cinnamon.
By Jim Romanoff

Louisiana Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
12
Chock-full of shrimp, chicken, sausage, okra and tomatoes, this flavorful stew is a staple in Louisiana. Make it a meal and serve with Real Cornbread (see associated recipe).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Pot Greek Pasta

Rating: Unrated
7
A little bit of Sunday meal prep goes a long way in this one-dish Mediterranean pasta recipe. The pasta is cooked ahead of time and stored in the fridge to use for meals all week, but any leftover cooked pasta you have on hand will do. Chicken sausage with feta is especially good in this recipe.
By Katie Webster

Sausage and Potato Casserole Cups

These sausage and potato casserole cups are the perfect addition to any breakfast or brunch. Make them ahead of time and freeze for a quick and easy breakfast on the go.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Macaroni with Sausage & Ricotta

Rating: Unrated
1
A bit of sausage goes a long way in flavoring the creamy ricotta tomato sauce in this healthy and quick pasta recipe. Serve with a green salad and crusty Italian bread.
By Giuliano Hazan

Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

Rating: Unrated
33
This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

10 Grilled Sausage Recipes for Dinner This Weekend

10 Grilled Sausage Recipes for Dinner This Weekend

Try something new on the grill with these sausage recipes. Whether they’re made with chicken, pork or turkey, sausages take on a delicious smoky flavor when cooked on the BBQ. You can pair these sausages with a side salad or grilled vegetables to make it a complete and filling meal. Recipes like Jambalaya Sausage Kebabs and Grilled Sausage, Eggplant & Tomatoes with Polenta are hearty, flavorful and perfect for the weekend.
One-Pot Italian Sausage & Kale Pasta

One-Pot Italian Sausage & Kale Pasta

Rating: Unrated
8
For a fast weeknight pasta dinner, why not cook your sauce and pasta all at once? By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta--no colanders here--the starch that cooks off into your pasta water, which you usually drain away, stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
Sausage Gumbo

Sausage Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
14
Egg & Sausage Casserole

Egg & Sausage Casserole

Rating: Unrated
4
Lentil-Sausage Breakfast Bowl

Lentil-Sausage Breakfast Bowl

Fresh Pasta with Quick Bolognese Sauce

Fresh Pasta with Quick Bolognese Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1

This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.

All Healthy Sausage Recipes

Butternut Squash Ravioli with Chicken Sausage & Kale

Rating: Unrated
1
What's the secret to making store-bought butternut squash ravioli even more delicious? Add apple-chicken sausage, tender greens and lots of caramelized onions. We add a bit of sugar to help the onions caramelize faster, but feel free to omit it (just cook the onions a bit longer if you do). Buy prewashed chopped kale to cut down on prep time. It all adds up to an easy dinner that's ready in just 20 minutes.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Southwestern Stuffed Acorn Squash

Rating: Unrated
41
Cumin and chili powder season a filling of turkey sausage, tomatoes, black beans and Swiss cheese for creamy acorn squash. Serve this stuffed squash with warmed corn tortillas for wrapping up bites of all the tasty ingredients.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Beans & Rice with Vegetables

This dish is inspired by the traditional New Orleans dish of red beans and rice, but adds plenty of roasted vegetables.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Spaghetti Squash Nests with Sausage, Mushrooms & Tomatoes

Cutting spaghetti squash into horizontal rings instead of in half lengthwise not only cuts down on cooking time, it also makes for a fun presentation.
By Devon O'Brien

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
2
This slow-cooker gumbo recipe skips the fat when browning the flour and swaps in turkey sausage and brown rice, resulting in a healthier dish with the classic Creole taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage & Pepper Medley

Rating: Unrated
2
Low in carbs and rich in Vitamin C, bell peppers add flavor as well as volume to this slightly spicy dish. For more heat, use hot turkey Italian sausage links rather than mild. Make it a sandwich by serving it inside a toasted bulky roll.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato & Sausage Strata

A strata, especially this one that can be prepared the day before, is a brilliant idea for feeding a house full of guests. Hot Italian sausage balances the sweetness of the sweet potatoes and gives this healthy breakfast casserole a kick.
By Cheryl Slocum

Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
1
This variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Chicken Sausage Calzone

Rating: Unrated
5
A typical calzone packs almost 800 calories and 25 grams of saturated fat. In this healthier calzone recipe, we use lean chicken sausage to keep fat in check and add nutrient-rich spinach to bulk up the filling without adding calories. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Empanadas with Chorizo & Potato

Rating: Unrated
2
A staple in South American cuisine, homemade empanadas can be served as a main dish or a side. We keep this simple by focusing on the empanada filling and instead of making the dough from scratch, we achieve flaky empanadas with the help of refrigerated pie crust.
By Devon O'Brien

Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Rating: Unrated
12
This mouthwatering pork tenderloin is stuffed with chorizo, cheese and spinach. Once you master stuffing a pork tenderloin--you just cut the tenderloin almost in half lengthwise, pound it, fill it and tie it closed with kitchen string--you won't want it any other way. Serve with sautéed red peppers tossed with capers, parsley and sherry vinegar and roasted potatoes. To double this recipe, use 2 skillets or brown the tenderloins one at a time.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Sausage & Kale Quiche with Broccoli Crust

Riced broccoli makes a crispy, low-carb crust for this healthy quiche recipe. Smoked sausage adds tons of flavor to the egg filling and kale gives you even more veggie servings in this crowd-pleasing brunch dish.
By Joy Howard

Sausage, Mushroom & Spinach Lasagna

Rating: Unrated
24
This cheesy lasagna is full of spicy Italian turkey sausage, whole-wheat noodles, mushrooms and spinach. A serving of this version has about one-third the fat and saturated fat, and only half the calories of the original. Use soy-based sausage for a hearty vegetarian variation.
By Katie Webster

Mini Mushroom-&-Sausage Quiches

Rating: Unrated
93
These crustless mini quiches are like portable omelets. Turkey sausage and sautéed mushrooms keep them light and savory. Small and satisfying, they're also a good finger food for your next cocktail party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach & Sausage Gnocchi

Rating: Unrated
10
Some like it hot--but if you don't, sweet Italian turkey sausage is also delicious in this healthy gnocchi recipe. Serve with a mixed green salad with sherry vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Breakfast Scramble

In this zesty Mexican-inspired recipe, queso fresco cheese, peppers, onion, chicken sausage, and eggs are cooked up with crisp corn tortilla pieces, and garnished with jalapeño and cilantro. You may not be able to eat this with your hands like a breakfast tortilla wrap, but trust us--you'll enjoy every forkful!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken-Sausage & Kale Stew

Rating: Unrated
6
A splash of vinegar is a long-standing chef's trick for soups. Added just before you serve the soup, vinegar brightens the taste considerably. Use your favorite style of chicken sausage to add variety to this dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
In this healthy stuffed peppers recipe, a delicious jambalaya filling of chicken and Cajun spices gets baked inside of bell peppers. Traditional jambalaya is made with green bell peppers, but you can use green, yellow, or orange peppers (or a mix) for this dish. Look for bell peppers with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage for Two

In this sheet-pan dinner recipe, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, garlic and sausage all roast on one pan. Pick whatever variety of chicken sausage you prefer but we're partial to the flavor of chicken-apple in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with crusty bread and a dollop of whole-grain mustard.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Lasagna

Rating: Unrated
11
Here's an old-fashioned meat-and-cheese lasagna made lighter. Whole-wheat lasagna noodles taste great in this recipe, plus they help boost the fiber to 9 grams, which is more than a third of the recommended daily intake and especially good news for a healthy heart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato Hash with Sausage & Fried Egg

Leftover cooked potatoes and peppers form the base of this quick weeknight meal for one. Alternatively, use frozen cubed hash browns and and bell pepper-onion stir-fry mix.
By Joyce Hendley

Potato Hash with Sausage & Fried Egg

Leftover cooked potatoes and peppers form the base of this quick weeknight meal for one. Alternatively, use frozen cubed hash browns and and bell pepper-onion stir-fry mix.
By Joyce Hendley

Turkey Sausage & Arugula Pasta

Rating: Unrated
25
The cheese in this dish is the key to the balance of flavors. For the biggest impact, make sure to use imported Italian cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Sopressata Chicken

Rating: Unrated
4
You'll only need 5 ingredients and 30 minutes for this healthy chicken recipe. Serve with mashed potatoes and a mixed green salad with red-wine vinaigrette to round out dinner.
By Carolyn Casner
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com