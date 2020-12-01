Healthy Melon Recipes

Find healthy, delicious melon recipes, including honeydew, cantaloupe and watermelon recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Watermelon Gin Fizz

Rating: Unrated
2
This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Lime Chicken with Watermelon Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
Fresh watermelon salsa tops grilled chicken in this flavorful, healthy recipe. Eating just one serving will provide 33 grams of protein and leave you feeling full and satisfied.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Watermelon, Orange & Cucumber Salad with Castelvetrano Olive Vinaigrette

This easy and superfast salad is incredibly refreshing, thanks to juicy watermelon and oranges! The Castelvetrano olives lend a briny hit, while the herbs add lots of delicious depth to the salad. Pair this colorful salad with grilled shrimp or chicken.
By Julia Levy

Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.
By Pam Lolley

Melon Balls in Port

The traditional pairing of melon and port is updated with a little lime juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon-Mango Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
This satisfying fruit smoothie recipe has only four ingredients for a quick and easy healthy breakfast on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Watermelon Panzanella

Rating: Unrated
2
Typically, panzanella is made with tomatoes and dressing-soaked bread cubes. Here, the salad goes sweet and savory but keeps the same look with ripe watermelon. Spring for your favorite bread--it has a starring role in this dish. Serving the salad with grilled pork tenderloin makes a healthy dinner that's simple enough for weeknights.
By Adam Dolge

Watermelon-Turmeric Smoothie

Fresh ginger and turmeric make this watermelon smoothie recipe a super-trendy and healthy drink. Serve it over ice for a refreshing way to start your day.
By Rebecca Miller

Cantaloupe Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
6
This healthy smoothie recipe is the perfect way to cool off in the summer when cantaloupe is at its peak, adding plenty of sweetness to this healthy snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seven-Layer Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Layering colorful chopped fruits in a straight-sided trifle bowl gives a refreshing fruit salad a stunning presentation. It's a company-worthy brunch recipe and would also be a star at any potluck picnic.
By Carolyn Casner

Red Fruit Salad

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy watermelon, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like green, purple and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

Rating: Unrated
1
This refreshing fruit dessert pizza recipe swaps classic cookie crust with a healthier watermelon crust. Topped with yogurt sauce, your favorite berries and mint, this fresh dessert can easily be doubled for a party or halved for every day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

The Most Epic Watermelon Recipes You Need to Be Making All Summer Long

The Most Epic Watermelon Recipes You Need to Be Making All Summer Long

Nothing says summer quite like watermelon does. And this juicy melon is way more versatile than you'd think! Try it in savory fruit salads, spicy jalapeño margaritas or alongside raspberries in our refreshing ice pops. These recipes are so bright and summery, you might need some sunblock.
15 Refreshing Watermelon Drinks That Are Perfect for Summer

15 Refreshing Watermelon Drinks That Are Perfect for Summer

14 Watermelon Salad Recipes That Are Bright and Fresh

14 Watermelon Salad Recipes That Are Bright and Fresh

Green Fruit Salad

Green Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Tropical Melon Smoothie

Tropical Melon Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Cantaloupe & Cucumber Salad with Fresh Za'atar

Cantaloupe & Cucumber Salad with Fresh Za'atar

Chilled Melon Soup

Rating: Unrated
3

This refreshing summer soup is a great starter for dinner on the patio on a summer evening. Try any variety of melon in this recipe. Serve leftover soup with salad for lunch the next day.

All Healthy Melon Recipes

Summer Melon & Cheese Board

Serve this pretty appetizer board for summer parties when watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe are at their juiciest and tastiest. The sweetness of the melon plays wonderfully against the salty cheese and prosciutto, while a squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of fresh herbs add bright flavors and colors to the board.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Watermelon Spa Smoothie

Sit back and relax with this refreshing fruit smoothie recipe. The cool flavors of cucumber, watermelon and mint combine to make a healthy beverage reminiscent of a whole juice that will have you feeling like you're at the spa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon Mint Mocktail

Rating: Unrated
1
Nothing says summer like this refreshing watermelon mint mocktail! It's light, crisp and made with only a few simple ingredients.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., R.D.N., L.D

Melon Chiffon Cake with Sparkling Fruit

Sparkling white wine is tossed with fresh melon and served with a light irresistible cake in this special dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Prosciutto, Mozzarella & Melon Plate

This perfect picnic for two is great for an outdoor date night or even just a quick, romantic dinner at home. The fresh fruit, vegetables and cheese pair perfectly with prosecco for sipping. Chocolate-dipped strawberries for dessert make the meal extra-special.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Honeydew Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
Blending frozen melon with just enough liquid yields an almost ice cream-like texture. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more liquid before whizzing everything together. It's a cool way to start off a hot and humid day.
By Julia Clancy

Watermelon Agua Fresca

Rating: Unrated
6
This refreshing drink is served by roadside vendors all over Mexico. Not too much fruit, not too much sugar, just a beautiful way to quench your thirst on a summer day.
By Susan Herr

Honeydew Melon Agua Fresca (Agua de Melon Verde)

We've knocked back the sugar quite a bit in this healthier Mexican agua fresca recipe. This refreshing drink is often a way that Mexicans use up their leftover fruit, so feel free to use this technique with whatever fruit you have, especially other melons and tropical fruits like pineapple and mango.
By Roberto Santibañez

Watermelon Juice

Rating: Unrated
1
Clean and simple, it just takes a blender to whip up this DIY watermelon juice. You can enjoy this refreshing drink with no added sugar on its own, or jazz it up with one of our variations (see below).
By Sarah Epperson

Jalapeño-Watermelon Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
When the fruit is ripe and you need a little kick in your glass, it's time for this spicy watermelon margarita recipe. Dip the glass rims in chili powder–spiked coarse salt for an extra layer of spice.
By Andrea Bemis

Melon & Chicken Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Melon, prosciutto and dried cranberries pair well together in this chicken pasta salad recipe. Fresh grilled chicken breast is best, but you can save time by using roasted or grilled chicken from the supermarket. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Taco Salad Bento Lunch for Kids

No more half-eaten lunches--this taco-inspired bento box lunch is a healthy and portable meal your kid will love.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Watermelon Cucumber Basil Seltzer

Watermelon, cucumber, fresh basil, and lime juice flavor a summer drink that's fancy enough for guests. The soda takes only minutes to put together. Keep the fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water separately in the fridge, then mix just before serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

White Sangria

Rating: Unrated
1
OK, so it's kind of a contradiction for a sangria, which is named for its blood-red color, to be made with white wine, but once you've tasted this festive thirst quencher it won't matter a bit. Pieces of mixed summer melons are the perfect match for a crisp Sauvignon Blanc.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Orange Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy melon, clementines and mango on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, purple and green) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Watermelon Salsa

Rating: Unrated
11
Sweet, savory and crunchy salsa accompanies grilled pork or chicken rather nicely. Try it with tortilla chips as a refreshing alternative to a tomato salsa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon-Yogurt Ice

Rating: Unrated
2
Inspired by creamy watermelon sherbet, our light and refreshing dessert captures the essence of summer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Deconstructed Sushi Bento Lunch

This healthy bento box idea makes it easy, healthy and affordable to have sushi for lunch as often as you'd like! Skip the rolling and place sushi ingredients like rice, shrimp and avocado in a bento for a packable lunch for work.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Watermelon Sorbet

Rating: Unrated
2
This incredibly refreshing icy dessert is made without using an ice cream maker.
By Susanne A. Davis

Strawberry, Melon & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Nutty and slightly sweet sherry vinegar is a natural partner for strawberries. This composed salad makes a cool kickoff for dinner or a nutrition-packed lunch on its own.
By Susan Herr

Shark Watermelon Fruit Bowl

Take a bite out of summer fun with this friendly fruit shark. It's sure to be a hit at baby showers and birthday parties alike. For the fruit basket filling, use any fresh, in-season fruits your guests will love. Cantaloupe, stone fruits like peaches and plums, and even orange segments will work well.
By Sarah Epperson

Cucumber Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
This fresh, tangy cucumber salsa is perfect for grilled fish or on its own as a simple side salad. Well balanced and easy to make, the flavor mellows and the cucumber softens as this sits, so it can easily be made a day or two ahead of time--or enjoy it right away, fresh and crisp.
By Liv Dansky

Watermelon & Goat Cheese Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
The contrasting flavors and textures of crisp, sweet watermelon and creamy, tangy goat cheese are magical partners. Top with sliced grilled chicken to make it a meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Shrimp with Melon & Pineapple Salsa

Rating: Unrated
2
Grilled shrimp is perfectly accented by this light, summery pineapple-melon salsa. The flavors are bright and fresh, just right for a hot day. Use just one melon or any combination of melons--including watermelon--for the versatile salsa. For best flavor marinate the shrimp overnight.
By Marie Simmons
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com