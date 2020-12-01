Healthy Citrus Recipes

Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken
Looking for a quick, easy dinner? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor. It's so simple and delicious, you'll be making this healthy dinner again and again.
Vegan Weight-Loss Lentil Soup
This vegan weight-loss lentil soup recipe has the familiar flavors of turmeric, ginger and cumin that pair so well with lentils. Lentils, green beans and spinach give this vegan soup a healthy dose of fiber that helps you feel fuller, longer. Serve this soup with a little extra lemon and cilantro.
Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach
Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.
Cajun Shrimp
This Cajun shrimp recipe is as quick and easy as it gets. It's spicy and buttery, with a kick of lemon and fresh parsley to round out the flavors. The shrimp get a nice char on one side, then finish cooking in butter so the texture remains tender.
Air-Fryer Scallops
A quick and impressive dinner, scallops turn succulent and tender in the air fryer. The lemon-herb sauce is the perfect way to bring zest to each bite. Be sure to cook the scallops to temperature. They may not brown in the fryer, so don't wait for a golden crust to tell you they're ready.
Lemon-Caper Black Cod with Broccoli & Potatoes
In this healthy, 30-minute fish recipe, cooking the fillets skin-side down makes it easy to keep them intact when you flip them. Be sure to pat the fish dry before cooking--it's the key to getting the skin crispy.
Italian Lemon Cookies
These soft Italian lemon drop cookies feature both sweet and tangy flavors thanks to plenty of fresh lemon juice and a powdered sugar glaze. These easy cookies are perfect with tea and coffee and will make a great addition to your holiday cookie platter.
Cranberry Crumble Bars
These cranberry-orange bars freeze well. Make a batch on a free afternoon and pop them in the freezer so you'll always have a healthy dessert on hand when company calls.
Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale
This easy one-pan skillet-roasted lemon chicken is perfect for weeknight dinners. Juicy chicken thighs are cooked in the same pan as baby potatoes and kale for a satisfying meal with the added bonus of minimal cleanup.
Citrus Vinaigrette
This versatile citrus salad dressing gets a touch of natural sweetness from orange juice, which balances the acidity of the lemon juice. Use it in coleslaw for a mayo-free dressing, or drizzle it over winter greens with dried fruit and nuts.
Lemon-Raspberry Muffins
The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.