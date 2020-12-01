Healthy Citrus Recipes

Find healthy, delicious recipes with citrus fruit, including orange, grapefruit, lemon and lime, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Looking for a quick, easy dinner? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor. It's so simple and delicious, you'll be making this healthy dinner again and again.
By Julia Levy

Vegan Weight-Loss Lentil Soup

This vegan weight-loss lentil soup recipe has the familiar flavors of turmeric, ginger and cumin that pair so well with lentils. Lentils, green beans and spinach give this vegan soup a healthy dose of fiber that helps you feel fuller, longer. Serve this soup with a little extra lemon and cilantro.
By Julia Levy

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
By Carolyn Casner

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Cajun Shrimp

This Cajun shrimp recipe is as quick and easy as it gets. It's spicy and buttery, with a kick of lemon and fresh parsley to round out the flavors. The shrimp get a nice char on one side, then finish cooking in butter so the texture remains tender.
By Ali Ramee

Air-Fryer Scallops

A quick and impressive dinner, scallops turn succulent and tender in the air fryer. The lemon-herb sauce is the perfect way to bring zest to each bite. Be sure to cook the scallops to temperature. They may not brown in the fryer, so don't wait for a golden crust to tell you they're ready.
By Adam Hickman

Lemon-Caper Black Cod with Broccoli & Potatoes

In this healthy, 30-minute fish recipe, cooking the fillets skin-side down makes it easy to keep them intact when you flip them. Be sure to pat the fish dry before cooking--it's the key to getting the skin crispy.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Italian Lemon Cookies

These soft Italian lemon drop cookies feature both sweet and tangy flavors thanks to plenty of fresh lemon juice and a powdered sugar glaze. These easy cookies are perfect with tea and coffee and will make a great addition to your holiday cookie platter.
By Sarah Epperson Loveless

Cranberry Crumble Bars

These cranberry-orange bars freeze well. Make a batch on a free afternoon and pop them in the freezer so you'll always have a healthy dessert on hand when company calls.
By Summer Miller

Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

This easy one-pan skillet-roasted lemon chicken is perfect for weeknight dinners. Juicy chicken thighs are cooked in the same pan as baby potatoes and kale for a satisfying meal with the added bonus of minimal cleanup.
By Carolyn Casner

Citrus Vinaigrette

This versatile citrus salad dressing gets a touch of natural sweetness from orange juice, which balances the acidity of the lemon juice. Use it in coleslaw for a mayo-free dressing, or drizzle it over winter greens with dried fruit and nuts.
By Katie Webster

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins

The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
By Marie Simmons

Inspiration and Ideas

Lemon chicken is a classic favorite for a reason. Lemon's bright flavor jazzes up chicken and together they create a flavor-packed and satisfying dish. Try our Creamy Lemon Chicken Parmesan, Lemon Chicken Stir-Fry, Skillet Lemon Chicken and more.
Citrus flavors liven up your plate in these recipes that transport your taste buds to a sunny day. Grapefruit, orange, lemon flavors brighten up dishes like chicken, pancakes, salad, salmon and more. Give these a try to add some sunshine to your plate.
Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail

With its deep-red color, freshly squeezed blood orange juice adds a beautiful hue to this festive cocktail. Mix in some gin and prosecco and you have yourself a simple but fancy 3-ingredient sipper. Before you juice your orange, save a nice slice of it for garnish. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!

All Healthy Citrus Recipes

Grilled Red Snapper

This simple grilled snapper has clean flavors and a nice char flavor from the grill. It's well seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve along with grilled veggies or a fresh green salad to make it a meal.
By Adam Hickman

Brown Butter Seared Scallops

Get perfectly cooked scallops every time with this easy method. Sea scallops (the large ones) are sautéed in butter that turns deliciously nutty as it cooks, to make a super-fast, special dinner. A splash of lemon juice and fresh herbs finish the dish. Round out the menu with sautéed spinach and brown rice or orzo.
By Carolyn Casner

Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

A bold, smoky marinade elevates roasted cauliflower in this meal-prep version of our popular Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos (see Associated Recipes). To cut down on prep time, look for precut cauliflower in the produce department. You can also save time by using microwaveable quinoa pouches (you'll need one 8-ounce pouch for this recipe) instead of cooking quinoa.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.
By Liz Mervosh

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

This spring-produce-packed one-pan meal makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Sugar Cookies

These lemon sugar cookies are simple and delicious. A light hand with sugar and a touch of lemon makes them not overly sweet or tart with a soft, chewy texture. They're perfect for pairing with coffee or tea or serving alongside ice cream.
By Sarah Epperson Loveless

Lemon & Dill Chicken

Fresh lemon and dill create a quick Greek-inspired pan sauce for simple sautéed chicken breasts. Make it a meal: Serve with roasted broccoli and whole-wheat orzo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meatballs with Lemon-Garlic Orzo

Here, a little of the lemon-garlic vinaigrette used to season the orzo also gets stirred into yogurt for a flavorful and creamy topping.
By Adam Dolge

Hummus-Crusted Chicken

Hummus goes from appetizer to main dish as a rich, tangy coating on chicken breasts. In the oven, the hummus coating caramelizes slightly and the sprinkle of sesame seeds turns extra-crunchy and nutty. For leftovers, you could slice up the chicken and tuck it into a pita with crisp lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes.
By Robin Bashinsky

The Bee's Knees Cocktail

The Bee's Knees is a classic Prohibition cocktail that blends the crisp, botanical flavor of gin with bright citrus and the soft floral notes of honey. This cheery spring cocktail is made with simple ingredients you likely have in your pantry, making it a great happy hour option when you don't want to make a special trip to the store.
By Amy Traynor

Lemon Chicken Pasta

Rating: Unrated
We love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs in this quick and easy pasta recipe for one. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken and quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Honey Lemon Drop

This honey lemon drop cocktail is the perfect balance of tart and sweet. Serve this ice-cold beverage anytime you need a refreshing pick-me-up.
By Karen Rankin

Lemony Linguine with Spring Vegetables

Instead of cooking pasta in a huge pot of water, here we use just 3 1/2 cups for this one-pot pasta recipe. When the pasta is al dente, most of the water has evaporated and the bit that's left is thickened with the starch that cooks off the pasta. With just a few add-ins like lemon and Parmesan cheese you have a delicious silky sauce. Want to use up your veggie stash in the freezer? Swap in 8 ounces frozen spinach for fresh.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pomegranate Gimlets

Cookbook author and TV show host Ina Garten gives the classic gimlet recipe a modern twist. She says, "I like to serve these Pomegranate Gimlets with Fig & Cheese Toasts, which is simply toasted bread, spread with fig preserves and goat cheese; they take no time to make and they're sweet and savory with the cocktail. But even something simple like salted cashews is good in a pinch."
By Ina Garten

White Wine Lemon-Caper Sauce

Got leftover white wine to use up? Lucky for you, using white wine for cooking can ramp up the flavor of your dish. Make this mouthwatering lemony sauce that's great for drizzling on roasted chicken, fish, halloumi or tofu. Or, use it as an easy homemade pasta sauce.
By Breana Killeen

Slow-Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken Drumsticks

This slow-cooker chicken recipe makes a perfect alternative to standard tomato-based barbecued chicken. Both kids and adults will devour these drumsticks, doused in a honey-sweetened sauce spiked with orange, ginger and garlic.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Herb-Roasted Turkey

This easy method produces all the good looks and moist flavor you dream of in an oven-roasted turkey. Make sure you show this beauty off at the table before you carve it. Garnish your serving platter with fresh herb sprigs and citrus wedges for a show-stopping Thanksgiving turkey.
By Jessie Price

Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail

The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season.
By Amy Traynor

Greek Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette

This Greek-inspired chicken and vegetable sheet-pan meal is bursting with flavor. The chicken is coated in a mayonnaise and bread crumb mixture, roasted alongside asparagus, cremini mushrooms and grape tomatoes and then served with a lemon-feta vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

Here we marinate tofu cubes in soy sauce and lime juice with a touch of toasted sesame oil, then roast them--perfect tofu every time.
By Stacy Fraser

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
By Stacy Fraser

Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon

Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water--its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.
By Breana Killeen

Honey-Roasted Beets

Earthy beets turn sweet and tender when they're roasted. Preheating your baking sheet speeds up the roasting time and gives the outside of the beets a quick and flavorful sear. Honey and lemon juice add sweet and tangy notes.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Curd Pie

If you like lemon bars, you'll love this lemon curd pie. Simple, sweet and tart, thanks to plenty of fresh lemon juice, this pie is the perfect after-dinner palate cleanser.
By Sarah Epperson Loveless
