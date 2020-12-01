Healthy French Toast Recipes

Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast
Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe--the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.
Stuffed French Toast
One slice of French toast oozing with cream cheese and drizzled with melted fruit spread does not have many more calories or grams of fat than a bowl of most breakfast cereals.
Apple-Cranberry Overnight French Toast
Assembled the night before, this healthy breakfast casserole recipe features apples, cranberries and walnuts. Serve with pure maple syrup.
Raisin-Cardamom Overnight French Toast
This healthy breakfast casserole recipe has a good dose of cardamom, so if it's not your favorite spice, reduce it to 1 teaspoon and add 2 teaspoons cinnamon.
Pumpkin-Walnut Baked French Toast with Maple-Coffee Syrup
This overnight French toast recipe is especially tasty with the addition of canned pumpkin and spices. Topped with a coffee-flavored maple syrup and optional fruit, it's sure to be a fall or winter favorite with everyone at your table.
Banana Bread French Toast
Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.
Banana-Stuffed French Toast
Making French toast for the family doesn't have to mean lots of last-minute fuss--not if you make this mouthwatering health-minded baked version that's stuffed with banana.
Mango-Coconut Overnight French Toast
Mango, nutmeg and coconut give this healthy breakfast casserole recipe tropical flair. If you can't find a ripe mango, pineapple is a good substitute.
Fruitcake Overnight French Toast
A combination of candied orange peel, dried cherries and pumpkin pie spice gives this healthy breakfast casserole recipe fruitcake-like flavor. To make it more authentic, add 2 tablespoons brandy along with the milk. Serve with pure maple syrup.
Overnight Peach-Raspberry French Toast
Overnight French toast recipes are easy to prepare and a great choice when you have houseguests who'll want a hearty and special breakfast in the morning. This recipe is extra-special because the French toast is stuffed with a cream cheese and raspberry filling which becomes an ooey-gooey treat in each bite. Topped with a raspberry sauce, fresh peaches, and powdered sugar, this breakfast recipe will be a hit with everyone at your table.
Savory French Toast with Smoked Salmon
Forget the maple syrup and powdered sugar. Here, French toast gets a savory dinnertime makeover by fusing two brunch favorites. Slices of crusty French bread are dunked in mustardy egg custard and topped with red onion, smoked salmon, dill and a simple caper-cream sauce.
French Toast
If you like, lower the carbs by using a dusting of powdered sugar or some sugar-free syrup in place of the light syrup on this heavenly french toast.