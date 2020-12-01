Healthy French Toast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious French toast recipes including cinnamon and low-calorie French toast. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast

Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe--the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Stuffed French Toast

One slice of French toast oozing with cream cheese and drizzled with melted fruit spread does not have many more calories or grams of fat than a bowl of most breakfast cereals.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Cranberry Overnight French Toast

Assembled the night before, this healthy breakfast casserole recipe features apples, cranberries and walnuts. Serve with pure maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Raisin-Cardamom Overnight French Toast

This healthy breakfast casserole recipe has a good dose of cardamom, so if it's not your favorite spice, reduce it to 1 teaspoon and add 2 teaspoons cinnamon.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pumpkin-Walnut Baked French Toast with Maple-Coffee Syrup

This overnight French toast recipe is especially tasty with the addition of canned pumpkin and spices. Topped with a coffee-flavored maple syrup and optional fruit, it's sure to be a fall or winter favorite with everyone at your table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Bread French Toast

Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.
By Breana Killeen

Banana-Stuffed French Toast

Making French toast for the family doesn't have to mean lots of last-minute fuss--not if you make this mouthwatering health-minded baked version that's stuffed with banana.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango-Coconut Overnight French Toast

Mango, nutmeg and coconut give this healthy breakfast casserole recipe tropical flair. If you can't find a ripe mango, pineapple is a good substitute.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Fruitcake Overnight French Toast

A combination of candied orange peel, dried cherries and pumpkin pie spice gives this healthy breakfast casserole recipe fruitcake-like flavor. To make it more authentic, add 2 tablespoons brandy along with the milk. Serve with pure maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Overnight Peach-Raspberry French Toast

Overnight French toast recipes are easy to prepare and a great choice when you have houseguests who'll want a hearty and special breakfast in the morning. This recipe is extra-special because the French toast is stuffed with a cream cheese and raspberry filling which becomes an ooey-gooey treat in each bite. Topped with a raspberry sauce, fresh peaches, and powdered sugar, this breakfast recipe will be a hit with everyone at your table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Savory French Toast with Smoked Salmon

Forget the maple syrup and powdered sugar. Here, French toast gets a savory dinnertime makeover by fusing two brunch favorites. Slices of crusty French bread are dunked in mustardy egg custard and topped with red onion, smoked salmon, dill and a simple caper-cream sauce.
By Adam Dolge

French Toast

If you like, lower the carbs by using a dusting of powdered sugar or some sugar-free syrup in place of the light syrup on this heavenly french toast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

8 Overnight French Toast Recipes That Make Mornings Way Better

Cocoa Almond French Toast

Your day will be off to a sweet start with this chocolate almond-coated French toast, topped with chocolate syrup and fresh raspberries. This quick, delicious breakfast for two is ready in just 10 minutes.
Baked Apple-Cinnamon French Toast

Brioche French Toast with Griddled Apples

French Toast with Pear-Cranberry Compote

Overnight French Toast with Cinnamon Syrup

Banana-Raisin French Toast

With a surprise banana filling, this low-fat French toast is sure to please the whole family.

French Toast Pudding with Winter Fruits

Crisp French toast tops a fragrant compote of apples, pears and prunes for a great breakfast treat or comforting dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
