Healthy Crepe Recipes

Gluten-Free Crepes with Tomato Pesto & Cheddar

Traditional crepes use all-purpose flour, so we swap in oat flour to create a gluten-free crepe recipe just as delicious as the original. Swirling the pan before the batter sets up helps you get thin, foldable crepes to hold in all the flavorful fillings, such as our tomato pesto and Cheddar.