Healthy Crepe Recipes

Staff Picks

Summer Vegetable Crepes

Crêpes aren't just for dessert--they make a quick and savory weeknight dinner. Here they're filled with ricotta cheese, green beans, zucchini and corn and topped with a chive-cream sauce. Don't skip the step of placing a piece of parchment or wax paper under each crêpe as you fill it--without it, the crêpes are tricky to roll. Serve with: A tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom & Spinach Crepes

Try these crepes, filled with spinach and meaty mushrooms and topped with crumbled goat cheese, for a light supper with a salad on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Wheat Crepes

This basic crepe recipe is a tasty wrap for sweet and savory fillings.
By Patsy Jamieson

Gluten-Free Crepes

These skinny French pancakes are simple to make and work well with gluten-free flour. The batter is made in a blender for easy preparation and cleanup. Serve them simply with butter and maple syrup or fill with savory fillings, such as spinach, mushrooms and cheese, or sweet fillings like sautéed apples or strawberries.
By Carolyn Casner

Gluten-Free Crepes with Tomato Pesto & Cheddar

Traditional crepes use all-purpose flour, so we swap in oat flour to create a gluten-free crepe recipe just as delicious as the original. Swirling the pan before the batter sets up helps you get thin, foldable crepes to hold in all the flavorful fillings, such as our tomato pesto and Cheddar.
By Devon O'Brien

Crab, Mushroom and Asparagus Crepes

Savory crepes stuffed with crab, white asparagus, and mushrooms will make an elegant statement at your next dinner party, especially if you drizzle them with truffle oil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ricotta-Berry Crepes

Make a big batch of these easy 3-ingredient crepes to stash in your freezer so you always have a healthy breakfast on hand. A dollop of ricotta adds protein to a store-bought crepe, while the berries give a burst of sweetness and a little fiber.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Vegan Crepes

Flaxseed meal makes an excellent substitute for eggs in this vegan crepe batter. The batter is made in a blender for easy preparation and cleanup. The crepes taste great served simply with a drizzle of maple syrup. Or, serve them for brunch filled with sautéed vegetables or for dessert filled with a fruit compote.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweetened Ricotta & Apricot Crepes

Lightly sweetened ricotta, toasted almonds and a drizzle of apricot jam give these crepes a sophisticated edge. Try them for brunch or dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bistro Salad Crepes

Poached eggs and lightly dressed salad greens top these savory crepes. They're just the thing to make for a special brunch or luncheon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grape Crepes

Creme de cassis is a liqueur with a delicate black currant flavor. When cooked with red grapes, it makes a lovely topping for this crepe recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fruit-Filled Crepes

This dessert or special brunch dish is great for entertaining because it can be made in advance and popped in the oven just before serving. Strawberry-rhubarb filling is a lovely salute to the season and is also delicious as a topping for ice cream.
By Patsy Jamieson

Grilling the bananas for this dessert recipe brings out their sweetness without adding any sugar. Whole-wheat flour and egg product in the chocolate crepes makes them higher in fiber and lower in fat.
Cinnamon-spiced apples are wrapped in nutty buckwheat crepes for a delicious brunch treat.
Chocolate Crepes with Orange-&-Chocolate Sauce

If you prefer, fill these chocolate crepes with vanilla frozen yogurt or fresh fruit instead of yogurt cheese.

