Healthy Fruit Pie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious fruit pie recipes including blueberry, strawberry, peach and key lime pie. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Rustic Pear Tart

Who says you can't have your tart and eat it, too? This deceptively simple fall dessert is made for special celebrations. Look for a fragrant pear that's nonetheless firm to the touch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear Custard Pie

A velvety, light custard surrounds ripe pears in this healthy pear pie recipe. Serve with a dollop of vanilla whipped cream.
By Summer Miller

Flaky Apple Pie Bars

Grab your box of puff pastry for these easy and delicious apple pie bars.
By Carolyn Casner

Banoffee Pie

Love bananas, toffee and whipped cream? Then you've got to try this healthy Banoffee Pie recipe--a healthier version of one of Great Britain's sweetest desserts. It is made with layers of toffee, bananas and whipped cream. Our healthier Banoffee Pie recipe has half the calories, over 65 percent less saturated fat and 40 percent less sugar than the original--but all of the amazing flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Meringue Pie

If you're a fan of lemon meringue pie, you'll love this festive cranberry meringue pie recipe. For the fluffiest meringue, set your eggs out at room temperature for about 15 minutes or submerge (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm water for 5 minutes before beating--egg whites at room temperature will gain more volume than cold whites.
By Stacy Fraser

Maple Wild Blueberry Pie

Pure maple syrup gives the fruit filling rich flavor in this healthy blueberry pie recipe. If you don't want to make a lattice top, simply lay the second crust on top and cut three slits into the dough to vent steam.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

All-American Apple Pies

Little apple pies are baked in hollowed out shells of apples, topped with a pie crust lattice, and baked until golden brown and filling is bubbly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Sugar-Added Mini Apple Pies

These delectable single-serving tarts are gluten-free and sweetened with dates instead of refined added sugars. Top with a little unsweetened whipped cream to take this special--yet healthy--dessert to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Mixed Berry Cobbler

This mixed berry cobbler dessert is delicious and full of fruit to satisfy your sweet cravings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pear, Apple & Cranberry Tarte Tatin

This ultimate fall and winter tart showcases the best fruits of the season: pears, apples and cranberries. Unlike other tarts, the tarte tatin is made upside down in a skillet. You start by cooking the fruit, then top it with the dough, carefully tuck in the edges and let it cook. When it's ready you invert the whole tart onto a plate. It comes out looking beautiful and is actually much easier than you might imagine.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Peach Custard Pie

We use low-fat milk along with nonfat Greek yogurt in the creamy custard for this peach pie. The yogurt gives the custard a smooth texture without using cream or too many egg yolks. A slice is just as delicious served warm from the oven as it is chilled. For an added treat, serve topped with fresh blueberries.
By Jim Romanoff

Raspberry-Almond Crumb Tart

You can quickly make the crust for this tart in the food processor and then press it into the pan--no need to dig out a rolling pin and struggle to transfer a tender pastry dough from pin to pan. Extra crust dough doubles as a crumbly topping.
By Marie Simmons

Lemon Meringue Tart for Two

A mile-high meringue is possible only if the egg white, bowl and beaters are at room temperature.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Raspberry Tofu Pie

This chocolate raspberry tofu pie gets an amazing smooth, rich, creamy texture from pureed tofu. But no need to reveal that tofu is the secret ingredient--we're sure no one will guess.
By Elisabeth Redman

Light Lemon Meringue Pie

Smooth and soothing; a great classic pie right down to the crust, redefined with a generous amount of lemon and fewer egg yolks in the filling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oatmeal-Nut Crunch Apple Pie

This decadent pie is loaded with juicy apples and adorned with a streusel-lover's crunchy topping. The pie is best served the day it's made. If you're short on time, look for a ready-made whole-wheat pie crust in the freezer section of the store.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Honey-Sweetened Cherry Pie

This cherry pie recipe is pure magic. If you can't find sour cherries, don't fret--it's also delicious with sweet cherries. The filling has a hint of clove and honey, which gives it a novel flavor. Serve this cherry pie with your favorite light vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pecan Pie

Give classic pecan pie a healthy makeover--this recipe replaces some of the corn syrup and uses a whole-wheat flour crust for a delicious dessert. Top with whipped cream to make it extra-special.
By Stacy Fraser

Peach Pie

Peach pie tastes like the essence of summer. If using fresh peaches, make sure they are ripe but firm. (Frozen peaches can also be used. There's no need to thaw them.) The lattice crust looks stunning and is not difficult to do (see our how-to video, below), but if you're pressed for time, simply place the second crust on top and cut three slits in the dough to vent steam.
By Stephanie Olson

Frozen Raspberry Pie

This creamy, luscious pie is made by combining a fluffy cooked meringue with a raspberry puree, then pouring the mixture into a chocolate-cookie crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Apple Pie

Turn classic apple crumb pie into a gluten-free-friendly dessert with this easy gluten-free flour crust. Serve the warm pie with vanilla ice cream for an extra-special treat.
By Devon O'Brien

Frozen Margarita Pie

Your favorite drink gets turned into dessert with this festive creamy lime pie spiked with tequila. Instead of a salted rim, our margarita pie gets a kick of saltiness from a pretzel crust. This refreshing pie is easy to make and freezes well, too. Cheers!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Pomegranate Galette with Fresh Thyme

This galette, or rustic tart, adds a touch of thyme flavor to apples and pomegranate seeds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Apple Pies with Cheddar

Here's a healthy--and adorable--twist on deep-dish apple pie. This mini apple pie recipe will give you just a bit of something sweet and the melted wedge of Cheddar on top is a nod to the New England tradition of serving cheese with apple pie.
By Stacy Fraser

Summer Berry Pie

Highway 61 is Minnesota's unofficial pie trail, and a stop for a slice is a must on a road trip. This summer pie recipe is adapted from Rustic Inn Café in Two Harbors.
By Betsy Andrews

Pear & Apple Galette

In this beautiful pear and apple galette recipe, the juicy fruit tops a layer of moist, spiced ginger crumble. We like to serve this rustic tart with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream or lightly sweetened whipped cream for dessert.
By Anna Thomas

Chai-Spiced Apple Pie

Ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves give this apple pie recipe a bold punch of flavor, and the apple filling is sweetened with honey instead of sugar.
By Summer Miller

Fresh Strawberry Pie

Fresh strawberries top a lightly sweet cream cheese filling in this lightened-up pie recipe. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream for a delicious and photo-worthy finish.
By Devon O'Brien

Patti LaBelle's Free-Form Apple Tart

It's no secret that one of Patti LaBelle's favorite places to be is in the kitchen. We love her Free-Form Apple tart, which uses light sour cream and just a little butter to keep calories in check. Anyone can make it--the best part about this recipe is that its beauty comes from imperfection.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lattice-Topped Apple Pie

Apple pie has never been so quick to put together. After tossing unpeeled apples and spices in a baking dish, you'll assemble a quick lattice from pastry strips. This lattice topping is not woven like a traditional one--it takes less time to assemble this way but is just as eye catching!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Key Lime Pie

We tested this healthy Key lime pie quite a few times and no one got tired of it. We lightened the filling with nonfat condensed milk blended with tangy low-fat plain yogurt and continued the makeover with a topping of lovely golden meringue rather than whipped heavy cream. Use Key limes if you can find them, but common Persian limes work as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Rhubarb and strawberries go hand in hand, and what better way to honor the combination than in this classic summer pie. The lattice top looks fancy but the technique is super-easy to master.
By Hilary Meyer

Ruffled Phyllo Tart with Spring Fruit

Strawberries and rhubarb are a familiar seasonal pairing, but adding apricots to the mix takes it to new heights. The day before you plan to bake the tart, thaw the frozen phyllo in the refrigerator.
By Marcy Goldman

Blackberry-Lemon Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy ice cream pie recipe, crumbled gingersnaps make an easy and tasty crust for the blackberry and lemon filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Bavarian Torte

In this gorgeous apple torte dessert recipe, whole-wheat flour and almonds make a cookie-like crust that is topped with a lighter cream cheese filling and cinnamon-sugar apples.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Country Apple Tart

The pastry for this rustic tart features gets a nutty flavor from fiber-rich oat flour and flaxseed meal. Pecans top it off.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
