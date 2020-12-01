Healthy Beef Stew Recipes

Find healthy, delicious beef stew recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

Rating: Unrated
4
Load the crock pot and go with this stew recipe that's prepped in the morning and simmers all day so you'll come home to a Sunday-worthy dinner (and your house smelling downright heavenly). Tender beef, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes and carrots in a rich broth--this could be the best and easiest beef stew you've ever made.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Korean Beef & Cabbage Stew

Brown sugar makes this slow-cooker beef stew a tad sweet, which beautifully complements the spicy kimchi. You can make this soup ahead and refrigerate it until ready to eat. If you opt to make it ahead, wait until you reheat the soup to add the cabbage.
By Cooking Light

Hearty Beef Chili

For a fall open house, make this beef chili in the slow cooker. As guests arrive, set out chips and cheese and let them help themselves to a bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Beef & Carrot Tagine with Almond Couscous

Feel free to experiment with the spices in this simple slow-cooker beef stew--keep cumin and cinnamon in the mix, but try adding cardamom and ginger for greater depth of flavor. Both the stew and the almond couscous are very easy to prep, and the active time is just 20 minutes. Recipe adapted from Slow Cook Modern.
By Liana Krissoff

Hearty Vegetable Beef Stew

The slow cooker makes this veggie-packed beef stew super-easy and extra-savory.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chili Cornbread Casserole

Rating: Unrated
25
Here's a fun way to serve chili and cornbread together. Don't let the ingredient list intimidate you--this casserole is easy to make and a real crowd pleaser.
By Jessie Price

Irish Beef Stew

If you're looking for a healthy beef stew recipe that delivers on comfort, look no further. This one-pot Irish beef stew is packed with veggies and rich meaty flavor. Make this Irish beef stew recipe with Guinness--a dark, malty Irish stout--to keep it authentic. Serve with a side of Irish soda bread to sop up the leftovers.
By Karen Rankin

Kickin' Hot Chili

Rating: Unrated
1
If you like your chili seriously hot, this recipe is for you. For an even bigger kick, use the whole teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mom's Chili

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy basic beef chili recipe is well worth doubling so you can throw a batch in the freezer. Serve topped with diced red onion, sliced scallions, shredded cheese and your favorite hot sauce.
By Robb Walsh

Chili-Cheese Nachos

Rating: Unrated
1
Make nachos a healthy dinner when you top them with an easy 30-minute chili. Serve this healthy recipe with sliced scallions, avocado, fresh tomatoes and sour cream, if desired.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
Transform ordinary baked potatoes into a full dinner with these chili-topped spuds. In this healthy recipe, we use sweet potatoes for an added nutrient kick. Sprinkle on extra toppings as you see fit--sliced scallions, chopped fresh cilantro, diced avocado and sliced jalapeños are all tasty choices.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Hungarian Goulash

Rating: Unrated
1
Layer the vegetables, meat and tomato mixture in your slow cooker in the morning and let it cook it until dinner. All you'll need to do is prepare the noodles and this beef stew will be ready to serve.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

4 Secrets for the Best Beef Stew

4 Secrets for the Best Beef Stew

A few trick to make a great beed stew in your slow cooker.
Slow-Cooked Provencal Beef Stew

Slow-Cooked Provencal Beef Stew

The flavors in a slow-cooked beef stew improve as it sits for a day or two, so it is a perfect make-ahead for a dinner party.
Sweet & Savory Beef Stew

Sweet & Savory Beef Stew

11 Hearty Slow-Cooker Beef Stews for a Warm and Cozy Winter

11 Hearty Slow-Cooker Beef Stews for a Warm and Cozy Winter

17 Cozy Slow-Cooker Soups & Stews with Beef

17 Cozy Slow-Cooker Soups & Stews with Beef

Black Bean Chili

Black Bean Chili

Ultimate Beef Chili

Rating: Unrated
23

Offer garnishes, such as reduced-fat sour cream and grated Cheddar cheese (about 1 tablespoon each per person), chopped scallions and chopped fresh tomatoes. Serve with warmed corn tortillas and a green salad topped with orange slices.

All Healthy Beef Stew Recipes

Instant Pot Goulash

Your Instant Pot (or other multicooker) cuts hours off the cooking time of this Hungarian beef stew recipe. This Instant Pot goulash, a saucy dish flavored with caraway and smoked paprika, is served over whole-wheat egg noodles that cook while your multicooker works its magic. It's comfort food at its best!
By Robin Bashinsky

Three-Pepper Beef Stew

Cayenne pepper sauce, crushed red pepper and red sweet peppers add a spicy twist to this classic beef and potato stew.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker "Corned Beef" & Cabbage

Rating: Unrated
4
This warming slow-cooker stew has all the flavors of corned beef and cabbage but with much less sodium, plus it's ready in half the time of traditional corned beef and cabbage. Rather than curing the beef in a salty brine for at least a day, we just throw the beef and veggies into a crock pot with pickling spice for that delicous briny flavor without the long soaking period.
By Hilary Meyer

Low-Carb Beef Stew

Rating: Unrated
1
Turnips lend an earthy flavor and a texture that is similar to potatoes--but with fewer carbs--to this rich and flavorful beef stew.
By Hilary Meyer

Super-Simple Beef Stew

Rating: Unrated
1
Beef stew meat, potatoes, carrots, and onion are simmered with cream of mushroom soup in this super simple, slow cooker beef stew recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hearty Beef and Vegetable Stew

This warming beef stew simmers in a Dutch oven and gets classic flavor from red wine.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet & Savory Beef Stew

Rating: Unrated
12
This beef stew for two replicates the flavors in tzimmes, a sweet stew traditionally served at Rosh Hashanah to start the New Year. This version gets natural sweetness from cherries and butternut squash.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Bison Stew

Rating: Unrated
2
Mexican cooks are great at turning tough chunks of meat into delicious and tender stews. This one, which uses tougher cuts of bison, such as chuck or brisket, is flavored with chili powder, cumin and tequila. Serve with warm tortillas.
By Bruce Aidells

Creole Chuck Steak Etouffee

Rating: Unrated
2
In this steak étouffée recipe, boneless chuck is slowly cooked in a flavorful liquid full of aromatic vegetables, spicy sausage and broth. This beef étouffée recipe calls for a 2 1/2-pound piece of chuck, but if chuck steaks are available at your market, purchase eight 4- to 5-ounce steaks instead of cutting your own from the roast. Serve the steak étouffée with stone-ground grits, polenta or rice, and pass the Tabasco.
By Bruce Aidells

Fireside Beef Stew

This low-calorie main dish stew gets its lively flavor from a tantalizing mix of mustard, allspice, and Worcestershire sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef Stew with Garlic-Thyme Sour Cream

Start this slow-cooker beef stew before you leave for work and you'll arrive home to a delicious and hearty meal. All you'll need to do is whip up the garlic-thyme sour cream topping, and it will be ready to eat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Three-Bean Chili

Rating: Unrated
4
This rib-sticking bean chili is richly flavored with cumin, chili, paprika, oregano and an assortment of peppers. Use whatever beans you have in your pantry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef Burgundy with Skins-On Garlic Mashed Potatoes

This classic French stew "Boeuf à la Bourguignonne" is often served with noodles or chunks of potato, but this version is paired with garlicky mashed potatoes. A good choice for a weekend dinner, this slow-cooker meal also tastes great reheated the next day, because the flavors develop as it chills overnight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cincinnati Chili

Rating: Unrated
8
Cincinnati has a unique spin on chili--they serve it over spaghetti. Typically the chili is just made with meat, no beans, but we couldn't resist adding beans to add fiber and nutrients. Serve with sliced cucumber and red onion with lemon juice and olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooked Provencal Beef Stew

Rating: Unrated
1
The flavors in a slow-cooked beef stew improve as it sits for a day or two, so it is a perfect make-ahead for a dinner party. Buy nicely marbled meat, such as chuck, for this recipe.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Pressure-Cooker Chili

Rating: Unrated
2
Chili cooks in just 15 minutes when it's made in a multicooker. The beef gets infused with the flavors of chili powder and cumin. Shredded cheese, scallion and sour cream round out the meal, but feel free to garnish with whatever toppings you choose.
By Hilary Meyer

Fragrant Shredded Beef Stew

Rating: Unrated
19
This stew has a simple list of ingredients, but plenty of great flavor thanks to flank steak, a cut that's known for its excellent meaty flavor. The flank is also known for its long grainy, and sometimes tough texture. In this stew the texture is a great asset--the meat shreds apart into tasty strips after it's cooked in the slow cooker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef and Red Bean Chili

A slow cooker brings out all the flavors in this easy bean and beef chili recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chili con Carne

This chili con carne with ground beef is a serious crowd-pleaser, whether you're hosting a football-watching party or just feeding a hungry family. It has a nice, beefy, beany flavor and just enough spice. You'll be surprised that a chili that comes together in less than an hour has so much flavor. Three types of chile peppers (fresh poblanos, chili powder and chipotles in adobo) add depth and complexity. Poblanos also add some color to the chili--if you can't find them, you can sub bell peppers of any color, though they won't add heat. Using lean ground beef makes this chili healthier and also keeps it from being greasy. Be sure to brown the beef well for the best flavor: you want to stir to break up the chunks, but don't stir too much or the beef won't sear at all. Serve with cornbread and bowls of sour cream, chopped avocado, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro and hot sauce and let everyone customize their own bowl.
By Robin Bashinsky

Beef-Mushroom Stew

The sweet-tart combination of vinegar and molasses brings out the flavor of the beef in this slow cooker stew recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Santa Fe Chile Colorado

This easy beef stew recipe with corn and potatoes is all about the chile flavor. New Mexico red chile powder--sweeter and richer than the typical stuff you find in the grocery store--is worth seeking out to make it. You can buy it from several online suppliers, such as Bueno (weshipchile.com).
By Robb Walsh

French Beef Stew au Pistou

Rating: Unrated
1
This classic beef stew with tomatoes, carrots, potatoes, zucchini, green beans, and spinach is served with a basil-cheese-garlic sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Beef Chili

Rating: Unrated
6
This classic beef-and-bean chili gets a nutritional boost from shredded sweet potato. We call it a stealth vegetable because it melts into the chili so well that even picky eaters will gobble it up.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef Stew with Red Wine Gravy

In this slow cooker main dish recipe, beef, parsnips, carrots, and artichokes simmer in a wine-beef broth. Tomatoes, raisins, and vinegar further flavor the one-dish meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com