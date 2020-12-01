Healthy Pasta Recipes by Shape

12 Dinners That Start with a Package of Tortellini

Jump-start your dinner prep with these recipes that start with a package of tortellini. You’ll save time by using premade tortellini, one of our favorite convenience ingredients from the grocery store. (Feel free to swap in premade ravioli if you already have it on hand.) We pack these dinners with plenty of protein and vegetables to create a balanced and filling dinner. Recipes like Sausage, Spinach & Tortellini Soup and Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake are healthy, flavorful and make weeknight dinners a breeze.