Healthy Brunch Cocktail Recipes

Champagne Float
An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.
Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes
Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
Spiced Coffee with Cognac
Infused with cloves, cinnamon and citrus, this Cognac-spiked coffee is perfect for winter entertaining.
Festive Brunch Mezcal Cocktail
Carrot juice adds a sweet and earthy counterpoint to the smoky mezcal.
Bloody Mary with Shrimp
This bright, vitamin-packed cocktail is eye-opening whether or not it's spiked with vodka.
Spicy Pickled Bloody Marys
Unlike the wan concoction found at your airport lounge, this mix packs a punch with a good slug of hot sauce and tangy pickle juice.
Custard Eggnog
This custard-based version of eggnog cooks the eggs, making any concerns of food-borne illness a thing of the past!
Golden Mimosa
Fruit juice and champagne make this drink recipe refreshingly tasty to serve while entertaining.
Sunrise Bellini
This slightly tart fruity Bellini recipe will zing you awake. It's the prettiest color imaginable and it makes a brunch instantly fun! You can serve the Bellinis in champagne flutes or in simple Mason jars--be creative!
Campari, Grapefruit & Pomegranate Cocktail
Balance herbaceous Campari with the sweet-tart flavors of pomegranate and grapefruit. This dusty pink drink looks festive in a stemmed wineglass with a twist of orange zest. For a slightly sweeter drink, use orange juice instead of grapefruit. To make a nonalcoholic version, omit the Campari and add an extra 1/3 cup of each juice.
Frothy Hot Chocolate
Whipping this otherwise old-fashioned hot chocolate creates the illusion of creaminess. To vary this recipe, substitute 1 tablespoon brandy for the liqueur and omit the cinnamon.