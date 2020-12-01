Healthy Brunch Cocktail Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cocktail recipes for brunch. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Champagne Float

An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.
By Stephanie Olson

Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes

Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
By Stephanie Olson

Spiced Coffee with Cognac

Infused with cloves, cinnamon and citrus, this Cognac-spiked coffee is perfect for winter entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Festive Brunch Mezcal Cocktail

Carrot juice adds a sweet and earthy counterpoint to the smoky mezcal.
By Amber Turupin

Bloody Mary with Shrimp

This bright, vitamin-packed cocktail is eye-opening whether or not it's spiked with vodka.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Pickled Bloody Marys

Unlike the wan concoction found at your airport lounge, this mix packs a punch with a good slug of hot sauce and tangy pickle juice.
By Caroline Fennessy Campion

Custard Eggnog

This custard-based version of eggnog cooks the eggs, making any concerns of food-borne illness a thing of the past!
By Patsy Jamieson

Golden Mimosa

Fruit juice and champagne make this drink recipe refreshingly tasty to serve while entertaining.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sunrise Bellini

This slightly tart fruity Bellini recipe will zing you awake. It's the prettiest color imaginable and it makes a brunch instantly fun! You can serve the Bellinis in champagne flutes or in simple Mason jars--be creative!
By Julee Rosso

Raspberry Spritzer

A refreshing and low calorie alternative to sugar-laden sodas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Campari, Grapefruit & Pomegranate Cocktail

Balance herbaceous Campari with the sweet-tart flavors of pomegranate and grapefruit. This dusty pink drink looks festive in a stemmed wineglass with a twist of orange zest. For a slightly sweeter drink, use orange juice instead of grapefruit. To make a nonalcoholic version, omit the Campari and add an extra 1/3 cup of each juice.
By Marie Simmons

Frothy Hot Chocolate

Whipping this otherwise old-fashioned hot chocolate creates the illusion of creaminess. To vary this recipe, substitute 1 tablespoon brandy for the liqueur and omit the cinnamon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

"This was so well received. The crowd requested a second batch and we had to scramble to find enough ingredients to make it again!" - kewlbreezes
With only 3 ingredients, these tasty cocktails are the perfect thing to sip this holiday season.
Kiwi-Mint Julep

Kiwis add a tropical note to the Southern favorite.

Tomato-Jalapeño Bloody Mary

Make this garden-fresh Bloody Mary when summer tomatoes and peppers are at their peak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kahluaccino

Coffee lovers will love the addition of Kahlua; Frangelico adds a lovely hazelnut note.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango Splash

Whatever the occasion, toast your guests with this fresh, fruity cocktail. Be sure to buy mangoes that have a pleasant, sweet aroma. For the bubbles, choose a not-too-sweet sparkling wine, such as a French cremant de Bourgogne or an Italian prosecco. For a nonalcoholic cocktail, mix with ginger ale or soda water.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
