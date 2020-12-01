Healthy Parfait Recipes

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait
This healthy yogurt parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
Yogurt Banana Sundae
Need a sweet treat for a snack or dessert? This healthy low-calorie recipe will satisfy your craving for a banana sundae (without the ice cream) and is ready in less than 5 minutes.
Nut & Berry Parfait
In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey.
Vanilla-Pomegranate Parfaits
Rich, creamy, vanilla bean-flecked pudding tempers the tart-sweet pomegranate compote. Pick out small, festive glass dessert dishes for this pretty parfait.
Mixed Fruit with Yogurt Topping
The combination of tangy yogurt, sweet pineapple, and vanilla bring out the best in fresh fruit to make this healthy dessert or snack.
Breakfast Parfait
A little low fat dairy and some vitamin-rich fruit and you've just started your day right, nutritionally speaking.
Pineapple-Raspberry Parfaits
You won't mind serving dessert on a busy weeknight after assembling these quick parfaits.
Peach-Blueberry Parfaits
Layers of flavored yogurt, crunchy cereal, peach, and blueberries in a parfait glass make a quick but satisfying breakfast or snack.
Chocolate-Sweet Potato Parfait
This healthy chocolate mousse recipe gets its body from sweet potato rather than eggs. Both the mousse and the meringue cookies can be made ahead of time, so all you have to do is assemble the parfaits when you're ready for dessert.
Banana Cream Pudding Parfait
Banana-infused milk is folded with whipped Greek yogurt in this healthy pudding recipe. Layers of toasted hazelnuts add a bit of crunch on top of the mousse-like texture, and slices of caramelized banana make this an easy but impressive-looking dessert.
Yogurt-Fruit Parfaits
This yogurt parfait makes a great snack for after school but it's also a nice healthy dessert choice for after dinner. It's light, fresh, and full of fruit, and you'll love the contrast of crunchy toasted nuts in each spoonful.