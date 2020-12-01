Healthy Parfait Recipes

Find healthy, delicious parfait recipes including yogurt parfaits and fruit parfaits. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

This healthy yogurt parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Yogurt Banana Sundae

Need a sweet treat for a snack or dessert? This healthy low-calorie recipe will satisfy your craving for a banana sundae (without the ice cream) and is ready in less than 5 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Nut & Berry Parfait

In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla-Pomegranate Parfaits

Rich, creamy, vanilla bean-flecked pudding tempers the tart-sweet pomegranate compote. Pick out small, festive glass dessert dishes for this pretty parfait.
By Romney Steele

Mixed Fruit with Yogurt Topping

The combination of tangy yogurt, sweet pineapple, and vanilla bring out the best in fresh fruit to make this healthy dessert or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Breakfast Parfait

A little low fat dairy and some vitamin-rich fruit and you've just started your day right, nutritionally speaking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple-Raspberry Parfaits

You won't mind serving dessert on a busy weeknight after assembling these quick parfaits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach-Blueberry Parfaits

Layers of flavored yogurt, crunchy cereal, peach, and blueberries in a parfait glass make a quick but satisfying breakfast or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Sweet Potato Parfait

This healthy chocolate mousse recipe gets its body from sweet potato rather than eggs. Both the mousse and the meringue cookies can be made ahead of time, so all you have to do is assemble the parfaits when you're ready for dessert.
By Summer Miller

Banana Cream Pudding Parfait

Banana-infused milk is folded with whipped Greek yogurt in this healthy pudding recipe. Layers of toasted hazelnuts add a bit of crunch on top of the mousse-like texture, and slices of caramelized banana make this an easy but impressive-looking dessert.
By Stella Parks

Yogurt-Fruit Parfaits

This yogurt parfait makes a great snack for after school but it's also a nice healthy dessert choice for after dinner. It's light, fresh, and full of fruit, and you'll love the contrast of crunchy toasted nuts in each spoonful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Apricot Yogurt Delight

Don't think you have time for dessert? Try this four-ingredient fruity special. It's super quick to prepare.
Pina Colada Yogurt Parfait

Take a trip to the tropics with our piña colada inspired parfait. It even makes a great breakfast when you need a sunny start to your day.
Cottage Cheese & Pear Parfait

Cinnamon Toast and Fruit Breakfast Parfaits

Mango Parfait

S'more Parfaits

Strawberries-and-Cream Parfaits

To celebrate spring's fresh strawberries, our Test Kitchen jazzed up old-fashioned tapioca pudding. Grinding the tapioca in a blender makes the texture creamier, maple syrup adds seasonal sweetness and whipping cream gives these airy parfaits a luxurious finish.

