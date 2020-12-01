Healthy Agave Recipes

Find healthy, delicious agave recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Gluten-Free Mocha Yule Log

A bûche de Noël--a cake decorated like a yule log--is a traditional dessert served around Christmastime in France, Belgium, Canada and some other French-speaking countries. Our gluten-free recipe, which is just as tasty served cold as it is at room temperature, is lighter than air. The chocolate brown-butter génoise cake is easy to roll up and it's covered with a billowy espresso-spiked 7-minute frosting. We've substituted agave nectar for white sugar in the frosting. It's pretty garnished with meringue mushrooms and sugared rosemary.
By Katie Webster

Nonalcoholic Strawberry Margaritas

A frozen virgin strawberry margarita is a refreshing way to cool down on warm days. This margarita mocktail, which calls for only five ingredients, uses a bit of agave nectar to blunt the tartness of lime juice and fresh strawberries.
By Ivy Odom

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.
By Devon O'Brien

Smoky Tajín Margarita

This easy margarita recipe is like vacation in a glass. A bit of the chile-lime seasoning Tajín on the rim of your glass contrasts with the sweet orange and agave.
By Devon O'Brien

Pitaya Smoothie Bowls

These gorgeous smoothie bowls make a healthy breakfast, snack or light dessert. They get their vibrant color from pitaya, aka dragon fruit. Blend them up when you need a special treat that's good for you and good-looking! We call for fresh pitaya in this recipe, but if you can't find it or don't feel like fussing with it, feel free to swap in frozen cubed pitaya.
By Robin Bashinsky

Basil Lemonade

Basil and lemon pair beautifully in this refreshing summer sipper, sweetened with a touch of honey. Make ahead and allow the mixture to infuse for 30 minutes to 1 hour before straining for a stronger basil flavor.
By Sylvia Fountaine

"Chocomole" Pudding

Creamy avocados make this dairy-free and vegan chocolate dessert recipe super-rich. Serve as a not-so-sweet dessert or with strawberries for dipping.
By Jason Mraz

Mocha Yule Log

A bûche de Noël--a cake decorated like a yule log--is a traditional dessert served around Christmastime in France, Belgium, Canada and some other French-speaking countries. Our recipe, which is just as tasty served cold as it is at room temperature, is lighter than air. The chocolate brown-butter génoise cake made with whole-grain flour is easy to roll up and it's covered with a billowy espresso-spiked 7-minute frosting. We've substituted agave nectar for white sugar in the frosting. It's pretty garnished with meringue mushrooms and sugared rosemary.
By Katie Webster

Margarita Mocktail

This refreshing mocktail perfectly combines the cool taste of cucumbers with the delicious tart flavor of fresh limes. It's lightly sweetened with agave and it's alcohol-free!
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., R.D.N., L.D

Hibiscus & Goji Tea

Goji berries and hibiscus flowers are steeped in boiling water with agave and cinnamon sticks. This flavorful tea is refreshing and can be enjoyed hot, but we suggest drinking it ice-cold.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry Morning Muffin

These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

EatingWell Energy Drink

Here's a refreshing lemony energy drink recipe to give you a caffeine energy boost when you don't want coffee. It's a double-strength brew of green tea plus yerba maté and delivers about 135 mg caffeine plus antioxidants. Compared with store-bought energy drinks, this homemade energy drink recipe saves about 150 calories and has less than half the sugar. Add an extra-fresh taste by garnishing the rim with chopped mint. Yerba maté is a tea made from the leaves of a South American tree. Look for it with other tea in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Watermelon Spa Smoothie

Watermelon Spa Smoothie

Sit back and relax with this refreshing fruit smoothie recipe. The cool flavors of cucumber, watermelon and mint combine to make a healthy beverage reminiscent of a whole juice that will have you feeling like you're at the spa.
Cranberry Coconut Trifle

Cranberry Coconut Trifle

No other dessert turns heads like a trifle. Festive in every way, this trifle recipe glows from within with scarlet layers of juicy cranberries. The filling is made from an astounding 6 cups of antioxidant-packed cranberries! We made the custard “skinny” with a combination of low-fat milk and light coconut milk. From-scratch brown-butter sponge cake, made with whole-wheat pastry flour, stands in for store-bought ladyfingers.
Frozen Orange Margaritas

Frozen Orange Margaritas

Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls

Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls

Strawberry Chile Martini

Strawberry Chile Martini

Homemade Almond Milk

Homemade Almond Milk

Cucumber-Lemonade Chiller

Pick up rosemary, cucumbers and lemons to concoct this grown-up lemonade that will keep you cool on a hot day.

All Healthy Agave Recipes

Almond Cake with Pineapple-Rum Filling

This cake is a spin on bizcocho mojadito, which is often served at celebrations in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. We made this gluten-free almond cake using a cup-for-cup blend with xanthan gum, such as King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour. If gluten-free isn't your priority, you can substitute 1 cup all-purpose flour and 3/4 cup white whole-wheat flour for the GF flour.
By Kristen Hartke

Frozen Rainbow Margaritas

Celebrate Pride Month--or any other occasion that calls for rainbows--with these vibrant, tropical-flavored frozen margaritas! This four-layer fruity cocktail uses only natural ingredients and colors, including a quick infusion made with dried butterfly pea flowers that makes for a dramatic pop of blue. This rainbow margarita is bright and citrusy, with dominant flavors of strawberry and pineapple. Feel free to use fresh or frozen fruit in these pretty margs.
By Amy Traynor

Carrot Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

A pretty cupcake topped with a fresh carrot garnish has everything you love about carrot cake with cream cheese frosting in a handy treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Witches' Brew Skinny Margarita

This striking red and black margarita is the perfect Halloween party cocktail. Hibiscus tea and pomegranate juice give the citrusy cocktail its red color, and rimming the glass with black lava salt makes it just a little creepy. Use regular kosher salt in place of the black lava salt (or skip the salt altogether) for a cocktail that works any time of year. We love the tartness of this margarita, but feel free to add a little agave nectar if you prefer a sweeter cocktail.
By Amy Traynor

Rosemary-Infused Cucumber Lemonade

Turn fresh rosemary, cucumbers and lemons into grown-up lemonade that will keep you cool on a hot day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whipped Matcha Fruit Smoothies

Taste the rainbow with this whipped, fruity version of a matcha latte. Just blend your preferred nondairy milk with frozen fruit for the base, then top with a whipped matcha foam that uses aquafaba--the liquid from a can of chickpeas--to make the beverage completely vegan. (The drink also works very well with cow's milk if you don't mind it not being vegan.) A pinch of sugar subtly enhances the matcha's bitterness, but feel free to add more to your taste.
By Casey Barber

Vanilla Bean Flans with Agave Syrup & Caramelized Walnuts

This melt-in-your-mouth custard is delicately flavored with vanilla bean and lightly sweetened with agave syrup. Crunchy caramelized walnuts are an addictively delicious topping. Adapted from Cooking with the Seasons at Rancho La Puerta: Recipes from the World-Famous Spa (Stewart, Tabori & Chang, 2008) by Deborah Szekely and Deborah M. Schneider with Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta.
By Jesús González

Caramel Apples

These fall treats have just enough caramel to give a nice hit of salty-sweet flavor in each bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana-Coconut Dairy-Free Ice Cream

When blended with frozen ripe bananas, coconut meat (a.k.a. coconut manna or coconut butter) is transformed into the base for this creamy banana-coconut dairy-free ice cream. This dairy-free banana-coconut ice cream recipe uses coconut butter, which is made from finely ground whole coconut meat and has the texture of natural peanut butter. Coconut butter can be found in jars near other nut butters, baking oils and sometimes even in the supplement department of natural-foods stores and well-stocked supermarkets.
By Katie Webster

Layered Strawberry-Lime Margaritas

These simple, fruity frozen margaritas are as easy to make as they are delicious! Inspired by a mix of two summer classics: frozen margaritas and strawberry lemonade, these red, white and blue margaritas are the perfect laid-back sipper for the Fourth of July or anytime you want a colorful cocktail. This recipe serves 2 but is easily doubled to serve 4.
By Amy Traynor
