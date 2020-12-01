Healthy Vegetarian Couscous Recipes

Easy Whole-Wheat Couscous
Feel free to double this recipe to suit your needs. To add more flavor, swap reduced-sodium broth in for the water.
Feta & Spinach Couscous Patties
Feta, spinach and dill flavor these tofu patties. Slice some lemon wedges and pick up some whole-wheat pita bread to serve with this Greek-inspired meal.
Hearty Breakfast Salad with Roasted Cabbage & Baked Feta
A breakfast salad is a fresh, delicious way to start your day with ample veggies. This recipe gets a hearty twist with additions like cabbage and feta. For brunch guests, put the components out buffet-style so they can build their own bowls.
Caribbean Couscous Salad
Mango, bell peppers, and black beans combine with whole-wheat couscous in this Caribbean-inspired grain salad. The ginger-lime dressing has a touch of cayenne pepper and provides just the right amount of zing!
Stuffed Eggplant with Couscous & Almonds
Smoky almonds, meaty eggplant and whole-grain couscous with herbs make this meal plenty satisfying. Harissa gives the creamy sauce a little kick.
Whole-Wheat Couscous with Parmesan & Peas
Couscous, which is actually a type of tiny pasta, makes an almost-instant side dish. Happily, the whole-wheat variety is just as fast to prepare as regular couscous. Lemon zest is a delicious accent to nutty Parmesan in this Italian-inspired couscous.
Couscous & Chickpea Salad
Cooked couscous and canned chickpeas come together in this quick lunch salad. The basil vinaigrette makes it taste anything but basic! When in season, we recommend adding fresh chopped tomatoes for a spin on tabbouleh.
Curried Zucchini & Couscous
Made all in one saucepan, this curried zucchini and couscous recipe is a quick side dish, perfect to serve with grilled meats. For a little sweetness, throw in a handful of raisins with the carrots.
Mediterranean Couscous Cabbage Rolls
We love the subtle flavor of cinnamon with fresh mint in these vegetarian cabbage rolls stuffed with couscous, olives and feta cheese. Don't worry if your cabbage leaves tear a little when you pull them off the head; they will wrap up just fine. As a precaution you can cook a couple extra leaves and roll two partly overlapping if needed. Serve with roasted butternut squash tossed with olive oil, cinnamon and garlic. To double this recipe, use 2 large skillets and prepare one 4-serving recipe in each.
Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Ragout Over Couscous
Hearty and filling, this eggplant and white bean ragout is vegetarian comfort food. Tossing the eggplant with salt draws out excess moisture from the vegetable, making it less bitter and more firm upon cooking. To make this recipe gluten-free, sub rice or gluten-free pasta for the couscous. Garnish with additional chopped flat-leaf parsley or basil, if desired.
Couscous with Currants
Roasted garlic and lemon dress this couscous salad. Currants and tomatoes add sweet counterpoints to the tangy dressing. This dish is best served at room temperature.
Vegetable Israeli Couscous
Israeli couscous is beadier and larger than regular couscous, so it takes a little longer to cook, but it's a perfect choice in this grain salad with vegetables, feta cheese, mint and citrus dressing.