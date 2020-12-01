Healthy Vegetarian Couscous Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian couscous recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Easy Whole-Wheat Couscous

Feel free to double this recipe to suit your needs. To add more flavor, swap reduced-sodium broth in for the water.
By Katie Webster

Feta & Spinach Couscous Patties

Feta, spinach and dill flavor these tofu patties. Slice some lemon wedges and pick up some whole-wheat pita bread to serve with this Greek-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hearty Breakfast Salad with Roasted Cabbage & Baked Feta

A breakfast salad is a fresh, delicious way to start your day with ample veggies. This recipe gets a hearty twist with additions like cabbage and feta. For brunch guests, put the components out buffet-style so they can build their own bowls.
By Caroline Fennessy Campion

Caribbean Couscous Salad

Mango, bell peppers, and black beans combine with whole-wheat couscous in this Caribbean-inspired grain salad. The ginger-lime dressing has a touch of cayenne pepper and provides just the right amount of zing!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stuffed Eggplant with Couscous & Almonds

Smoky almonds, meaty eggplant and whole-grain couscous with herbs make this meal plenty satisfying. Harissa gives the creamy sauce a little kick.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Whole-Wheat Couscous with Parmesan & Peas

Couscous, which is actually a type of tiny pasta, makes an almost-instant side dish. Happily, the whole-wheat variety is just as fast to prepare as regular couscous. Lemon zest is a delicious accent to nutty Parmesan in this Italian-inspired couscous.
By Patsy Jamieson

Couscous & Chickpea Salad

Cooked couscous and canned chickpeas come together in this quick lunch salad. The basil vinaigrette makes it taste anything but basic! When in season, we recommend adding fresh chopped tomatoes for a spin on tabbouleh.
By Katie Webster

Curried Zucchini & Couscous

Made all in one saucepan, this curried zucchini and couscous recipe is a quick side dish, perfect to serve with grilled meats. For a little sweetness, throw in a handful of raisins with the carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Couscous Cabbage Rolls

We love the subtle flavor of cinnamon with fresh mint in these vegetarian cabbage rolls stuffed with couscous, olives and feta cheese. Don't worry if your cabbage leaves tear a little when you pull them off the head; they will wrap up just fine. As a precaution you can cook a couple extra leaves and roll two partly overlapping if needed. Serve with roasted butternut squash tossed with olive oil, cinnamon and garlic. To double this recipe, use 2 large skillets and prepare one 4-serving recipe in each.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Ragout Over Couscous

Hearty and filling, this eggplant and white bean ragout is vegetarian comfort food. Tossing the eggplant with salt draws out excess moisture from the vegetable, making it less bitter and more firm upon cooking. To make this recipe gluten-free, sub rice or gluten-free pasta for the couscous. Garnish with additional chopped flat-leaf parsley or basil, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Couscous with Currants

Roasted garlic and lemon dress this couscous salad. Currants and tomatoes add sweet counterpoints to the tangy dressing. This dish is best served at room temperature.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetable Israeli Couscous

Israeli couscous is beadier and larger than regular couscous, so it takes a little longer to cook, but it's a perfect choice in this grain salad with vegetables, feta cheese, mint and citrus dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Couscous, Lentil & Arugula Salad with Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette

This hearty combination of whole-wheat couscous and lentils perched atop a lightly dressed bed of arugula makes a tasty vegetarian main-course salad. The lemony vinaigrette is especially good for bringing out the spicy notes of the arugula.
Lemon-Almond Couscous

In a hurry? Just a bit of lemon peel, slivered almonds, and fresh chives are all that's needed to season this fresh-tasting 15-minute couscous side dish, which pairs well with any meat or fish.
Stuffed Onions with Balsamic Drizzle

Couscous Tabbouleh

Meal-Prep Falafel Bowls with Tahini Sauce

Eggplant-Couscous Rolls

Golden Couscous with Currants & Scallions

Quick-cooking couscous transforms into a fragrant and colorful side dish with just a few staple ingredients.

