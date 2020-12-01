Healthy Vegetarian Pasta Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian pasta salad recipes including tortellini salad, Greek pasta salad and low-calorie pasta salad. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Mediterranean Broccoli Pasta Salad

We've loaded this healthy pasta salad with vegetables and flavors of the Mediterranean. Sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of lemon zest jazz up the dressing, while tender-crisp broccoli florets cook alongside the pasta, making assembly (and cleanup!) a breeze.
By Karen Rankin

Pesto Pasta Salad

A creamy pesto sauce turns this simple pasta salad into a delightful dinner. Adding broccoli to the pasta cooking water just before the pasta is done is a convenient way to briefly cook it so that it turns a vivid shade of green and softens slightly.
By Carolyn Casner

Mexican Pasta Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Everyone will love this Mexican-inspired pasta salad recipe. We lighten up the creamy dressing with avocado for a healthier version of a picnic favorite.
By Breana Killeen

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad

A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Greek Pasta Salad

This quick, healthy Greek pasta salad recipe is tossed with all the elements of a Greek salad--plus chickpeas for added protein. This pasta salad holds well in the refrigerator or a cooler and tastes even better as the pasta absorbs the tomato-infused vinaigrette. Serve with pita chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Give classic pasta salad a fresher, more flavorful spin. This fast pasta dish calls for avocado to replace some of the mayonnaise, which makes it extra creamy. Whole-wheat elbow macaroni and fresh vegetables lighten up this healthy pasta salad that you'll be making all summer long.
By Carolyn Casner

Couscous & Chickpea Salad

Cooked couscous and canned chickpeas come together in this quick lunch salad. The basil vinaigrette makes it taste anything but basic! When in season, we recommend adding fresh chopped tomatoes for a spin on tabbouleh.
By Katie Webster

Cucumber Pasta Salad

This light and tangy cucumber pasta salad is fresh and bright. The orecchiette pasta holds the dressing for flavor in every bite, but you can use another small pasta shape if you like. This easy salad is perfect for a warm day or to serve as a lunch dish for company! For a fruitier flavor, try apple-cider vinegar in place of white distilled vinegar.
By Sarah Epperson

Dill-Pickle Pasta Salad with Creamy Dill Dressing

If you're a fan of pickles, this easy pasta salad will easily become your go-to. If you want to give it some extra kick, an additional teaspoon or two of hot sauce will do the trick. Pair it with anything hot off the grill or pack it up for a picnic. It can also easily translate from a side dish to an entree by adding a can of flaked tuna or shredded chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

Broccoli & Feta Pasta Salad

This vegetarian pasta salad recipe is perfect for your next potluck or as an easy side dish. The broccoli keeps it nice and crunchy and the chickpeas add protein. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad

This cold pesto pasta salad will cool you off on a summer day. Fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers add a pop of bright color and juiciness here, but any of your favorite pasta-salad veggies, like blanched broccoli and fresh bell peppers, would be delicious too.
By Adam Dolge

Garden Pasta Salad

This lightly dressed pasta salad gets lots of flavor from Kalamata olives and basil. A colorful mix of diced bell pepper, shredded carrot and tomatoes adds vitamins and minerals. Serve on a crisp bed of greens. Toss in canned chunk light tuna, cooked chicken or flavored baked tofu to add protein and make it more substantial.
By Patsy Jamieson

10 Vegetarian Pasta Salads Ready in 25 Minutes

Greek Tortellini Salad

Fresh cheese tortellini and classic Greek salad ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion come together for a fast side dish that's perfect for potlucks, picnics and other casual gatherings.
Confetti Pasta Bento Box

Rice Noodle & Edamame Salad

Spinach & Dill Pasta Salad

Tortellini Salad

Macaroni Salad

Old-fashioned macaroni salad sometimes contains jarred pimientos, diced ham or pickle relish, but this version is simple and deliciously plain with fresh chopped celery, carrot and onion. A combination of low-fat mayo and sour cream lightens up the dressing, and whole-wheat elbow noodles, spinach and edamame add extra nutrients.

Noodle Salad with Tofu

We've kept it simple with just rice noodles in this healthy vegan noodle salad recipe, but if you want to go wild, use wheat noodles, glass noodles or even your favorite spiralized veggie noodles.
By Kate Leahy

Poblano Pasta Salad

Pasta salad with a kick! This pasta salad can be made with healthy whole-grain pasta and the spice comes from the poblano chile peppers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basil and Tomato Pasta Salad

This Italian-inspired side salad recipe is delicious served with grilled meats or chicken at a cookout.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwest Pasta Salad

Crunchy colorful vegetables are the highlight of this soutwestern-inspired pasta salad, which can be served at room temperature or chilled. The creamy dressing is made with spinach, cilantro and almonds, and has a touch of zesty crushed red pepper--be prepared for a flavor explosion in every bite!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spring Pasta with Escarole

This easy pasta recipe stars spring vegetables--classic asparagus as well as escarole, a member of the chicory family with a slightly bitter flavor. Escarole cooks quickly and is ideal for wilting into soups and pasta dishes. It can also be eaten raw in salads. It looks like green-leaf lettuce but its leaves are sturdier and a bit curly; you can find it the produce section of large supermarkets.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Fresh Macaroni Salad

To lighten up this macaroni salad recipe, we use a blend of light mayonnaise and fat-free yogurt. It's full of unexpected veggies--snap peas, broccoli florets, and roasted red peppers--and if you opt to add hard cooked eggs, you'll get an extra boost of protein!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ravioli Salad

This simple chilled ravioli salad is bursting with vegetables--broccoli, carrots, tomato, and pea pods. It's a good choice for summer picnics or barbecues. Using purchased Italian salad dressing saves prep time, and you can easily substitute other reduced-calorie dressings to switch up the flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Edamame, Vermicelli and Watercress Salad

Served on a bed of watercress and topped with a slightly spicy sesame dressing, this fresh-tasting edamame and vermicelli salad is a perfect side dish for whatever meat or fish you've got on the grill.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wilted Greens & Pasta Salad

A fast side salad that helps you boost your vegetable servings for the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chilled Tortellini Salad

This chilled tortellini salad is full of broccoli, carrots, and pea pods. It can be made anywhere from 2 to 24 hours before serving so it's perfect for picnics or potlucks!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
