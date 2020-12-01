Healthy Mother's Day Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mother's Day Dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Apple Crisp with Cranberries

Sticking to its food-waste mission, L.A. Kitchen created this dessert to work with almost any fruit you have on hand. We've done it here with pears and apples, but you can use berries or even tropical fruits instead. The addition of dried fruit adds a concentrated hit of flavor you won't get from fresh alone.
By Theresa Farthing

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
By Stacy Fraser

Flourless Honey-Almond Cake

Honey and almonds flavor this simple (and gluten-free) cake. It's lovely for afternoon tea or a spring holiday dessert. Be careful not to overbeat the egg whites--they should be white and very foamy, but not at all stiff or able to hold peaks. If you beat them too much, the cake may sink in the middle as it cools.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grasshopper Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy grasshopper mint and chocolate ice cream pie recipe, you'll save about 150 calories and half the saturated fat per serving versus a traditional ice cream pie by using nonfat Greek yogurt and heart-healthy oil instead of butter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Carrot Cake with Coconut Cream Frosting

Classic carrot cake goes vegan in this easy recipe, and gets covered with coconut whipped cream to replace the traditional cream cheese frosting. A mixture of flax and water makes a sturdy substitute for eggs in this vegan cake. Plus, sweet crushed pineapple helps to make this cake delicious with less added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Brownies

A double dose of lemon juice and zest brings fresh and tangy flavor to these easy brownies. They're the perfect dessert for any holiday or special occasion--or when you just need a little something to brighten your day.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate-Dipped Pecans

These chocolate-dipped pecans get an elegant finish from a sprinkling of turbinado sugar. You can use this technique with other nuts to make chocolate-covered nuts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Fruit Salad

This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Carrot Cake

Carrots give carrot cake a health-halo effect--people think it's health food, but it's usually very high in fat and calories. But our version has about 40 percent less calories and 50 percent less fat than most. First, we use less oil in our batter. Then we skip the butter in the frosting (don't worry, it's still light and smooth). To ensure the cake is moist, we add nonfat buttermilk and crushed pineapple.
By Patsy Jamieson

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel Cream Cheese Custard (Flan de Queso)

Every panaderia (bakery) in Puerto Rico has many flavors of flan, from vanilla to guava. Reduced-fat cream cheese gives this version a rich, comforting texture.
By Scott Rosenbaum

Almond & Honey-Butter Cookies

This thumbprint cookie uses honey as the only sweetener and tender ground almonds to replace much of the butter found in similar cookies. Just a touch of butter mixed with honey in the filling gives it a rich flavor without too much saturated fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Pies

Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Pies

This muffin-tin recipe for strawberry-rhubarb pies is cute as can be and delicious too!
Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

Strawberries and lemons make for a sweet and citrusy treat in this lightened-up cupcake recipe topped with a cream cheese frosting.
Mini Molten Chocolate Cakes

Mini Molten Chocolate Cakes

Riesling Baked Pears

Riesling Baked Pears

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Greek Walnut Spice Cake

Greek Walnut Spice Cake

Banoffee Pie

Love bananas, toffee and whipped cream? Then you've got to try this healthy Banoffee Pie recipe--a healthier version of one of Great Britain's sweetest desserts. It is made with layers of toffee, bananas and whipped cream. Our healthier Banoffee Pie recipe has half the calories, over 65 percent less saturated fat and 40 percent less sugar than the original--but all of the amazing flavor.

All Healthy Mother's Day Dessert Recipes

Caramelized Spiced Pears

Serve these caramelized pear slices over ice cream, stir into plain yogurt or enjoy as a topping for pancakes or waffles. Brown-skinned Bosc pears hold their shape during cooking, but any variety of pears tastes delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Pineapple Rings

Dried pineapple rings dipped in melted chocolate and sprinkled with chopped macadamia nuts are a healthy dessert with tropical flavor. Customize this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe by using different nuts or even dried papaya spears instead of pineapple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Here we take all the warm, delicious flavors of cinnamon buns and roll them into a cake smothered with a sweet cream cheese frosting. It's best enjoyed fresh out of the oven.
By Hilary Meyer

White Cake

Perfect for birthdays, this basic white cake recipe makes two 8- or 9-inch layers. To finish it off, frost with our Chocolate Frosting or Basic White Frosting (see associated recipes.)
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Truffles

While orange adds an exotic note, much of the flavor of these simple yet sophisticated candies comes from the chocolate, so choose a semisweet or bittersweet with a flavor and level of sweetness you enjoy. The recipe makes a big batch of truffles--plenty for gift-giving. Although they should be stored in the refrigerator, they're best served after sitting at room temperature for about 5 minutes. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Poppy-Seed Cake

We love that Bundt cakes don't demand frosting--just let a sweet lemon glaze run over the poppy-seed cake and you've got perfection.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Caramelized Pear Bread Pudding

Sweet caramelized pears are the highlight of this comforting, custardy, raisin-studded bread pudding. When turned out of its baking dish, the flanlike pudding sits in a pool of intense caramel syrup, making it worthy of any holiday table. Serve warm or chilled.
By Marie Simmons

Lemon Pavlova

This show-stopping dessert is a New Zealand (and Australian) classic reportedly created in honor of the famous ballerina Anna Pavlova when she visited the Southern Hemisphere. Our version delivers a wonderful combination of sweet meringue crunch and velvety tart lemon curd. The meringue is somewhat fragile--expect it to crack and crumble a bit as you slice it into individual servings. For the best results, avoid making the meringue on a humid or rainy day. The extra moisture in the air may prevent it from drying and crisping properly.
By Melissa Pasanen

Dark Cherry Bundt Cake

Cherries and almond extract pair beautifully in this delectable cake. Yogurt adds subtle flavor and helps keep the cake moist. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pecan-Berry Coffee Cake

This scrumptious coffee cake recipe has a crumbly pecan topping and is speckled with blueberries or raspberries. You'll never guess there's apple in the berry coffee cake: it replaces some of the butter found in most coffee cakes and adds a decidedly sweet taste and moist crumb. This is a great recipe to serve at brunch and can be made the day before.
By Julee Rosso

Chocolate-Dipped Graham Crackers

Chocolate-dipped graham crackers make a satisfying after-dinner treat. Customize this chocolate-dipped graham cracker recipe by topping with your favorite dehydrated fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Beet Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

These healthy chocolate cupcakes get a soft, moist texture from their not-so-secret ingredient: beets. The beets act as a natural red food dye, plus they bump up the fiber. Use red beets to give the cream cheese frosting a vibrant pink hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Almond Crumb Tart

You can quickly make the crust for this tart in the food processor and then press it into the pan--no need to dig out a rolling pin and struggle to transfer a tender pastry dough from pin to pan. Extra crust dough doubles as a crumbly topping.
By Marie Simmons

Maple Pecan Tart with Dried Cherries

This pecan tart gets added tang from dried cherries. Instead of corn syrup, which is found in most pecan pie recipes, we've opted for maple syrup. If you can find it, choose dark amber or grade B, because it has the richest maple flavor. The crust, made with heart-healthy pecans and canola oil, couldn't be easier to whip together. Just blend it in the food processor and pat it into your tart pan.
By Katie Webster

Coconut Cream & Fruit-Topped Vanilla Cake

This delicious fruit-topped vanilla cake with coconut-cream frosting is perfect for a birthday or holiday party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake

This no-bake cherry cheesecake is an easy summertime treat. This no-bake cheesecake recipe has omega-3-rich walnuts in the graham cracker crust and uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese in the filling to keep saturated fat in check. If you want a bright red topping, use sour cherries. Sweet cherries give it a more purple hue. To make gluten-free no-bake cherry cheesecake, use gluten-free graham crackers.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
By Breana Killeen

Pineapple Coffee Cake

Nonfat plain yogurt stands in for sour cream to add moisture and tenderness to this lightened-up pineapple coffee cake. Best of all, you can mix the batter and have this wholesome breakfast treat in the oven in under 15 minutes--that's healthy in a hurry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rocky Road Brownies

These super-rich brownies made chocolaty with plenty of cocoa powder have less fat than other brownies, but stay extra gooey and good with marshmallows, nuts and chocolate chunks on top.
By Alice Medrich

Tangerine Upside-Down Cake

Deliciously caramelized tangerines make a beautiful topping for the “up side” on this healthy vanilla cake. Serve dolloped with vanilla whipped cream.
By Laraine Perri

Lemon Squares

Lemon squares are so delicious, but classic lemon square recipes tip the scales with their calories and saturated fat. Our healthy lemon squares recipe shaves almost 200 calories and more than 5 grams of saturated fat per lemon square. For a variation, use lime juice in place of the lemon juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Raspberry Tofu Pie

This chocolate raspberry tofu pie gets an amazing smooth, rich, creamy texture from pureed tofu. But no need to reveal that tofu is the secret ingredient--we're sure no one will guess.
By Elisabeth Redman

Rosemary-Pine Nut Biscotti

These amazing olive oil biscotti are studded with rich, buttery-tasting pine nuts. Try them alongside fruit sorbet, cheese or summer peaches.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
