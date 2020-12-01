Healthy Cinco de Mayo Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Cinco de Mayo Dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Low-Sugar Mexican Flan

2
This inverted caramel custard dessert is often found on Mexican dessert menus. This recipe is low in calories and fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Churros

5
Skip the greasy mess and bake these healthier churros rather than frying them in oil. The cinnamon-sugar-dusted classic Mexican dessert comes out of the oven crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside.
By Carolyn Casner

Mexican Chocolate Cutouts

These spicy chocolate cutout cookies are delicious and fun to make. You can decorate them with chocolate or vanilla icing--or both!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tres Leches Cake

2
Translating to three milks cake, Tres Leches Cake is a traditional Mexican sponge cake that's soaked in, you guessed it, three kinds of milk, for the ultimate moist, decadent cake. Think of it as a poke cake that we've lightened up with this easy recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado Ice Cream

13
This is a creamy, refreshing dairy-free dessert Rick Bayless has served in his restaurant Frontera Grill for years.
By Rick Bayless

Classic Flan

Making restaurant-quality flan at home is easier than you think, and our version is healthier, too! With just a few ingredients, you'll have a satisfying dessert that's sure to impress.
By Carolyn Casner

Lime-Mango Sorbet

It couldn't be any easier to make sorbet. Just combine fruit, sugar and juice and escape to the tropics with this mango sorbet recipe flavored with lime. For a fun presentation, sprinkle with toasted coconut before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Papaya-Lime Sorbet

3
In Mexico, papayas are served with a wedge of lime and a pinch of salt. This sorbet honors the sweet-tart combination and transforms it into an elegant dessert. It's like a tropical vacation in your mouth.
By Stacy Fraser

Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes

1
Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a healthier cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch in this easy 4-ingredient dessert recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Vanilla Bean Flans with Agave Syrup & Caramelized Walnuts

2
This melt-in-your-mouth custard is delicately flavored with vanilla bean and lightly sweetened with agave syrup. Crunchy caramelized walnuts are an addictively delicious topping. Adapted from Cooking with the Seasons at Rancho La Puerta: Recipes from the World-Famous Spa (Stewart, Tabori & Chang, 2008) by Deborah Szekely and Deborah M. Schneider with Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta.
By Jesús González

Red Chile-Spiked Chocolate Mousse

5
The idea of chile with chocolate still surprises most people, but the duo pairs beautifully in many chocolate desserts. In this silky, luxurious mousse the chile adds a light but bright accent.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Vanilla Tres Leches Cakes

The classic Mexican cake, with its rich flavors of vanilla and three different kinds of milk, is lightened up and served in jumbo cupcake form with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry Dessert Nachos

Nachos for dessert? Yes! Bake cinnamon tortilla chips until crispy, then top with berries and low-fat cream topping. This easy recipe is suitable for diabetic food plans.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
