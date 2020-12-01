Healthy Cinco de Mayo Dessert Recipes

Low-Sugar Mexican Flan
This inverted caramel custard dessert is often found on Mexican dessert menus. This recipe is low in calories and fat.
Baked Churros
Skip the greasy mess and bake these healthier churros rather than frying them in oil. The cinnamon-sugar-dusted classic Mexican dessert comes out of the oven crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside.
Mexican Chocolate Cutouts
These spicy chocolate cutout cookies are delicious and fun to make. You can decorate them with chocolate or vanilla icing--or both!
Tres Leches Cake
Translating to three milks cake, Tres Leches Cake is a traditional Mexican sponge cake that's soaked in, you guessed it, three kinds of milk, for the ultimate moist, decadent cake. Think of it as a poke cake that we've lightened up with this easy recipe.
Avocado Ice Cream
This is a creamy, refreshing dairy-free dessert Rick Bayless has served in his restaurant Frontera Grill for years.
Classic Flan
Making restaurant-quality flan at home is easier than you think, and our version is healthier, too! With just a few ingredients, you'll have a satisfying dessert that's sure to impress.
Lime-Mango Sorbet
It couldn't be any easier to make sorbet. Just combine fruit, sugar and juice and escape to the tropics with this mango sorbet recipe flavored with lime. For a fun presentation, sprinkle with toasted coconut before serving.
Papaya-Lime Sorbet
In Mexico, papayas are served with a wedge of lime and a pinch of salt. This sorbet honors the sweet-tart combination and transforms it into an elegant dessert. It's like a tropical vacation in your mouth.
Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes
Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a healthier cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch in this easy 4-ingredient dessert recipe.
Vanilla Bean Flans with Agave Syrup & Caramelized Walnuts
This melt-in-your-mouth custard is delicately flavored with vanilla bean and lightly sweetened with agave syrup. Crunchy caramelized walnuts are an addictively delicious topping. Adapted from Cooking with the Seasons at Rancho La Puerta: Recipes from the World-Famous Spa (Stewart, Tabori & Chang, 2008) by Deborah Szekely and Deborah M. Schneider with Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta.
Red Chile-Spiked Chocolate Mousse
The idea of chile with chocolate still surprises most people, but the duo pairs beautifully in many chocolate desserts. In this silky, luxurious mousse the chile adds a light but bright accent.
Vanilla Tres Leches Cakes
The classic Mexican cake, with its rich flavors of vanilla and three different kinds of milk, is lightened up and served in jumbo cupcake form with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.