Healthy Rhubarb Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious rhubarb dessert recipes including rhubarb cakes and pies. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
By Breana Killeen

Rhubarb-Raspberry Crumble

Rhubarb is a tangy counterpart for sweet raspberries in this fruit crumble recipe. For a nutty flavor and a boost of nutrition, this healthy dessert uses whole-grain rye flour and toasted pecans. Serve the crumble with your favorite vanilla frozen yogurt or a dollop of whipped cream.
By April McGreger

Rhubarb Crisp

Nothing says spring like rhubarb. Quick-to-prepare, single-serving fruit crisps like this one are an easy way to get dessert on the table anytime. When buying or picking rhubarb, select stalks that are firm and red--avoid ones that are soft and waggly. And if you slice it very thinly, there's no need to peel off any outer strings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rhubarb & Honey Ice Cream

This rich homemade ice cream recipe was inspired by Linnalla Pure Irish Ice Cream in County Clare, Ireland. They add carrageenan made from local seaweed to give the ice cream a more velvety texture. We've simplified the recipe for home, relying on only egg yolks and cream to do the job. Chopped honeycomb pieces add texture and pops of pure honey flavor, but feel free to omit them if you prefer a simpler ice cream. This ice cream would be delicious with rhubarb pie or crumble, or all on its own.
By Robb Walsh

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler with Granola Streusel

Tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries turn tender in their own juices beneath a brown sugar and oat crumble topping. This spring-inspired dessert comes together quickly without pie crusts to unroll; the tender fruit cooks quickly to make this a great last-minute dessert option too. Serve warm for the most luscious texture.
By Sarah Epperson

Strawberry-Rhubarb Strudel

Spring's best combo--strawberries and rhubarb--fill this simple strudel for two.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach, Rhubarb & Ginger Crisp

In this fruit crisp, the crunchy oatmeal topping and the peach-rhubarb filling get a lively kick from finely chopped crystallized ginger. (If you're not a ginger fan just leave it out.) The fruit filling is sweetened to match the peach-rhubarb combination--if you use other fruit that is very ripe and/or sweet, reduce the sugar in the filling to 3 tablespoons. The topping can be made ahead, so consider making a double batch and storing half in the freezer to have on hand for a quick dessert.
By Marie Simmons

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Rhubarb and strawberries go hand in hand, and what better way to honor the combination than in this classic summer pie. The lattice top looks fancy but the technique is super-easy to master.
By Hilary Meyer

Rhubarb-Strawberry Galette

Strawberries and rhubarb are a classic springtime combo, but you could use cherries or apricots if you prefer. Baking this pretty galette on a heated surface like a baking stone creates a crisp, sturdy bottom.
By Andrea Nguyen

Strawberry-Rhubarb Fruit Bars

Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic combination--try them in these easy-to-make fruit bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake

Rosy-pink rhubarb makes a particularly pretty upside-down cake. We balanced the fruit's tang with a crunchy nut-and-brown-sugar topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Rhubarb Quinoa Pudding

Think of quinoa pudding as a delicious whole-grain cousin of tapioca pudding. This healthy quinoa pudding recipe is flavored with tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries and topped with sweetened, creamy yogurt for a delicious, healthy dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Strawberries and rhubarb are a match made in heaven and classic combination for pies, cakes and fruit bars. The sweetness of strawberries helps to balance and mellow the zingy tartness of rhubarb. Celebrate the spring’s best combo with these delicious strawberry-rhubarb recipes.Download a FREE Rhubarb Recipes Cookbook!
This strawberry and rhubarb upside-down cake recipe highlights how delicious strawberries and rhubarb taste together. If you can't find rhubarb, substitute an equal amount of any kind of berry or even fresh figs. This upside-down cake still tastes great the next day when the juiciness of the fruit has had time to marry with the moist olive oil cake.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Squares

Inspired by our love of lemon squares, we developed this healthy strawberry-rhubarb squares recipe. We slashed the butter in the shortbread crust for these strawberry-rhubarb bars, but kept the crust light and crisp with heart-healthy canola oil and a little cornstarch. A judicious amount of sugar in the filling lets the natural sweetness of the fruit shine and keeps calories in check.

All Healthy Rhubarb Dessert Recipes

Strawberry-Rhubarb Bread Pudding

Gingersnaps add a sublime note to the classic spring combination of strawberries and rhubarb.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Panna Cotta with Rhubarb Sauce

Buttermilk and half-and-half replace cream in this lighter Italian panna cotta recipe. If you like, garnish with curls of candied orange peel.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Rhubarb Chocolate Crumble

Who doesn't love a strawberry-rhubarb sweet treat in the spring? This one adds raspberries into the mix, and has a scrumptiously sweet topping made with crushed chocolate biscotti.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stewed Rhubarb with Orange

Tart rhubarb and sweet marmalade marry perfectly in this delicious compote. Try it stirred into plain Greek yogurt for a refreshing breakfast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rhubarb & Strawberry Crumble

Serve this quick and easy strawberry-rhubarb crumble warm, topped with a scoop of nonfat frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Rhubarb Filling

Try this filling in crepes or as a sauce for pancakes or French toast.
By Patsy Jamieson

Tri-Colored Sherbet

This easy recipe lets you serve a sophisticated trio of white chocolate, blackberry, and raspberry-rhubarb sherbets all at once. For the best flavor, use a premium white chocolate for the white chocolate sherbet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Rhubarb Slab Pie

Sweet strawberries and tangy rhubarb nestle into a flaky, buttery crust for a pie so beautiful, you almost won't want to cut into it. A slab pie is the ultimate dessert for time-crunched cooks: it's baked right in a jelly roll pan and makes enough to serve a crowd.
By Stephanie Olson

Rhubarb-Strawberry Summer Pudding

Summer puddings are excellent hot-weather desserts because they do not require baking. This one pairs springs dynamic duo of rhubarb and strawberries.
By Lisa Cherkasky

Rhubarb Custard Pie

A creamy custard is the perfect foil for tangy rhubarb in this wonderful spring pie.
By Lisa Cherkasky

Rhubarb Fool

Cover and refrigerate for up to 6 hours.
By Lisa Cherkasky

Pear-Rhubarb Crisp

The topping for this low-sugar dessert is made with whole grain cereals. It's easy to prepare and a good source of fiber.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rhubarb Tart

Making a thick puree with some of the rhubarb gives this out-of-the-ordinary tart intense color and flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rhubarb-Peach Shortcake

Juicy rhubarb and fragrant peaches soak deliciously into tender buttermilk biscuits.
By Lisa Cherkasky

Rhubarb-Orange Crepes

The slightly nutty flavor of buckwheat in the crepes pairs well with the tart rhubarb filling. If you like, top each serving with a scoop of nonfat frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Buckwheat Crepes with Strawberries, Rhubarb & White Chocolate

Buckwheat flour gives these whole-grain crepes a nutty flavor and makes this dessert naturally gluten-free. Stuffed with lightly spiced, cooked rhubarb and fresh strawberries, the crepes are a head-turner when they get a drizzle of white chocolate sauce.
By Steven Satterfield

Strawberry-Rhubarb Tart

Ground toasted oats not only boost fiber, they help give this low-fat crust a tender texture and contribute a yummy nutty taste.
By Susanne A. Davis
