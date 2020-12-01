Diabetic High-Protein Breakfast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic high-protein breakfast recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Rating: Unrated
3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

Rating: Unrated
3
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Homemade Plain Greek Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
2
Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with this easy homemade Greek yogurt recipe. Start by making homemade yogurt by heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. Making protein-rich Greek yogurt takes one more step than making regular yogurt: straining the yogurt to thicken it. You can add the leftover liquid--also known as whey--to smoothies, or you can use it in place of buttermilk in baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches

Rating: Unrated
4
These individual mini quiches are a fun take on a traditional quiche. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen for an easy breakfast later in the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy and nutritious version of breakfast hash uses cauliflower rice instead of potatoes, and turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage, for a healthier, low-carb breakfast. Top it off with fried eggs for a satisfying morning meal.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Parmesan Cloud Eggs

Rating: Unrated
7
These light and fluffy eggs are loaded with Parmesan and scallions for tons of flavor, plus there's a luscious runny yolk on top. And don't worry, this impressive brunch recipe is easy enough for anyone to master.
By Carolyn Casner

Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal

Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast.
By Patsy Jamieson

Prosciutto & Asparagus Strata

Rating: Unrated
2
This breakfast strata recipe, loaded with onions, leeks and asparagus, is a great way to serve eggs to a crowd for brunch. This healthy breakfast casserole is lightened up by using less bread, low-fat milk and more vegetables. The egg mixture and vegetables can be made ahead, but plan to put the strata in the oven to bake about 1 hour before you want to serve it.
By Julee Rosso

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy yogurt parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato, Spinach, and Feta Strata

A colorful, delicious bake of eggs and whole wheat bread layered with asparagus, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese makes a special breakfast or brunch entree. Best of all, you make it ahead of time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Breakfast Scramble

In this zesty Mexican-inspired recipe, queso fresco cheese, peppers, onion, chicken sausage, and eggs are cooked up with crisp corn tortilla pieces, and garnished with jalapeño and cilantro. You may not be able to eat this with your hands like a breakfast tortilla wrap, but trust us--you'll enjoy every forkful!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

A simple combination of Greek yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.
Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.
Italian Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Italian Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage-Mushroom Breakfast Casserole

Sausage-Mushroom Breakfast Casserole

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
2
Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

Rating: Unrated
1

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

All Diabetic High-Protein Breakfast Recipes

Mexican-Style Ham and Egg Breakfast

Packed with protein and lower in carbs, these ham and egg breakfast sandwiches with guacamole will keep you full all day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage

Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Breakfast Skillet Hash

Cooked over a campfire or in your kitchen, this breakfast hash with sweet potatoes, turkey sausage, eggs, spinach, and shredded is a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Bean & Chipotle Tostadas with Creme Fraiche

If you love breakfast burritos or huevos rancheros, you'll love this tostada with seasoned black beans on crispy tortillas with scrambled eggs on top. Pass salsa or hot sauce to go with it.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Vanilla Yogurt with Apricots

Dried apricots give plain vanilla yogurt a tart-sweet boost of flavor, plus potassium and fiber.
By Breana Killeen

Breakfast-for-Lunch Bento for Kids

This bento box idea is full of your kid's breakfast favorites, even waffles. This lunch is packed with healthy foods you will feel good about serving and kids will actually be excited to eat--no more half-eaten lunches!
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites

Rating: Unrated
1
Never skip breakfast again: keep these coconut and date breakfast bites in the fridge or freezer, and you'll always have a grab-and-go option for busy mornings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbed Turkey Strata

This breakfast strata is the perfect dish for your next breakfast gathering. Full of vegetables, turkey and fragrant herbs--each serving has 26 grams of protein to leave everyone feeling full and satisfied.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus-Cheese Omelet

This cheesy-asparagus omelet is easy-to-prepare, satisfies your hunger, and looks beautiful, too!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Breakfast Pizza

This quick and easy Breakfast Pizza with egg, turkey pepperoni, sweet pepper and mushrooms is ready in just 10 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oatmeal with Fruit & Nuts

This protein-packed healthy breakfast recipe gets a touch of sweetness from apple and crunch from walnuts. Feel free to pick your favorite fruit (try berries or pears) and nuts (maybe almonds or pistachios) to personalize your healthy oatmeal.
By Hilary Meyer

Corn Pancakes with BBQ Pulled Turkey and Coleslaw

Corn pancakes topped with turkey in homemade barbecue sauce and coleslaw will become one of your favorites, especially if you love breakfast-for-dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg

In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.
By Patsy Jamieson

Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Curried Vegetables with Eggs

Get some vegetable servings in at breakfast--baking eggs on top of curried vegetables is simple and delicious. Make it a meal: Serve with grilled country bread and sliced fresh fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lime-Marinated Shrimp with Grits

Cumin seeds--toasted to bring out their deep aroma and slightly nutty flavor--add a savory note to the citrus-infused marinade in this shrimp and grits recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork, Parsnip & Carrot Hash

Rating: Unrated
1
Sweet parsnips and carrots are enhanced by tangy molasses in this quick and hearty hash.
By Susanne A. Davis

Pork & Red Pepper Hash

Red bell pepper and scallions add crunch and color to this full-flavored hash. Steak, chicken or turkey could be substituted for the pork, if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com