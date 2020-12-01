Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetes-friendly breakfast recipes and ideas, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats--inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors--with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.
By Carolyn Casner

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Avocado-Egg Toast

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
By Ellen Davis

Really Green Smoothie

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.
By Devon O'Brien

Quick-Cooking Oats

Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.
By Erin Alderson

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!
By Carolyn Casner

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches

This veggie-packed breakfast sandwich delivers a healthy serving of protein plus fresh vegetables on low-carbohydrate sandwich bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Sweet Potato Hash Browns

Colorful, fiber-packed shredded sweet potatoes stand in for regular potatoes in this crispy hash brown recipe. Want to take it up a notch? Jazz them up by adding jalapeños or herbs. Or, serve them with fried eggs for a complete and satisfying meal.

All Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes

Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

Unlike quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oatmeal has time to turn extra-creamy and luscious with just a few minutes more of cooking time. With a bit of milk and the toppings of your choice, old-fashioned oats can be your go-to morning staple for filling, healthy breakfasts.
By Erin Alderson

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry Pancakes

Start your day off right with these easy pancakes, packed with cranberry's sour spike. One of you can make the coffee and heat the maple syrup while the other makes the pancakes. It's instant relationship bliss.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.
By Carolyn Casner

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Carrot Smoothie

This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats: combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with the classic flavor combo of apples and cinnamon, with pecans for added crunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins

Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
By Hilary Meyer

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs

This easy and nutritious version of breakfast hash uses cauliflower rice instead of potatoes, and turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage, for a healthier, low-carb breakfast. Top it off with fried eggs for a satisfying morning meal.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Pumpkin-Walnut Baked French Toast with Maple-Coffee Syrup

This overnight French toast recipe is especially tasty with the addition of canned pumpkin and spices. Topped with a coffee-flavored maple syrup and optional fruit, it's sure to be a fall or winter favorite with everyone at your table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Homemade Plain Yogurt

Learning how to make yogurt at home is simple with this easy homemade yogurt recipe. To make homemade yogurt, heat milk, combine with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and let it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. If you want to keep making your own homemade yogurt, save some of the last batch to help start the next batch of yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple Granola

This quick and healthy granola recipe can be enjoyed like cereal with milk or sprinkled over yogurt to make an easy parfait. Serve with a banana for a balanced breakfast.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg

Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Morning Glory Muffins

These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
By Patsy Jamieson

Oatmeal Pancakes with Maple Fruit

Have a full house and need a breakfast idea? Here's a quick pancake recipe that serves eight! Everyone at your table will enjoy these filling oatmeal-buttermilk pancakes, topped with fresh fruit and a decadent cinnamon-maple sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
By Breana Killeen

Waffle-Maker Latkes

Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
By Devon O'Brien

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

When you learn how to make steel-cut oatmeal, you may find yourself doing it daily or weekly so you have a bowl of hearty, chewy and filling oats for breakfast each morning. This recipe makes a classic version. Toppings are up to you.
By Erin Alderson

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
By Hilary Meyer

Lemon Bread

This moist lemon bread is perfect for breakfast or a tasty dessert. It's delicious on its own or topped with the optional lemon-sugar glaze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Parmesan Cloud Eggs

These light and fluffy eggs are loaded with Parmesan and scallions for tons of flavor, plus there's a luscious runny yolk on top. And don't worry, this impressive brunch recipe is easy enough for anyone to master.
By Carolyn Casner
