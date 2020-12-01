Mediterranean Lunch Recipes

23 Quick Mediterranean Diet Lunch Ideas for When You’re Working from Home

Make a Mediterranean diet-friendly lunch with these quick and easy recipes. Each recipe comes together in just 15 minutes or less, so you can get back to your home office in no time. These lunches are also full of fresh veggies and proteins like tuna and white beans. Recipes like White Bean & Veggie Salad and Salmon Pita Sandwich are healthy, flavorful and perfect for those following a Mediterranean diet.