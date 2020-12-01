Low-Calorie Brownie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie brownies recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Brownie Cookies

Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turtle Brownies

Chocolate, nuts, and caramel are certainly hard to resist so it's easy to see why turtle brownies are always a favorite. This recipe has black beans in the batter for added fiber. We won't tell if you won't--and we promise nobody will ever know!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Butter-Quinoa Blondies

People likely won't even notice that these delicately nutty, just a little chocolaty, blondies are gluten-free. They use quinoa flour, which you can find in well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores, in place of all-purpose flour. To make your own quinoa flour, grind raw quinoa into a powder in a clean coffee grinder. (Adapted from Quinoa Revolution by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
By Molly Stevens

Dark Fudgy Brownies

We like to use chocolate with 60-72% cacao content in these rich, fudgelike brownies, as it imparts a deeper, fuller flavor than less-chocolaty choices. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter Brownie Bites

These not-too-sweet mini desserts combine the flavors of peanut butter cups and chocolate cake. Quinoa flour adds protein and makes these gluten-free, but feel free to substitute white whole-wheat flour instead.
By Breana Killeen

Quick & Easy Double Chocolate Brownies

Two kinds of chocolate make these diabetic-friendly, health-minded brownies hard to resist. Enjoy them for a snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Fudgy Teff Brownies

Whole-grain teff flour (made from a tiny ancient grain) has a nuance of cocoa flavor to start with, making it a natural choice for brownies. These gluten-free brownies are moist and satisfying, intensely chocolaty and have a tender texture.
By Alice Medrich

Chocolate-Covered Brownie Bites

Dip bite-size pieces of brownie into melted chocolate for an easy treat to satisfy your chocolate craving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Swirled Cheesecake Brownies

Made with whole-wheat flour, these decadent-tasting brownies have a beautiful marbled cheesecake topping. Cutting them into bite-size pieces helps to keep the calorie count in check.
By Marialisa Calta

Strawberry Fudge Brownies

Change up your go-to brownie recipe by adding pecans and strawberries! This delicious, diabetic-friendly treat is ready in under an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chewy Chocolate Brownies

These brownies are a high-energy treat you can pack in your lunch bag or tuck into your fanny pack when you are out walking. Wrap cooled brownies individually for fast picnic assembly or lunchbox fill-ups.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Layered Brownies

Layered Brownies

The only thing better than brownies are mouth-watering, layered brownies. Four decadent layers make these brownies uniquely and undeniably delicious.
Pecan-Chocolate Chip Whole-Grain Blondies

Pecan-Chocolate Chip Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain chocolate chip blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
Hazelnut-Espresso Whole-Grain Blondies

Hazelnut-Espresso Whole-Grain Blondies

PB & J Whole-Grain Blondies

PB & J Whole-Grain Blondies

Brownies

Brownies

Cranberry-Granola Blondies

Cranberry-Granola Blondies

Chocolate Brownies

The combination of full-flavored Dutch-process cocoa and moist brown sugar produces a classic fudgy brownie that is very low in fat. If you use American-style (nonalkalized) cocoa, add 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda to the dry ingredients to neutralize the slightly sour taste from the cocoa. For a pretty effect, drizzle the bars with melted chocolate.

All Low-Calorie Brownie Recipes

Bacon-Date Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain bacon (yes, bacon!) and date blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Grain Blondies

This healthy whole-wheat blondie recipe makes a batch of plain blondies. For a classic taste, fold in toasted pecans and chocolate chips, or have fun experimenting with new blondie flavor combinations like coconut-almond, hazelnut-espresso or even bacon-date.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pretzel & White Chocolate Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain pretzel-and-white-chocolate blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
