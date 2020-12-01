Healthy Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Recipes for Two

Find healthy, delicious diabetes-friendly dinner recipes that serve two from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

Rating: Unrated
3
This earthy bowl of lentils bursting with Middle Eastern flavors is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta

Rating: Unrated
2
This entire healthy pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
By Joyce Hendley

Italian-Style Turkey & Penne Skillet

Rating: Unrated
1
This delicious one-skillet pasta meal-for-two is ready in just 35 minutes! Turkey--seasoned with a spicy Italian-seasoning blend--is served with tomato sauce and wilted spinach over multi-grain pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Cornmeal Dumplings

Rating: Unrated
1
This version of chicken and dumplings provides plenty of vegetables with 5 grams of fiber per serving. Dumplings are made with 1 part flour and 1 part cornmeal to make them standout from a traditional flour dumpling. This hearty dinner option is the perfect comfort meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Chicken

Rating: Unrated
1
A 20-minute entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Asian-inspired Thai chicken recipe is a great choice for last-minute dinners. If you have a little extra time, pair it with flavored rice and crisp-tender pea pods (see associated recipe) for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Maple-Glazed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
5
Here's an easy main dish that's sure to set you on your own quest for the best syrup. Start the chicken breasts marinating on a Saturday afternoon for a quick meal later in the day, just about the time you come in from raking the last of the winter leaves off the garden.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

California Turkey Burgers & Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Inspired by an option at the West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger, this turkey burger recipe keeps the carbs in check with a lettuce wrap instead of a bun. The side of sweet potato fries bakes while you prep the burgers, so this entire healthy dinner is ready in under 30 minutes.
By Joyce Hendley

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney

If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated
2
In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Pork Loin with Wild Rice

Rating: Unrated
2
A clever knife technique is the key to this stuffed tenderloin, which gets rolled up with a sweet-savory combo of wild rice, apples and cranberries.
By Jamie Gates

Shrimp and Avocado-Cream Pasta

This recipe has a tasty secret: the creamy sauce is made with nutritious avocado! Mix it together with multigrain pasta for a healthy dinner option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage for Two

In this sheet-pan dinner recipe, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, garlic and sausage all roast on one pan. Pick whatever variety of chicken sausage you prefer but we're partial to the flavor of chicken-apple in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with crusty bread and a dollop of whole-grain mustard.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Pork Chops with Roasted Cauliflower and Onions

Pork Chops with Roasted Cauliflower and Onions

This quick one-skillet vegetable and pork main dish recipe makes a great weeknight dinner. Look for pre-cut cauliflower florets in the produce aisle of your grocery store to cut down on prep time, and your dinner will be on the table in just 30 minutes!
Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

This easy recipe for sheet-pan roasted chicken thighs is a basic building-block recipe for meal prep. You can easily double the recipe or change the seasoning to suit your tastes.
Apple-Glazed Chicken with Spinach

Apple-Glazed Chicken with Spinach

Rating: Unrated
3
Flank Steak Tostadas

Flank Steak Tostadas

Skillet Chicken Breast & Broccoli with Mustard-Rosemary Pan Sauce

Skillet Chicken Breast & Broccoli with Mustard-Rosemary Pan Sauce

Italian Penne with Tuna

Italian Penne with Tuna

Marmalade Chicken

Rating: Unrated
29

Orange marmalade and freshly grated orange zest make a deliciously tangy sauce for quick-cooking chicken tenders. Serve with brown rice.

All Healthy Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Recipes for Two

Baked Chicken Taquitos

You only need 5 ingredients to make this quick and easy chicken taquitos dish for two.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Hamburger for Two

Rating: Unrated
2
Slow-cooked onions add moisture and flavor to these lean beef burgers for two. A quick blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, relish and vinegar makes a perfect tangy, sweet and creamy “special sauce” for this burger. We love the dill relish here, but use sweet relish if you prefer it. Serve with sweet potato fries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle-Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Rating: Unrated
10
A tenderloin is the ideal dinner for two: easy, fast and simple. Pair it with some grilled asparagus and corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa

Rating: Unrated
26
Lovers of fried fish get the taste without all the calories, and the salsa adds a fresh, clean note. To complete the Baja theme, serve with black beans, some diced mango and a bit of light sour cream.
By Stacy Fraser

Garlic Shrimp on Spinach

Parmesan cheese lends an intriguing flavor accent to garlic- and lemon-steamed shrimp in this recipe. And it's under 200 calories per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Chicken Tikka Masala for Two

Rating: Unrated
11
One of the most popular Indian dishes in the U.S. and the U.K., chicken tikka masala usually involves several steps including marinating and grilling the chicken before simmering in a curried tomato cream sauce. We've simplified it to a one-skillet dish for two and lightened it by increasing the vegetables, omitting the butter and using less cream. Serve with brown basmati rice and, for dessert, dates.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Tenderloin with Gingered Mango Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
A vibrant mango sauce--also great with chicken or fish--will have you dreaming of warm and balmy Key West. Serve it with brown basmati rice and a salad of mixed greens.
By Linda Gassenheimer

Salmon & Spring Vegetables with Dill

This 20-minute salmon, asparagus, and new potato dinner for two is cooked in the microwave to save time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut for Two

Rating: Unrated
6
Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. The recipe serves two. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Sauce

Pounding slices of pork tenderloin into cutlets helps it cook quickly. This dinner, complete with a sweet apple-and-onion sauce, is done in 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Moroccan-Style Stuffed Peppers for Two

Rating: Unrated
4
Aromatic savory-and-sweet stuffed peppers are a satisfying supper, thanks to lean beef, brown rice and bell pepper in each bite. And this recipe makes just enough for two. Serve with rainbow chard sautéed with olive oil, garlic and parsley.
By David Bonom

Lime Pork Piccata with Garlic Kale & Gnocchi

Slices of pork tenderloin marinated in lime juice are the perfect accompaniment to an easy kale and gnocchi side. Add some steamed or roasted carrots to round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Honey Nut Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
2
Honey and ginger combine to create a perfectly balanced flavor combination in this quick and easy chicken stir-fry.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Roll-Ups

Delicious and filling, these beef, tomato and pepper filled tortillas are the perfect option for an easy dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Tacos with Charred Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
13
Charring tomatoes in a hot, dry skillet makes them smoky and flavorful; in combination with fresh herbs and spices, they elevate this dish from “everyday” to “ta-da!” Serve the tacos with reduced-fat sour cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Farfalle with Creamy Walnut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
Gorgeous-looking and lively tasting, this dish is rich in omega-3s, thanks to a double-hit of walnuts (nuts and oil). And although it's a bit pricy, walnut oil adds a distinctive, complementary flavor. You can also use it in a vinaigrette to top an accompanying salad.
By Ruth Cousineau

Citrus Tilapia with Fruit Salsa

Mild tilapia filets are marinated in an orange-cayenne pepper mixture in this sweet and spicy fish recipe. And because spice is nice--chopped jalapeños are added to the fruit salsa to kick it up the heat just a bit more. Serve over brown rice to round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb & Eggplant Ragu

Rating: Unrated
3
Lamb and eggplant are combined in dishes throughout the Mediterranean. Together they deliver a complex, hearty, earthy flavor that's truly satisfying. In this dish, toasted pine nuts and tangy feta cheese are excellent accents.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ultimate Spaghetti and Meatballs

Simply toss the ingredients together and sit back while your slow cooker prepares this ultimate spaghetti and meatball dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Fajita Wraps

Rating: Unrated
2
Sliced chicken, tenderized in lime juice, combines with a spicy sour-cream sauce in this tasty wrap. Serve with Vinegary Coleslaw and Spiced Pinto Beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Swordfish & Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

Put your wok to work and whip up this easy stir-fry dinner-for-two in just 20 minutes. Bursting with chunks of swordfish and mixed vegetables, it tastes great served over rice or chow mein noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Thighs with Leeks & Shiitakes

Rating: Unrated
5
Give chicken thighs a quick sauté and finish them with a tarragon-scented sauce. This dish goes well with roasted new potatoes and Lemon Lovers' Asparagus. Look for presliced shiitakes to make preparation of this dish even faster.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Breadcrumb-Crusted Cod for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
In this quick baked fish recipe for two, a creamy spread of Greek yogurt and tarragon keeps cod moist and flavorful and helps keep the crispy breadcrumb topping in place. We like the delicate flavor of cod in this quick baked fish recipe for two, but any firm fish fillet can be used in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken, Spring Pea and Farro Risotto with Lemon

Farro is chewier than Italian rice and adds an earthy flavor to the lemon-pepper chicken and spring peas in this tasty risotto recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com