Healthy Slider Recipes

Vegetarian Antipasto Sliders
These vegetarian sliders are a delicious twist on the classic Italian app. Look for soft, pull-apart dinner rolls in the bakery section of your grocery store. If you can’t find them, swap in 6 whole-wheat burger buns and make larger sandwiches.
Vegetarian Sliders with Black Beans, Chard & Poblanos
These vegetarian sliders are filling, flavorful and make for a great protein-packed main dish. Take your time patting the beans dry: it keeps the sliders from falling apart. You can make 8 larger patties, to fit regular-size buns, but try to keep them about 1/2 inch thick so they’ll heat through under the broiler without burning.
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Brisket Sliders
Serve these slow-cooker brisket sliders when company's coming--perhaps to watch the big game--for an easy, crowd-pleasing dish. The crisp, tangy coleslaw is the perfect pairing for the tender, rich brisket. Serve with chips, crudités and cold beer to round out the meal.
Salmon Sliders with Tangy Mustard Slaw
The deep purple of the cabbage slaw would be enough to liven up these salmon sliders, but we add even more color with a simple carrot and cucumber side salad.
Avocado-Bun Turkey Sliders
Instead of being served on traditional buns, these turkey sliders are sandwiched inside mini avocados for a clever (and low-carb) meal--because why put avocado on your burger when you can put your burger on an avocado? Quick pickled onions are a pretty and tasty topping, and chipotle mayo seals the deal. Bonus: The burgers are cooked on a baking sheet, so it's easy to whip up a whole batch.
Hawaiian Turkey Sliders
Grilled pineapple tops flavorful turkey burgers to give this easy slider recipe Hawaiian flair.
Pizza Sliders
Mini burgers make a fun, kid-friendly meal. Italian herbs, marinara and melty mozz give them the appeal of pizza.
Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders
With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.
Farmers' Market Sliders
Grill up your veggie haul from the farmers' market and pile them on as toppings in this healthy burger recipe. Bell peppers work well too.
Sweet & Spicy Sliders
Grilled sweet pineapple and spicy Sriracha ketchup balance each other in this healthy burger recipe.
Sweet Potato Avocado Sliders
Recipe provided by Silk. Flavorful veggie burgers with all the fixings.