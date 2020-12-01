Healthy Slider Recipes

Find healthy, delicious slider recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Vegetarian Antipasto Sliders

These vegetarian sliders are a delicious twist on the classic Italian app. Look for soft, pull-apart dinner rolls in the bakery section of your grocery store. If you can’t find them, swap in 6 whole-wheat burger buns and make larger sandwiches.
By Breana Killeen

Vegetarian Sliders with Black Beans, Chard & Poblanos

These vegetarian sliders are filling, flavorful and make for a great protein-packed main dish. Take your time patting the beans dry: it keeps the sliders from falling apart. You can make 8 larger patties, to fit regular-size buns, but try to keep them about 1/2 inch thick so they’ll heat through under the broiler without burning. 
By Liana Krissoff

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Brisket Sliders

Serve these slow-cooker brisket sliders when company's coming--perhaps to watch the big game--for an easy, crowd-pleasing dish. The crisp, tangy coleslaw is the perfect pairing for the tender, rich brisket. Serve with chips, crudités and cold beer to round out the meal.
By Cooking Light

Salmon Sliders with Tangy Mustard Slaw

The deep purple of the cabbage slaw would be enough to liven up these salmon sliders, but we add even more color with a simple carrot and cucumber side salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Avocado-Bun Turkey Sliders

Rating: Unrated
1
Instead of being served on traditional buns, these turkey sliders are sandwiched inside mini avocados for a clever (and low-carb) meal--because why put avocado on your burger when you can put your burger on an avocado? Quick pickled onions are a pretty and tasty topping, and chipotle mayo seals the deal. Bonus: The burgers are cooked on a baking sheet, so it's easy to whip up a whole batch.
By Carolyn Casner

Hawaiian Turkey Sliders

Grilled pineapple tops flavorful turkey burgers to give this easy slider recipe Hawaiian flair.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pizza Sliders

Mini burgers make a fun, kid-friendly meal. Italian herbs, marinara and melty mozz give them the appeal of pizza.
By Joy Howard

Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders

With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Farmers' Market Sliders

Grill up your veggie haul from the farmers' market and pile them on as toppings in this healthy burger recipe. Bell peppers work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet & Spicy Sliders

Grilled sweet pineapple and spicy Sriracha ketchup balance each other in this healthy burger recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Avocado Sliders

Rating: Unrated
1
Recipe provided by Silk. Flavorful veggie burgers with all the fixings.
By Silk
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com