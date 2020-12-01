Hot Dip Recipes

Find healthy, delicious hot dip recipes including slow cooker dips, cheesy dips,hot artichoke dips and more, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Hot Artichoke Dip

Rating: Unrated
1
Our healthier version of the cocktail party favorite loads up on artichokes and plenty of Parmesan cheese, garlic and lemon zest for flavor. Who says healthier can't taste better?
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meat Fondue

Everyone can have fun cooking their own steak, chicken and shrimp in only minutes. Enjoy with Ginger-Wasabi Sauce and Lemon-Pepper Aioli.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

Rating: Unrated
1
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
By Carolyn Casner

Mexican Street Corn Dip

Rating: Unrated
4
Creamy melted cheese brings sweet corn and spicy jalapeño together with a nice pop of brightness from lime juice and cilantro in this easy dip inspired by classic Mexican street corn. This creamy and satisfying dish can be served with tortilla chips and veggies for dipping.
By Ali Ramee

Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
3
Top crispy sweet potato skins with guacamole for a healthy take on classic potato skins in this easy crowd-pleasing recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Mediterranean Eggplant Dip with Sizzled Garlic

The smoky char of roasted eggplant meets the nuttiness of tahini and tang of lemon in this crowd-pleasing dip that's reminiscent of classic baba ganoush. We finish the dip with sizzled garlic and a drizzle of heart-healthy olive oil.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Butternut Squash Queso Fundido

Rating: Unrated
2
This cheesy dip recipe is lightened up by subbing mashed butternut squash for some of the melted cheese. We also loaded it with chili-spiced caramelized onions. Serve this healthy makeover with tortilla chips or sliced jicama for dipping.
By Katie Webster

Creamy Cauliflower-Jalapeño Popper Dip

Creamy, cheesy and tangy—this super-easy warm dip has everything you love about jalapeño poppers without the individual prep work. And it's better for you, thanks to the riced cauliflower stirred into every spoonful. Adjust the level of heat to your tastes with either mild or spicy pickled jalapeños. If you prefer smaller pieces of the hot pepper, feel free to chop the jalapeños.
By Casey Barber

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

Roasted cauliflower florets take the place of shredded chicken in this vegetarian riff on Buffalo chicken dip. This veggie version of the popular game-day appetizer boosts your vegetable intake in the most creamy, delicious way possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip

Rating: Unrated
4
A quick fresh-made blender enchilada sauce makes all the difference in this slow-cooker recipe for Mexican cheese dip. Serve it straight from the crock pot, with tortilla chips, to keep it warm and gooey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale Artichoke Dip

Rating: Unrated
2
A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.
By Breana Killeen

Roasted Red Pepper & Spinach Dip

This tasty slow-cooker dip comes together quickly thanks to frozen spinach and bottled roasted red peppers. Cheese lovers will enjoy four types of cheese--cream cheese, mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, and Parmesan--in this easy recipe that's perfect for your next party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Green apples, broccoli florets and veggie sticks are the perfect dippers for this decadent cheese fondue.
Rating: Unrated
4
Inspired by queso fundido--melted Mexican cheese dip--this corn and warm Cheddar cheese dip is great with toasted baguette.
Rating: Unrated
1
Rating: Unrated
1
Baked Hummus

This Mediterranean party dip couldn't be easier. Just layer hummus, feta cheese, olives and tomatoes, then bake for a tasty snack or appetizer.

All Hot Dip Recipes

Cheese Fondue with Fennel & Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
2
The alpine cheeses in this healthy cheese fondue recipe by Laura Werlin are known for melting smoothly, which is key in a fondue. Adding vegetables brings texture and bonus nutrition, while complementing the buttery nuttiness of each cheese. To serve 12, plan to offer 6 cups of cut-up vegetables for dipping, such as steamed broccoli and cauliflower florets or strips of raw fennel and red bell pepper.
By Laura Werlin

Vegetable Chili Con Queso

A zesty party dip served warm combines three kinds of beans with colorful vegetables and plenty of cheese. Serve it with baked tortilla chips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach-Roasted Red Pepper Dip

When it comes to sensible party fare, it's hard to beat this tempting dip that's loaded with spinach, sweet peppers, and yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Skewers with Peach Salsa

Not only is this sassy peach salsa a tasty accompaniment for grilled chicken, it's a great serve-along for grilled pork or fish too.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Saucy Pita Dippers

This easy kid-friendly snack is a fun way to sneak in whole grains.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ratatouille Dip

Ratatouille is normally served as a main dish but here it's served with pita chips and enjoyed as an appetizer. It's made in the slow cooker so if you're serving it at a party just leave it in the cooker on warm while your guests dig in!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Triple-Smoked Salmon-Pepper Dip

Smoked salmon, smoked paprika, and broiled sweet peppers give this appetizer dip an intense, deep flavor. Serve warm on cucumber slices, carrot sticks, or thin slices of French bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Sauced Nachos

Whole wheat tortillas make fun dippers for the warm apple mixture in this recipe. Try these sweet nachos for dessert or a snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheese Rounds with Peach Chutney

Store-bought rounds of light semisoft cheese help keep these fruity morsels low in carbs, fat and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
