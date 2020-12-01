Healthy Avocado Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious avocado salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Healthy Detox Salad

Skip the cleanse and eat this instead. Packed with veggies, avocado and seeds, this healthy salad recipe is bursting with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Everything can be prepared ahead of time except the avocado. If you love beets, shred one raw and add it to the salad for extra color, crunch and flavor. Excerpted from The Dinner Plan by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion, published by ABRAMS © 2017.
By Kathy Brennan & Caroline Campion

Avocado Ranch Chicken Salad

Avocado makes an exceptionally creamy and healthful dressing for this chicken salad. A bit of ranch dressing with pickled jalapeño adds a tangy spin to the lunchtime classic. Serve it on a slice of whole-wheat toast for an open-face sandwich or in a lettuce cup for a low-carb lunch.
By Breana Killeen

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Avocado Egg Salad

This quick recipe takes classic egg salad to the next level with the addition of creamy avocado. Serve it on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread or inside a tender lettuce leaf. Avocados brown quickly, so plan on making it no more than two hours before you plan to serve it.
By Julia Levy

Guacamole Chopped Salad

All of the delicious guacamole flavors you love in a healthy veggie-packed salad. Want to pump up the protein? Add leftover roast chicken or sautéed shrimp. Serve with tortilla chips on the side (or crumbled over the top) to take it up a notch.
By Carolyn Casner

Orange & Avocado Salad

This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salad of Avocado & Romaine with Black Olive Dressing

John Willoughby helped to launch Cooks Illustrated, was executive editor at Gourmet and has authored several cookbooks, including Big Flavors of the Hot Sun, from which this salad was adapted for a March/April 1995 EatingWell story about olives. It's one of the favorites--chosen from more than 1,000 salad recipes--that we revisited in our 30th anniversary issue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quinoa Avocado Salad

Protein-packed quinoa pairs with creamy avocado in this refreshing grain salad. It's the perfect make-ahead side dish to bring on a picnic or take to a potluck. Or pack it for lunch or enjoy it as a light dinner.
By Hilary Meyer

Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts

Serve this summery strawberry spinach salad alongside soup or a half sandwich, or top with grilled chicken or roasted salmon for a complete and easy healthy meal.
By Rachel Meltzer Warren, M.S., RDN

Cucumber & Avocado Salad

This healthy cucumber-avocado salad takes just five minutes to prep. Lime juice and fresh herbs boost the bright flavors in this crunchy and creamy salad that's a perfect side dish for grilled chicken, fish or steak. This recipe calls for an English cucumber, which doesn't have to be peeled, but regular cucumbers work well too--just peel them before slicing.
By Julia Levy

Pineapple & Avocado Salad

This refreshing, simple Cuban salad recipe captures the flavors of the tropics. Serve alongside spiced chicken or pork, with rice and beans.
By Darra Goldstein

Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.
By Gaby Dalkin

Mexican Pasta Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Mexican Pasta Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Everyone will love this Mexican-inspired pasta salad recipe. We lighten up the creamy dressing with avocado for a healthier version of a picnic favorite.
Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocado

Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocado

Good-quality canned salmon is high in protein and brain-loving omega-3 fatty acids. Mix it with pesto-spiked yogurt and pile it old-school style into a halved avocado for a quick healthy lunch.
Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad

Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad

Citrus-Arugula Salad

Citrus-Arugula Salad

Tuna Salad Spread

Tuna Salad Spread

Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame

Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame

Chicken & Kale Taco Salad with Jalapeño-Avocado Ranch

This healthy, super-fast salad recipe swaps out romaine for kale, giving you more than 10 times the vitamin C. Easy flavor hacks like store-bought ranch and pickled jalapeños help make a creamy, tangy and spicy dressing you'll want to drizzle on everything from salad to sliced veggies and shredded poached chicken.

Chicken, Kiwi and Avocado Salad

This light lunch salad is full of flavor and texture. Sweet kiwi, creamy avocado and spicy radishes combine with grilled chicken in a lime and basil flavored dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tropical Cucumber Salad

Combine cucumber, avocado and mango with a salty-sweet dressing for a taste of the tropics.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Chicken & Sweet Potato Salad

This easy salad recipe allows for a wonderful use of leftover cooked chicken. Look for escarole in the produce section near the leafy greens; if you can't find it, you can use romaine instead.
By Katie Shields, M.S., RDN

Hasselback Tex-Mex Avocados

Transform an avocado into a showstopping dish that tastes even better than it looks. Just cut slits in an avocado half using the hasselback technique, then add tomato, cheese and a flavorful dressing for a healthy Mexican-inspired side.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing

Romaine lettuce takes on a nice charred, smoky flavor with a quick trip to the grill in this healthy wedge salad recipe. Avocado makes the dressing extra-creamy without any cream. Serve alongside grilled chicken or fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Salad with Chicken & Avocado-Buttermilk Dressing

This herb-loaded green goddess-inspired dressing gets a color boost from creamy avocado. Make a double batch of this healthy salad dressing to keep on hand for salads throughout the week.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Super-Green Edamame Salad

Avocado, fresh chives and spinach are blended right into the creamy, bright-green dressing in this healthy edamame salad recipe. Pink beans are popular in the Caribbean, but you can substitute pinto beans or light red kidney beans if you can't find them.
By Katie Webster

Avocado & Corn Salad

In this fresh summer salad recipe, sweet corn and honey balance nicely with tomatoes, avocado and lime juice. Bring it along to your next summer picnic or pair it with grilled shrimp or chicken for an easy weeknight meal.
By Ali Ramee

Quinoa Avocado Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Persimmons add sweetness to this tossed green salad that sports a healthy salad dressing. A sprinkling of crispy fried quinoa adds unexpected crunch, putting the salad over the top in the best way.
By Erling Wu-Bower

Classic Cobb Mason Jar Salad

Pack classic Cobb salad upside down in a mason jar for a healthy lunch that won't get soggy while sitting in the fridge all morning. Or pack it up the night before for an easy grab-and-go lunch in the morning.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Big Beautiful Summer Salad

This gorgeous and healthy summer vegetable salad is loaded with pretty produce, including golden beets, avocado, corn, microgreens and radishes. Chickpeas and edamame add substance, and an herb-filled buttermilk-avocado dressing makes this salad really special. Serve it on its own for a light vegetarian meal or add grilled chicken for an easy weeknight dinner.
By Liz Mervosh

Grilled Lobster Tails with Nectarine-Avocado Salad

Sophisticated and yet very quick, this easy composed salad can be a meal on its own--or a wonderful starter to a weekend dinner party. All it needs is a glass of champagne. Shrimp or other sweet and meaty fish can stand in for the lobster.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry, Avocado & Mango Salad

Pureed berries give the tangy wine vinegar dressing a creamy texture that gently clings to the lettuce and fruit. This is a salad to enjoy when fresh berries are in the market.
By Marie Simmons

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado

Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cobb Salad Sandwiches

The best parts of a Cobb salad--avocado, bacon, chicken and tomato--come together on whole-wheat bread with a creamy ranch-yogurt sauce.
By Ellen Davis

Deviled-Egg Macaroni Salad

This pasta salad looks like the classic picnic side, but in one bite you'll know it's special. It holds all the incredible flavors of deviled eggs and is creamy too, thanks to mashed avocado and hard-boiled eggs. For the best texture, don't make this more than a few hours before you plan to eat it.
By Adam Hickman

Tomato, Watermelon & Avocado Salad

Enjoy this refreshing healthy salad recipe as a side dish or dice the tomatoes, watermelon and avocado smaller (1/2- to 1/4-inch pieces) and serve as a condiment for grilled fish, shrimp or chicken.
By Vivian Howard

Chicken, Pineapple, Avocado and Rice Salad

Looking for a yummy lunch or dinner salad? This 30-minute, one-bowl meal combines citrusy chicken, sweet pineapple, creamy avocado and full-of-fiber brown rice with nutritious spinach.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Salad with Avocado

Avocado adds a creamy texture to this Greek-inspired salad. It's perfect for a healthy lunch or dinner and is ready in only 20 minutes. Enjoy it on its own, serve it alongside grilled steak or burgers, or top it off with slices of grilled chicken to make it a meal.
By Carolyn Casner

BLT Chopped Salad with Avocado

Turn a classic sandwich into a healthy salad with this easy BLT-inspired recipe. Didn't think a BLT could get any better? Add creamy avocado to punch up the flavor and texture.
By Stephanie Olson

Salmon & Avocado Salad

Tender salmon tops a hearty salad of red cabbage, carrots and avocados tossed with a creamy dill vinaigrette in this quick, easy dinner.
By Jasmine Smith

Pink Grapefruit & Avocado Salad

This is a special-occasion salad that pairs grapefruit segments with creamy avocado, pungent red onion, crunchy pomegranate seeds and aromatic, herby basil. Look for grapefruit with firm, shiny skin that are heavy for their size, which means they will have lots of juice. Store grapefruit for 1 week at room temperature or 1 month in the refrigerator.
By Lori Longbotham

Strawberry, Melon & Avocado Salad

Nutty and slightly sweet sherry vinegar is a natural partner for strawberries. This composed salad makes a cool kickoff for dinner or a nutrition-packed lunch on its own.
By Susan Herr

Spinach, Avocado & Mango Salad

Reader Jennifer Sanders contributed this salad, which offers a wealth of color and texture, as well as antioxidants.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
