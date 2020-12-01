Healthy Roasted Vegetable Recipes

Find healthy, delicious roasted vegetable side dish recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Melting Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
4
The name for these spuds hints at their creamy interior. Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist.
By Adam Dolge

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Rating: Unrated
14
You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

Rating: Unrated
111
Roasting isn't usually the first cooking method you think of for cauliflower but the results are quite delicious. The florets are cut into thick slices and tossed with extra-virgin olive oil and herbs. Wherever the flat surfaces come into contact with the hot roasting pan, a deep browning occurs that results in a sweet, nutty flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Broccoli

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy side dish recipe couldn't be simpler--or more delicious. Broccoli is roasted until brown and crispy, then topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar for a savory and sweet flavor combination that can't be beaten. Try this quick vegetable dish along with chicken, fish or really any main course. It's also great in salads or warm grain bowls. Tip: Preheating the pan helps the broccoli to brown and develop nutty flavors.
By Marianne Williams

Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
41
In this easy vegetable side dish recipe, sweet potatoes are tossed with maple syrup, butter and lemon juice and are roasted until tender and golden brown. The delicious glaze that forms on these maple-roasted sweet potatoes transform this ultra-simple dish into something sublime.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Honey-Roasted Carrots

These sweet and tender honey-roasted carrots get a bit of char from the oven. These are topped with sesame seeds, but topping with a fresh herb like parsley can add a pop of color to this easy side dish.
By Liv Dansky

Melting Sweet Potatoes with Maple Butter

Rating: Unrated
1
As the name implies, these sweet potatoes melt right in your mouth. After browning in a hot oven, thick slices of sweet potato simmer in broth and soak up the flavors of maple syrup and lemon. This simple dish is great alongside roasted chicken or pork and makes a great Thanksgiving side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
4
Crispy, buttery, cheesy, garlicky potatoes--what else could you ask for? Serve these melt-in-your-mouth potatoes alongside steak, pork chops, chicken or fish. If you have leftovers, throw them into a breakfast scramble the next morning.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Honeynut Squash

Rating: Unrated
2
Honeynut squash looks just like mini butternut squash, but on the inside you'll find an even sweeter, deeper orange flesh. This winter squash has only been available at farmers' markets and in select grocery stores for a few years. If you see it, grab a few to try! This simple roasting method enhances the natural flavor of the squash with butter and spices.
By Carolyn Casner

Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
5
We've taken the key ingredients of the popular caprese salad--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Balsamic Roasted Cabbage

Rating: Unrated
1
These roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive and healthy side dish that's also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage--or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation.
By Marianne Williams

Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
7
One pan is all you need for a heaping pile of nutritious, tender and colorful root vegetables. Whip up this large-batch recipe at the beginning of the week to use in easy, healthy dinners all week long.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Inspiration and Ideas

21 Easy Balsamic Roasted Vegetable Recipes

21 Easy Balsamic Roasted Vegetable Recipes

Get ready to eat all of your veggies with these easy balsamic roasted vegetable recipes. Balsamic vinegar adds a rich depth of flavor that's downright addicting. Try it in recipes like Honey-Balsamic Brussels Sprouts and Balsamic Roasted Zucchini with Feta for a delicious and healthy side dish. 
25 Sheet-Pan Veggie Recipes

25 Sheet-Pan Veggie Recipes

Throw your veggies in the oven with these easy, sheet-pan recipes. Whether it’s broccoli, asparagus or zucchini, all vegetables seem to taste better when they’re roasted and tossed with flavors like honey-chipotle or balsamic-parmesan. Pro tip: preheat your baking sheet in the oven so your vegetables get even crispier. Recipes like Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Sheet-Pan Ratatouille are healthy, delicious and a great way to eat your veggies.
19 Slow-Roasted Vegetable Recipes That Are Perfect for Rounding Out Your Meal

19 Slow-Roasted Vegetable Recipes That Are Perfect for Rounding Out Your Meal

Honey-Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

Honey-Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

Rating: Unrated
2
Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes

Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1

Oven-Roasted Squash with Garlic & Parsley

Rating: Unrated
23

Winter squash becomes tender and sweeter when roasted--a delicious side for a holiday dinner. Look for interesting squash like kabocha or hubbard at your farmers' market and try them in this recipe. Recipe adapted from Alice Waters.

All Healthy Roasted Vegetable Recipes

Miso Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
5
Inspired by melting potatoes, we gave the same treatment to sweet potatoes. The results? Roasted potatoes that are creamy on the inside but perfectly crisp on the outside. Adding miso to the butter mixture adds great umami flavor and helps the potatoes caramelize while baking. Don't skip lining the baking sheet or the miso-butter might burn on the pan and cause the sweet potatoes to stick.
By Karen Rankin

Parmesan-Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts

These roasted Brussels sprouts are about to be your new favorite side dish. In addition to getting brown and crispy in the oven, they're topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar for a hit of salty, savory flavor. This makes a great vegetable side to serve with roasted meats.
By Carolyn Casner

Maple Roasted Carrots

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasting brings out the inherent sweetness in carrots--but add a little maple syrup and butter and you have a caramelized vegetable your kids (and you!) will actually want to eat seconds of.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
Oven-roasted fingerling potatoes can be a special holiday side dish, but they're quick enough to enjoy on a weeknight too. The secret to these crispy roasted fingerling potatoes? Getting the baking sheet nice and hot before you spread the potatoes on it.
By Marianne Williams

Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasting cauliflower transforms it into a crispy, tender vegetable. A sponge for other flavors, cauliflower can absorb any spice mix or marinade you add, like this warm and toasty combination of turmeric, cumin and garlic. Serve as a simple side dish, or stir it into salads or grain bowls to add more plant power.
By Carolyn Casner

Hasselback Potatoes with Cilantro-Peanut Dressing

Food writer and photographer Nik Sharma tops these go-with-everything crispy hasselback potatoes with a vibrant green dressing that gets its savoriness from a hit of fish sauce.
By Nik Sharma

Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice

Rating: Unrated
15
You can vary the filling by substituting robust mustard greens or collards, or milder greens, such as spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. (Cook the greens until just tender in Step 2.)
By Marie Simmons

Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes with Spinach

Rating: Unrated
1
Classic scalloped potatoes get a burst of color, heartier texture and a healthy update with the addition of chopped spinach. The greens in this side dish also create a nice contrast to the creamy, velvety potatoes.
By Hilary Meyer

Brussels Sprout Gratin

Rating: Unrated
2
A creamy Brussels sprouts casserole is a delightful accompaniment to any holiday meal. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic Roasted Carrots

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasting carrots brings out their sweetness, which is enhanced further with a tangy balsamic and maple glaze. Serve them straight-up for an easy weeknight side dish or garnish with chopped hazelnuts for holiday meals and dinner parties.
By Marianne Williams

Simple Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts have surged in popularity recently and it's easy to understand why. They're high in nutrients while low in calories and can be prepared quickly in a variety of ways--baked, steamed, and even eaten raw! This simple side dish recipe serves up roasted sprouts seasoned with just a touch of olive oil, salt, and pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beet Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
It's time we rescued beets from our childhood nightmares--when they were little better than bland wedges scooped out of a can. Roasted beets are delightful, sweet but very earthy and aromatic--great for a side salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Roasted Mixed Vegetables

Tossing these roasted vegetables with lemon zest gives them a bright, fresh flavor. Serve them along with roasted chicken or add them to sandwiches and grain bowls for an easy, healthy dinner or lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Butternut Squash & Root Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy roasted butternut squash and root vegetables recipe is incredibly versatile. Pile the squash and veggies onto grain bowls, add to sandwiches, toss in soup, serve as a side dish--you name it. Roasting vegetables in the oven gives you 20 minutes of hands-off cooking time to assemble the rest of your meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot-Parsnip Gratin

Make this creamy carrot-and-parsnip casserole for your next holiday meal--everyone will beg you for the recipe! Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Green Beans with Applewood Bacon

Cooking bacon and green beans on a sheet pan together simplifies holiday meal prep. Red-wine vinegar and lemon juice provide a balanced, bright flavor.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Baked Parmesan Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
42
A sprinkle of Parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil transform tomatoes into the perfect side dish. Or try sandwiching them between slices of your favorite whole-wheat country bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caprese Zucchini Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
A summertime favorite--zucchini casserole--gets an Italian spin in this delicious and healthy side dish with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. You can use zucchini or summer squash in this caprese-style casserole, or a combination of the two. A sprinkling of fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar just before serving brightens up the flavors. Serve with grilled or roasted chicken and some quinoa, rice or couscous to soak up the juices from the casserole for a satisfying and easy dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Healthy Green Bean Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
Typical green bean casseroles bathe ingredients in a heavy cream sauce and top them with buttered breadcrumbs or cheese. Our healthier version saves about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven Sweet Potato Fries

Rating: Unrated
42
Making oven fries out of sweet potatoes brings out their inherent sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Smoky Aioli

The delicious dipping sauce makes this easy Brussels sprouts recipe an irresistible appetizer or side dish. If you want to double the recipe, use two large rimmed baking sheets and swap their spots in the oven halfway through cooking.
By Carolyn Casner

Sour Cream & Onion Melting Potatoes

Try this fun spin on sour cream and onion potatoes. The potatoes roast, then "melt," absorbing a savory onion flavor. They're perfect for holidays but simple enough for a weeknight.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Peppers & Onions

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasted peppers and onions complement just about everything from grilled and roasted meats to seafood. This easy low-carb side dish, with its vibrant color and simple flavor, is sure to become a staple.
By Liv Dansky

Salt & Vinegar Melting Potatoes

We love this method of roasting potatoes with broth because it creates a crispy exterior and a creamy interior. This recipe takes inspiration from one of our favorite potato chip flavors: salt and vinegar. Serve these potatoes alongside roasted chicken or with crispy fish for a fresh take on fish and chips.
By Carolyn Casner
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com