Healthy New Year's Dinner Party Recipes

Almond-&-Lemon-Crusted Fish with Spinach

Rating: Unrated 21

Coating fish with nuts and baking it is an easy, foolproof way to cook it elegantly. And it is especially nice with a mild white fish like cod or halibut. The spinach turns a little yellowy because it's cooked with the acidic lemon juice, but what you lose in green color is more than made up for in great flavor.