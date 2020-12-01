Healthy New Year's Cocktail Recipes

Ring in the New Year with these skinny versions of your festive cocktail favorites!

Staff Picks

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rating: Unrated
1
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail

A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
By Carolyn Casner

Honey Buzz Cocktail

Rating: Unrated
1
While gin lets the grapefruit shine through, this punch recipe also works with bourbon. Using the Angostura bitters is optional, but the cinnamon-clove flavor gives this drink a bit of holiday-appropriate spice.
By Kara Newman

Salty Chihuahua

Rating: Unrated
2
This is a Mexican-inspired take on the Salty Dog (usually made with grapefruit juice, vodka and salt).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy

Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
By Devon O'Brien

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Grand Marnier Sparkler

This colorful cocktail gives a new way to use Grand Marnier liqueur that makes a festive option for holiday toasts and special occasions. Frozen cranberries make a playful garnish and also do double duty by keeping drinks cold.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N.

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Champagne Float

An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.
By Stephanie Olson

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

Rating: Unrated
4
For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes

Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
By Stephanie Olson

Brandy Alexander Punch

Skip eggnog in favor of this classic holiday cocktail recipe. We even sized it up for a thirsty group of revelers.
By Kara Newman

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Last-Minute Cocktail Recipes for a Cheery New Year’s Eve

15 Last-Minute Cocktail Recipes for a Cheery New Year’s Eve

Celebration Champagne Sparkler

Celebration Champagne Sparkler

Sure, the lemon/maple/cayenne combo may evoke the Master Cleanse detox, but they just taste great together, especially in a glass of bubbles.
Prosecco Kombucha Cocktail

Prosecco Kombucha Cocktail

Rating: Unrated
1
Elderflower Champagne Cocktail

Elderflower Champagne Cocktail

Pomegranate Margaritas

Pomegranate Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

Mistletoe Fizz

For this bubbly punch recipe, try making a decorative ice ring: fill a Bundt pan halfway with water and set in the freezer for about an hour. Add fresh or frozen cranberries and rosemary sprigs to resemble holly. Fill the mold with water and freeze overnight.

All Healthy New Year's Cocktail Recipes

Spiced Coffee with Cognac

Infused with cloves, cinnamon and citrus, this Cognac-spiked coffee is perfect for winter entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mulled Wine

For midwinter cheer, pull up a mug of something warm and spirited.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sunrise Bellini

This slightly tart fruity Bellini recipe will zing you awake. It's the prettiest color imaginable and it makes a brunch instantly fun! You can serve the Bellinis in champagne flutes or in simple Mason jars--be creative!
By Julee Rosso

Solstice Holiday Sangria

Kombucha gives a nice fizz to this holiday sangria. Bonus: It's full of probiotic bacteria that may help maintain a healthy gut.
By Amber Turupin

Strawberry Chile Martini

This beautiful strawberry martini cocktail recipe is an irresistible combination of sweet and spicy. Strawberries vary in sweetness and jalapeño chiles vary in heat, so once you've made this cocktail, take a sip and adjust to your taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Spritzer

A refreshing and low calorie alternative to sugar-laden sodas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Hot Cider

Rating: Unrated
1
For a nonalcoholic version, omit the applejack and schnapps and add 2 tablespoons cinnamon-flavored syrup, such as Torani brand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Very Merry Punch

There was a time when every household had its own recipe for spiced hot-wine punch. Folks would roam from house to house testing each one. With the blend of flavors in this punch, revelers might never move on to other houses on the block.
By A.J. Rathbun

Campari, Grapefruit & Pomegranate Cocktail

Rating: Unrated
1
Balance herbaceous Campari with the sweet-tart flavors of pomegranate and grapefruit. This dusty pink drink looks festive in a stemmed wineglass with a twist of orange zest. For a slightly sweeter drink, use orange juice instead of grapefruit. To make a nonalcoholic version, omit the Campari and add an extra 1/3 cup of each juice.
By Marie Simmons

Whispering Wreath

This warm mixture is a distinctive twist on the classic hot buttered rum.
By A.J. Rathbun

Passion Colada

Passion fruit juice turns a pina colada into something special.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blood Orange-Pomegranate Mimosas

Rating: Unrated
1
This twist on the mimosa is made with blood orange juice and pomegranate juice. It's a special way to start any weekend or toast the holiday season.
By Romney Steele

Jack & Sally Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

In this refreshing sparkling-wine cocktail, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with simple syrup and fresh lemon juice. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear-Ginger Shooters

Rating: Unrated
1
Fresh ginger and fragrant cinnamon infuse this chilled pear soup. Serve it in large shot glasses. Guests may add a splash of vodka if they like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Orange Fizz

Rating: Unrated
1
This refreshing beverage adds sparkle to your summer evenings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Spice Punch

This punch recipe is a good strong sipper, ideal for warming up on a cold day. As the ice melts, the drink mellows a bit and this punch actually gets better and better as the evening wears on.
By Kara Newman

Four-Juice Holiday Punch

For a nonalcoholic version, add more club soda or juice to taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

First Crush

This easy cocktail recipe is named for how verjus--a nonalcoholic grape juice that is slightly tart--is made from the first pressing of the annual grape harvest. Look for verjus in wine shops and specialty markets. For this cocktail, use white verjus; red verjus is also available.
By Alex Moran

Kahluaccino

Rating: Unrated
1
Coffee lovers will love the addition of Kahlua; Frangelico adds a lovely hazelnut note.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango Splash

Whatever the occasion, toast your guests with this fresh, fruity cocktail. Be sure to buy mangoes that have a pleasant, sweet aroma. For the bubbles, choose a not-too-sweet sparkling wine, such as a French cremant de Bourgogne or an Italian prosecco. For a nonalcoholic cocktail, mix with ginger ale or soda water.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Elderflower Sparklers (Hyldeblomst Cocktails)

The elder tree's white blossoms first appear in spring in Denmark, so these refreshing cocktails make an elegant homage to the season. The delicate, lightly floral flavors are perfect with Champagne or a dry, light white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc. Have all the ingredients ice-cold before serving.
By Joyce Hendley

Citrus-Rum Punch

Begin the festivities with this rum-spiked fruity punch--green tea adds antioxidants and orange slices make a pretty garnish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Billy Mack Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

For this festive sparkling-wine cocktail recipe, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with sparkling wine and homemade green tea-cinnamon simple syrup. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Passion Fruit Punch

Buy frozen lemon juice for easy squeezing.
By Ruth Cousineau
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com