Silk Recipes

Find recipes from our partner brand, Silk.

Staff Picks

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Sage Cream Sauce

Recipe provided by Silk. Fun to make with friends, these tender gnocchi shine in a sage-infused shallot and wine sauce.
By Silk

Sweet Potato Avocado Sliders

Rating: Unrated
1
Recipe provided by Silk. Flavorful veggie burgers with all the fixings.
By Silk

Pretty Darn Smooth(ie) Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
Recipe provided by Silk. Bright purple berries meet the creaminess of Silk, oats, banana and avocado.
By Silk

Yogurt Berry Smoothie

Recipe provided by Silk. An infusion of vanilla gives rich flavor to this low-fat treat.
By Silk
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com