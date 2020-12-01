Silk Recipes

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Sage Cream Sauce
Recipe provided by Silk. Fun to make with friends, these tender gnocchi shine in a sage-infused shallot and wine sauce.
Sweet Potato Avocado Sliders
Recipe provided by Silk. Flavorful veggie burgers with all the fixings.
Pretty Darn Smooth(ie) Bowl
Recipe provided by Silk. Bright purple berries meet the creaminess of Silk, oats, banana and avocado.
Yogurt Berry Smoothie
Recipe provided by Silk. An infusion of vanilla gives rich flavor to this low-fat treat.