Vegetable Chip Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetable chip recipes including kale chips and Brussels sprout chips. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Kale Chips

Rating: Unrated
22
Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Microwave Potato Chips

Rating: Unrated
18
You don't need a deep fryer to make crispy potato chips. We toss thinly sliced potatoes with just a touch of olive oil, pop them in the microwave and voilà! Crispy, crunchy homemade potato chips with 8 grams less fat per serving than regular chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien

Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
These crispy air-fryer zucchini chips are delicious paired with the creamy dill dipping sauce--or any sauce you have on hand. And the best part? The air fryer delivers a crispy crunch without having to pile on the oil like traditional fryers do.
By Karen Rankin

Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips

Use your air fryer to make these crispy, salty pickle chips for game day! The air fryer gives you a crispy crust, using much less oil than a traditional fryer. Enjoy these addictive little snacks on their own or with our Southern smoky, creamy dipping sauce.
By Robby Melvin

Oven-Baked Garlic-Herb Potato Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
Thin slices of russet and sweet potatoes are brushed with herb-infused olive oil and baked until golden brown and crispy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beet Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the beets extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien

Cheesy Vegan Brussels Sprout Chips

If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. Nutritional yeast adds cheesy flavor to this vegan recipe that crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale Chips with Lemon-Pepper Seasoning

Green leafy veggies get addictively crispy in this simple snack recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Parmesan Potato Skin Chips

Rating: Unrated
5
Here, we toss the most nutritious part of potatoes, their skins, with olive oil, seasonings and Parmesan cheese and bake them to golden perfection.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic Brussels Sprout Chips

If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. This garlicky recipe crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brussels Sprout Chips

Rating: Unrated
2
If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. This 4-ingredient recipe crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com