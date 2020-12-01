Diabetic Christmas Main Dish Recipes

From pork roasts to spatchcock turkeys, we have plenty of showstopping main courses that are diabetes-friendly. And they're so tasty that everyone will love them all the same!

Staff Picks

Fork-Tender Pot Roast

For a meal that's ready when you get home after a long day, try this flavorful and hearty pot roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herb-Roasted Turkey

This easy method produces all the good looks and moist flavor you dream of in an oven-roasted turkey. Make sure you show this beauty off at the table before you carve it. Garnish your serving platter with fresh herb sprigs and citrus wedges for a show-stopping Thanksgiving turkey.
By Jessie Price

Maple Pecan-Rosemary Salmon

Salmon is so easy to prepare yet sophisticated and elegant, which makes it a perfect main dish to serve for a special dinner. Ask your fishmonger for the thickest piece of salmon available.
By Andrea Kirkland

Mini Brie & Apple Quiches

We love the way Brie and apples taste together in these mini quiches. Mini phyllo cups make it swift and simple to create an elegant appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables

In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can--its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt. If you'd like, dress up the meal with a traditional Irish apple condiment--Ploughmans chutney or Bramley applesauce, which you can find in specialty stores and online.
By Robb Walsh

Spatchcock Turkey with Sage & Thyme

When it comes to cooking a whole turkey quickly and evenly, spatchcocking--removing the entire backbone from the bird and splaying it open--is a great technique. This skin on this spatchcocked turkey gets crispy and browned because nearly all of the skin is exposed. This recipe uses a simple blend of oil, fresh herbs and spices for classic roasted turkey flavor. Look for a small turkey, about 12 pounds, as it fits better in most roasting pans.
By Carolyn Casner

Two Simple Herb-Roasted Chickens

We've included a basic herb combination in this recipe for roasting two chickens at once, but season your chicken with whatever herbs you like. Though we like to roast two chickens at once, you can also easily halve all the ingredients and just roast one.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scandinavian Pickled Herring Bites

This Scandinavian-style appetizer is a good way to try pickled herring if you've never had it. The potent flavor of the herring is balanced by a dollop of sour cream and the potato slice it's served on.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Mushroom-&-Sausage Quiches

These crustless mini quiches are like portable omelets. Turkey sausage and sautéed mushrooms keep them light and savory. Small and satisfying, they're also a good finger food for your next cocktail party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Overnight Oatmeal

Here is an easy way to serve a crowd a hearty breakfast before facing the elements for a day of winter sports. You can assemble it in the slow cooker in the evening and wake up to a bowl of hot, nourishing oatmeal. The slow cooker eliminates the need for constant stirring and ensures an exceptionally creamy consistency. It is important to use steel-cut oats; old-fashioned oats become too soft during slow-cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato, Spinach, and Feta Strata

A colorful, delicious bake of eggs and whole wheat bread layered with asparagus, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese makes a special breakfast or brunch entree. Best of all, you make it ahead of time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Cider Chicken

Fresh apples and apple cider add fall flavor to this quick chicken sauté.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Hunter's Chicken Stew

Hunter's Chicken Stew

Hunter's Chicken is found across Northern Italy, with many variations. This version uses meaty bone-in chicken thighs and is full of onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. It's also delicious served over egg noodles.
Cranberry Glazed Turkey Breast with Wild Rice Pilaf

Cranberry Glazed Turkey Breast with Wild Rice Pilaf

This cranberry-glazed turkey breast recipe, which uses a split bone-in turkey breast, is the perfect thing to make if you're serving a smaller crowd or if everyone wants white meat. The wild rice pilaf recipe is delicious on its own so you can make it even if you don't prepare the turkey.
Steak-&-Boursin-Wrapped Bells

Steak-&-Boursin-Wrapped Bells

Rosemary Turkey Roast with Vegetables

Rosemary Turkey Roast with Vegetables

Tuscan Pork Loin

Tuscan Pork Loin

Fennel & Pork Stew

Fennel & Pork Stew

Brine-Cured Roast Turkey

A big turkey is so spectacular you hardly need to do anything to embellish it. But brining can be that extra touch that makes it so juicy and flavorful that you'll remember it for years to come. Brining the turkey takes 3 days so you'll need to plan ahead, but the lengthy brining time really pays off with fabulous flavor. Make sure you start with an all-natural bird without any added water and sodium solution. Recipe adapted from Alice Waters.

All Diabetic Christmas Main Dish Recipes

Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Ancho Chile Sauce

This roasted beef tenderloin recipe has the deep, delicious flavor of coffee and the light heat of chiles, making this an impressive main dish for your next special occasion. While the beef roasts, make the easy bittersweet ancho chile sauce. Serve with roasted potatoes or buttered noodles to soak up the extra sauce.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Apple, Cranberry and Cheddar Stuffed Turkey Tenderloin

Turkey and stuffing sounds like a Thanksgiving meal, but it doesn't have to be! This main dish--roasted turkey tenderloin, stuffed with dried apples, cranberries and cheddar cheese--is something your family will enjoy any time of the year.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwestern Grilled Spatchcock Turkey

This isn't your average Thanksgiving turkey! Loaded with spices of the Southwest, the flavor of this bird is enhanced even more by grilling. Removing the backbone from the turkey, called "spatchcocking" or butterflying, allows it to lay flat on the grill so it cooks faster. Make sure you have a good pair of kitchen shears to make it easier to remove the backbone.
By Hilary Meyer

Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Plums & Rosemary

Lush vanilla- and rosemary-scented plums marry beautifully with succulent pork tenderloin.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Fennel, Porcini & Chicken Cacciatore

Dried porcini give an earthy, punch to this Italian classic. Although it tastes great hot from the oven, the fennel-and-mushroom combination mellows beautifully overnight.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-Basil Skewers

Skewering mozzarella balls and cherry tomatoes makes them easy to nosh at a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Apple-Cinnamon French Toast

This baked apple-cinnamon French toast can be prepared in advance and then simply popped in the oven for a leisurely and luxurious weekend morning. By using nonfat instead of whole milk and eliminating the egg yolks, the calories are cut by half and the fat is reduced by nearly 80 percent in our griddle-free version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roast Turkey with Madeira Gravy

This gorgeous herb-rubbed turkey--complete with luscious gravy--is the quintessential holiday centerpiece. It is particularly fitting for Thanksgiving because Madeira, a fortified wine from the Portuguese island of the same name, flowed like water through the Colonies, having arrived here as ballast in ships. Sweet and mellow, reminiscent of sherry, Madeira beautifully enhances a turkey gravy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Garlic Roast Turkey & White-Wine Gravy

The zesty lemon-garlic rub for this turkey gives it amazing flavor. Instead of using a conventional supermarket turkey that's been “enhanced” with added sodium solution, here we brine a natural or organic turkey to keep the meat extra juicy without a lot of extra sodium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Tenderloin Stuffed with Porcini Mushrooms

Stuffing this lean pork with mushrooms adds not only elegance but also flavor and juiciness.
By Bruce Aidells

Southwestern Rubbed Turkey

Smoked paprika is the key to the turkey rub in this recipe. It can be purchased in gourmet markets and online at www.tienda.com. Roasting the bird breast-side down for the first half keeps the breast meat succulent and moist.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spice-Rubbed Turkey

In this carb-conscious recipe, creamy low-fat yogurt cools the spicy heat of the curry- and cumin-rubbed turkey.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Potato & Sweet Potato Torte

Layers of potatoes and sweet potatoes meld into an impressive vegetable “cake” that forms a golden crust during baking. Serve as a vegetarian centerpiece or with roast poultry or pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Poblano, Sweet Potato & Apple Stuffed Pork Loin

This easy, stuffed pork loin recipe starts with a soak in brine to ensure that it stays juicy and moist. The stuffing combines sweet potatoes, apples and gently spicy poblanos with Mexican herbs and spices. Cornbread is a natural pairing with pork, as is a salad with toasted pepitas and cider vinaigrette.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Salmon

Smoked salmon has such a rich and salty flavor that a little bit goes a long way in this sophisticated take on scrambled eggs. Consider a slice of hearty German rye bread with a schmear of Neufchâtel cheese to accompany this savory dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Roast with Walnut-Pomegranate Filling

Pomegranates become available in late fall just in time to grace holiday tables--all too often as decorations. For this festive roast the fruit is used in three forms: as a thick, sweet molasses for the filling plus whole seeds and juice for the sauce. Slicing through the roast reveals a colorful pinwheel of crushed walnuts mixed with the pomegranate molasses.
By Kitty Morse

Smoked Turkey Breast

This smoked turkey breast is great for entertaining because it feeds a crowd. Plus there's not much to do except wait while the brine turns the bird luxurious and then wait again until the grill turns it irresistible.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lime-Marinated Turkey

Don't skimp on marinating these turkey tenderloins! Marinating time is important as it helps lock in moisture so the turkey stays tender during its time on the grill.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fennel-Garlic Braised Brisket with Roasted Peppers & Potatoes

This healthy brisket recipe with roasted vegetables is unfussy and rustic. A long braise in a low oven coaxes the tenderness into this lean cut of beef and brings sweetness to the roasted peppers and potatoes. Leftover brisket reheats beautifully and is perfect for sandwiches the next day.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Apple-Shallot Roasted Turkey with Cider Gravy

In this herb-roasted turkey recipe, apples and shallots cook inside the bird to keep the meat moist and add rich flavor. The extra shallots in the roasting pan also give the gravy recipe a rich, caramelized-onion depth and, with apple cider, the gravy is out-of-this-world delicious. The easy turkey stock adds extra flavor to the gravy, but you can use chicken broth instead with good results.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Stuffed Pork Loin and Pineapple

You'll want to use fresh pineapple, not canned, in this recipe calling for the classic flavor combo of pork and pineapple. Grilling both the fruit and the meat imparts a pleasant smokiness to both.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bourbon-&-Mustard Glazed Turkey

A glaze of bourbon and mustard is sweetened with brown sugar and is rubbed under and brushed over the turkey skin to infuse the roasting meat with a subtle richness.
By Charles Pierce

Roasted Stuffed Pumpkin with Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

This roast pumpkin with a mushroom-and-bread stuffing is a beautiful vegetarian entree for the holidays. Use a small pumpkin if you can find one, but a winter squash like kabocha or buttercup also works. For a special garnish, save the seeds from the pumpkin, toss them with spices and roast them. If you use a squash, opt for store-bought pepitas; the squash seeds are too woody to eat.
By Virginia Willis

Honey-Mustard Roast Chicken with Winter Vegetables

Root vegetables and honey-mustard-glazed chicken are roasted together for layer upon layer of intense flavor, with very little added fat. If your parsnips are large and have spongy or woody centers, cut out the cores before slicing.
By Ruth Cousineau
