Diabetic Christmas Side Dish Recipes

Sauteed Mushrooms with Caramelized Shallots

This recipe for sautéed mushrooms with caramelized shallots is one of those dishes that will haunt you. You might want to add a splash of excellent vinegar or some freshly grated lemon zest, but neither is necessary. Though a side of mushrooms may not be traditional, you'll be amazed at how well they go with everything on the Thanksgiving menu.