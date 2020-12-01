Diabetic Christmas Side Dish Recipes

Let's face it, Christmas dinner wouldn't be complete without a few delicious sides to round out the meal. And from casseroles to mashed potatoes, these side dishes will help complete your holiday meal with diabetes-friendly recipes.

Staff Picks

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

Rating: Unrated
11
Fresh herbs, onion and bacon sauté alongside Brussels sprouts in this easy vegetable side dish recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months, when Brussels sprouts are in season. If you can find them still attached to the stalk, don't be intimidated--buy them, as they're likely more fresh. Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
41
In this easy vegetable side dish recipe, sweet potatoes are tossed with maple syrup, butter and lemon juice and are roasted until tender and golden brown. The delicious glaze that forms on these maple-roasted sweet potatoes transform this ultra-simple dish into something sublime.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple slow-cooker mashed potatoes recipe skips tedious peeling and boiling and helps save precious stovetop space by letting the slow cooker do the work. It's a great timesaving set-it-and-forget-it side dish recipe to round out any hearty meal. Buttermilk makes the mashed potatoes creamy while garlic and shallots add flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Honeynut Squash

Rating: Unrated
2
Honeynut squash looks just like mini butternut squash, but on the inside you'll find an even sweeter, deeper orange flesh. This winter squash has only been available at farmers' markets and in select grocery stores for a few years. If you see it, grab a few to try! This simple roasting method enhances the natural flavor of the squash with butter and spices.
By Carolyn Casner

Brown Sugar-Glazed Beets

Rating: Unrated
7
Try a sweet glaze on beets or other root vegetables to help balance their earthy flavor. This easy recipe will work with steamed carrots, turnips or rutabaga too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven-Roasted Squash with Garlic & Parsley

Rating: Unrated
23
Winter squash becomes tender and sweeter when roasted--a delicious side for a holiday dinner. Look for interesting squash like kabocha or hubbard at your farmers' market and try them in this recipe. Recipe adapted from Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Green Beans with Applewood Bacon

Cooking bacon and green beans on a sheet pan together simplifies holiday meal prep. Red-wine vinegar and lemon juice provide a balanced, bright flavor.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Make this classic comfort food side dish in an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot, to get the potatoes soft and tender in a jiff! This easy, 5-ingredient recipe is perfect for the holidays because it's all done in one pot and doesn't take up any extra oven or stove space.
By Hilary Meyer

Sweet Potato & Turnip Mash with Sage Butter

Rating: Unrated
6
This sweet potato and turnip mash is fragrant with fresh sage.
By Raghavan Iyer

Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing

Rating: Unrated
5
Pure maple syrup, as opposed to artificially flavored and colored “pancake” syrup, is an extraordinary cooking ingredient. Here it adds body as well as rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Green Bean Casserole Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Trying to lighten up your green bean casserole? Try this quick and easy salad version, which combines fried shallots, croutons, mushrooms, green beans, and chopped chard leaves for a lighter take on a holiday classic.
By Lauren Grant

Inspiration and Ideas

Lemon-Dill Green Beans

Lemon-Dill Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
14
This lemon and dill vinaigrette is a natural complement to green beans. It's also great tossed with steamed asparagus or drizzled over sliced fresh tomatoes. To make this recipe serve 10, multiply all the ingredients by 2 1/2: Use 2 1/2 pounds green beans, 3 tablespoons dill, 2 1/2 tablespoons each shallot, oil and lemon juice, 2 1/2 teaspoons mustard and 3/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash

Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash

Rating: Unrated
3
Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash--including the gorgeous skin--is edible.
Wilted Kale with Warm Shallot Dressing

Wilted Kale with Warm Shallot Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
Instant Pot Sweet Potato Casserole

Instant Pot Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasted Delicata Squash & Onions

Roasted Delicata Squash & Onions

Rating: Unrated
19
Warm Red Cabbage Salad

Warm Red Cabbage Salad

Rating: Unrated
18

Fig & Walnut Wild Rice Dressing

This gluten-free dressing (or stuffing, if you prefer) leans on a blend of brown and wild rice for a complex nutty flavor. Look for dried Mission figs in the bulk aisle or with the packaged dried fruit in your grocery store. You can swap in dried cherries or cranberries if you can't find dried figs.

All Diabetic Christmas Side Dish Recipes

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1
The genius hack in this recipe: topping sweet potatoes with marshmallows while they're still piping hot from the slow cooker yields a baked marshmallow topping that's typical with baked sweet potato casseroles.
By Carolyn Casner

Beer-Braised Cipollini Onions

Rating: Unrated
1
Creamed pearl onions have long been a staple Thanksgiving side dish, but this lighter, sweet-and-savory cipollini onion recipe may send that traditional recipe to the back of your file for good. For a fruity (and gluten-free) twist, use your favorite hard cider instead of beer.
By Lia Huber

Roasted Heirloom Squash with Sea Salt & Local Honey

Local honey not only supports your neighborhood bee farmers, but it's unprocessed and pure, unlike the filtered honey that's available in your grocery store. Just a couple tablespoons of honey is all that's needed to sweeten this yummy roasted squash recipe. The sweet taste contrasts nicely with the sea salt to make each bite melt in your mouth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Bean Bundles with Garlic Browned Butter

This green bean recipe is impressive-looking but simple to make. The bundles make a wonderful addition to a holiday table or a fun presentation to liven up any dinner party menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Almonds

This skillet-browned Brussels sprouts recipe is a tasty accompaniment for all types of Christmas main dishes including roast beef, pork, or lamb as well as turkey or chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower with New Mornay Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5
A topping of Mornay sauce is a delicious treatment for numerous vegetables: broccoli, asparagus, fennel, Belgian endive, to name a few. In our revised version, we have replaced some of the high-fat cheeses and cream with low-fat cottage cheese, which contributes a rich dairy flavor without the fat. Even children will eat cauliflower prepared this way.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smashed Spiced Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
6
Chile powder, cumin and ginger combined with a touch of maple syrup create a spicy-sweet flavor addition to a traditional Thanksgiving player.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chili-Brown Sugar Delicata Squash with Pears

Rating: Unrated
14
Pears and delicata squash tossed with brown sugar, chili powder and bacon is a delectable combination. To make this vegetarian, omit the bacon and toss the squash and pears with the brown sugar and chili powder during the last 5 minutes of roasting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Wheat Stuffing

Homemade stuffing tastes so much better than any mix you can buy at the grocery store, and this recipe is quick and easy. It takes just 25 minutes to prepare and goes well with grilled or roasted beef, pork, chicken, and fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brussels Sprouts with Chestnuts & Sage

Rating: Unrated
2
Chestnuts and Brussels sprouts are a classic pair--the toasty, rich nuts balance the sprouts. This dish cuts down on the holiday oven gridlock because it can be done on the stovetop.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: Unrated
18
This lightened-up take on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole is spiked with crushed pineapple and toasted pecans. We top it with an airy, slightly sweet meringue. You can pipe the meringue to make it look fancy or simply spread it neatly with a rubber spatula.
By Jessie Price

Garlicky Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
10
We cook then cool the beans in advance so they can be heated up and seasoned moments before the meal. If you don't like tarragon, substitute dill or leave it out completely.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scalloped Root Veggies

Flavorful, earthy celery root and parsnips are baked in a creamy sauce for a side dish that's perfect for fall and winter special meals.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Green Bean Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
A slimmed-down white sauce makes this creamy green bean casserole side dish recipe low fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Shallots

Rating: Unrated
5
This easy side dish combines the natural sweetness of caramelized shallots with the earthiness of Brussels sprouts, a fall favorite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Two-Toned Mashed Potatoes

In this recipe, Yukon Gold potatoes and sweet potatoes are roughly mashed together with leeks for a beautiful mottled white-and-orange take on mashed potatoes. The creme fraiche topping offers a tangy counterpoint.
By Lia Huber

Mixed Green Salad with Grapefruit & Cranberries

Rating: Unrated
3
Grapefruit juice is the base for the tangy vinaigrette on this salad studded with grapefruit segments and dried cranberries. It serves 12 as a starter or about 6 if you'd like a large portion per person.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bold Winter Greens Salad

For this cousin of the Caesar salad use a combination of winter greens, such as radicchio and escarole; the anchovies and lemon juice temper their bitterness. Vary the amount of garlic and anchovy according to your preference.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Green Beans with Caramelized Red Onions

For an attractive presentation, trim the stem ends of the beans, leaving the pointed ends intact. Most fresh beans today do not require stringing, as the fibrous string has been bred out of them.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Braised Red Cabbage with Chestnuts

With slightly tart and sweet accents and aromatic caraway seasoning, braised red cabbage is an excellent foil to the richness of roasted duck. You may omit the chestnuts, if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Squash with Garlic, Lime & Chile

Cumin, garlic, lime and a jalapeño pepper spice up this roasted butternut squash recipe. If you like the consistent look of squash rounds, look for a long-necked butternut or use just the necks from a couple, reserving the bulbous bottoms for another use, such as for healthy muffins or soup.
By Molly Stevens

Creamy Parsnips & Pears

For a delightful change from mashed potatoes, try this velvety puree made with earthy parsnips and sweet autumn pears. This recipe freezes well and can be easily doubled. Thin leftovers with broth and enrich with sour cream for a delicious soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sauteed Mushrooms with Caramelized Shallots

This recipe for sautéed mushrooms with caramelized shallots is one of those dishes that will haunt you. You might want to add a splash of excellent vinegar or some freshly grated lemon zest, but neither is necessary. Though a side of mushrooms may not be traditional, you'll be amazed at how well they go with everything on the Thanksgiving menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Burnt Orange & Escarole Salad

The oranges in this healthy salad recipe are caramelized in honey and not actually “burnt.” The result is a citrus flavor that's more complex than just slicing the fruit onto your greens. Serve with roasted chicken, turkey or ham.
By Lia Huber
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com