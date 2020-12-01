High-Protein Soup Recipes

36 High-Protein, Low-Calorie Soups Perfect for Lunch

Try one of these filling soup recipes for lunch. These soups are packed with at least 15 grams of protein thanks to ingredients like chicken and turkey, while still being low in calories. Plus, you can easily make a big batch of these soups to freeze and enjoy at a later time. Recipes like Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale and Cuban Black Bean Soup are hearty, healthy and can help you meet your nutrition goals.