High-Protein Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious high-protein soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup

Rating: Unrated
12
This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Tuscan White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
A pound of dried beans is the inexpensive foundation for this simple, hearty meal. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
7
Bake up some Manchego cheese toasts and uncork a bottle of Ribera del Duero to enjoy alongside this healthy pot of soup. Both sweet and hot Italian sausage work well.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
By Lauren Grant

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
22
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hungarian Beef Goulash

Rating: Unrated
51
This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Rating: Unrated
67
Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti Lover's Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Winter Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tinola (Filipino Ginger-Garlic Chicken Soup)

Rating: Unrated
2
Tinola, a comforting chicken soup seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The soup calls for malunggay leaves (aka moringa), which can be found fresh or frozen at Asian markets. Bok choy is a good substitute. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful soup. Serve this easy and healthy chicken soup on its own or with jasmine rice, quinoa or wild rice.
By Natalia B. Roxas

Italian Wedding Soup

Rating: Unrated
13
This Italian Wedding Soup recipe is Italian comfort food at its best, and this easy soup recipe lends itself to countless variations. Substitute spinach, chicory, chard or any other leafy green for the escarole or kale, and any leftover cooked (or canned) beans for the white beans in this healthy Italian wedding soup recipe.
By Joyce Hendley

Turkey & Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated
23
This Southwestern-inspired turkey-and-squash soup gets a little kick from crushed red pepper and some zing from fresh lime juice. You can use leftover turkey or chicken (instead of the cutlets); dice it and add a few minutes before serving. Serve with cornbread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles

Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles

Make your own healthier instant soup to go.
High-Protein Soups & Salads for Lunch

High-Protein Soups & Salads for Lunch

All of these healthy lunch recipes recipes are low-calorie and have at least 15 grams of protein per serving.
Free Download: 14 Healthy Soup Recipes

Free Download: 14 Healthy Soup Recipes

High-Protein Soups to Pack for Work

High-Protein Soups to Pack for Work

High-Protein Freezable Soups

High-Protein Freezable Soups

21 Protein-Packed Soups You Can Make in the Slow Cooker

21 Protein-Packed Soups You Can Make in the Slow Cooker

Mulligatawny Soup

Rating: Unrated
3

This is a soup with a long history (references to it in English go back to 1784) that can now be conveniently made in a modern appliance. Although it's technically an English soup, its origins are decidedly Indian. (The name loosely means "pepper water" in the Tamil language of Southern India.) The sweetness of apple and coconut milk counterbalances the garlic, ginger, curry and cayenne.

All High-Protein Soup Recipes

36 High-Protein, Low-Calorie Soups Perfect for Lunch

Try one of these filling soup recipes for lunch. These soups are packed with at least 15 grams of protein thanks to ingredients like chicken and turkey, while still being low in calories. Plus, you can easily make a big batch of these soups to freeze and enjoy at a later time. Recipes like Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale and Cuban Black Bean Soup are hearty, healthy and can help you meet your nutrition goals.

Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto

Rating: Unrated
81
This fragrant, Italian-flavored soup takes advantage of quick-cooking ingredients--boneless, skinless chicken breast, bagged baby spinach and canned beans. It features a simple homemade basil pesto swirled in at the end to add a fresh herb flavor. If you are very pressed for time, you can substitute 3 to 4 tablespoons of a store-bought basil pesto. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Pack

Rating: Unrated
3
Prep the ingredients for this soup months in advance for a total hands-off meal that's ready when you are. Vegetarian lentils and vegan coconut milk make this soup creamy and pack in plenty of plant-based protein and a hearty amount of fiber. To keep it vegan, opt for vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.
By Lauren Grant

Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
2
Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.
By Breana Killeen

White Bean-Sausage Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Make this heart-healthy main-dish white bean and sausage soup with fresh onions. If you're really pressed for time, look for frozen chopped onions, which can be added to soups and stews in seconds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Kale Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy chicken and kale soup will keep you warm on a cold and rainy day or any day that calls for a simple, hearty soup. For convenience, you can make this soup with frozen kale without the need to thaw it beforehand.
By Julia Levy

Seafood Chowder Casserole

Rating: Unrated
14
New England seafood chowder inspired the flavors here, but we've enhanced them further with Gruyère cheese and a crispy crumb topping. We like the combination of shrimp, cod and crab, but feel free to experiment with other types of seafood--scallops, clams and mahi-mahi would also work well.
By Jessie Price

Smoked Gouda-Broccoli Soup

Rating: Unrated
10
Smoked paprika and smoked Gouda give this broccoli-and-cheese soup recipe a double hit of smoky flavor. If you can't find smoked Gouda, smoked Cheddar gives delicious results as well.
By Christine Burns Rudalevige

Chicken Potpie Soup with Tater Tot Topping

Rating: Unrated
2
This bubbling stewlike soup is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken or turkey--and a perfect excuse to indulge in crispy, puffy tater tots. This easy dinner recipe is sure to be a hit with the whole family.
By Annie Peterson

Potsticker & Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
Skip the frying pan and make a full meal out of store-bought dumplings with this quick and easy 30-minute soup. Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine used in Chinese cooking. Look for it in Asian specialty markets or with other Asian ingredients in large supermarkets.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Southeast Asian-Inspired Salmon Soup

Rating: Unrated
9
A touch of chile-garlic sauce and hot sesame oil add heat to this delicately flavored salmon soup without being overpowering.
By John Ash

Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
9
What is so obliging about this hearty chicken soup is that you can add any vegetables that suit your fancy: napa or Savoy cabbage, mushrooms, Chinese broccoli, broccolini, onions, leeks, mustard or turnip greens, celery or whatever tickles your bonnet. Just be sure that you don't overcook the vegetables. Spice it up with chile sauce, such as sriracha, and/or serve the soup over noodles to make it a more substantial main dish.
By Bruce Aidells

Asian Shrimp and Vegetable Soup

This colorful and light soup combines a blend of crunchy vegetables with chicken and shrimp at only 152 calories per serving. And it's a main dish!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beefy Italian Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This one-pot, easy-to-make soup is so full of beef and vegetables that it could almost be called a stew. Beans, mushrooms, kale, chunks of tomatoes and beef sirloin will fight for space on each spoonful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables

Thanksgiving turkey leftovers have never been so delicious. Wild rice adds a nutty flavor--plus extra protein and fiber--to this creamy, hearty soup. Try this easy, healthy turkey recipe to help you use your holiday extras.
By Hilary Meyer

18 High-Protein Vegetarian Soups

Cozy up with a bowl of one of these vegetarian soup recipes. These recipes pack at least 15 grams of protein per serving thanks to ingredients like tofu and beans. You can easily make a big batch of these soups to freeze and enjoy at a later date. Recipes like Vegetarian Udon Noodle Soup and Butternut Squash Soup with Avocado & Chickpeas are hearty, warming and delicious.

Sausage, Cabbage & Root Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
In this French-style healthy soup recipe, sausage, cabbage and root vegetables simmer together to make a comforting and healthy meal. Serve the soup piping hot with grated Parmesan cheese on the side. Like most soups, the flavors are even better if it's made a day ahead.
By Kathy Gunst

Vegetarian Udon Noodle Soup

This Japanese-style udon soup recipe uses several Asian ingredients that are available at most grocery stores, including udon noodles, mirin (cooking wine), miso, and sesame oil. All will keep for months in the pantry or fridge.
By Lauren Grant

Hearty Minestrone

Rating: Unrated
2
This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.
By Kathleen Desmond Stang

Chicken-Corn Tortilla Soup

Using bone-in chicken thighs in this soup ensures the meat stays moist over the long cooking time. Not only are chicken thighs inherently juicier than breast meat, but cooking chicken on the bone also helps it stay succulent.
By Annie Peterson

Italian-Style Lentil Soup

Having company and lacking dinner inspiration? This Italian-inspired lentil soup may be the answer. It uses ingredients you'd commonly have on hand (including frozen vegetables) and can be on the table in about an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Albondigas Soup

Rating: Unrated
21
Albondigas, Spanish for “meatballs,” star in the traditional broth-based Mexican soup. Our version uses turkey rather than beef or pork for the meatballs, and we've pumped up the volume of fresh vegetables in the mix.
By Jessie Price

Chicken Noodle Soup with Dill

Rating: Unrated
29
Chicken noodle soup is undeniably comfort food for many people (especially when they're not feeling well) and this version gets a healthful update. Whole-wheat egg noodles add fiber and nutrients and reduced-sodium chicken broth cuts the sodium. By all means use homemade chicken broth if you have it.
By Deidre Senior

Vegetable and Tofu Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Tofu has a reputation for being bland, but when marinated in Italian seasoning for up to four hours, it's anything but in this veggie-packed soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com