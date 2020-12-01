100-Calorie Christmas Cookies

Find healthy, delicious Christmas cookie recipes for 100 calories or fewer, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

Rating: Unrated
4
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Rating: Unrated
2
These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Yummy Molasses Crackles

Rating: Unrated
24
Nancy Caverly gave her grandmother's recipe for ginger molasses cookies a little makeover--reducing the butter and adding crystallized ginger for a spicy jolt.
By Nancy Caverly

Boot Tracks

Rating: Unrated
26
Patti Anderson, a professional quilter, had never entered a cooking contest before she took our challenge. This quick, no-fuss, chewy chocolate cookie is made on your waffle iron. No need to haul out the big mixer, you can mix the batter with a small hand mixer or even by hand. Kids love these!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stained Glass Sugar Cookies

You won't believe how easy it is to make these seriously impressive cookies. Crushed hard candy melts in the center of these festive sugar cookies, making a gorgeous stained-glass effect. Use any shape cookie cutter you like, just make sure you have two--a big one for each cookie, and a slightly smaller one for the hole in the middle.
By Hilary Meyer

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Coconut oil stands in for butter in this dairy-free, eggless cookie recipe for completely mouthwatering gingerbread cut-outs. Decorate cookies with a simple vegan icing or sanding sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate Snowcap Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
This fudgy chocolate crinkle cookie recipe is a hit with chocolate lovers. Bake the cookies right after rolling them in confectioners' sugar: if they sit, the sugar absorbs into the dough and the rich chocolaty cookies lose their snowcapped look.
By Virginia Willis

Meringues

Rating: Unrated
5
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond Cream Cutouts

These cream cheese-based sugar cookies are flavored with almond paste. They're beautiful right out of the oven but try one of our decorating ideas for added pizzazz.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Snickerdoodle Thumbprint Cookies with Chocolate

This healthy cinnamon-sugar snickerdoodle thumbprint cookie recipe has an added bonus: chocolate filling! With slightly crispy edges and a chewy, chocolaty center, these snickerdoodle cookies are the ultimate crowd pleaser.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Snowy Peaks

These flourless chocolate treats look like tiny snow-capped mountains. Made with a blend of almonds, coconut and chocolate, they are gluten-free and have a rich, decadent flavor.
By Dorie Greenspan

Gingerbread Cookies

Molasses, ginger, cinnamon and cloves flavor these holiday cookies which have just 73 calories each.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Slice & Bake Cookies

Easy Slice & Bake Cookies

Bake half now and freeze the rest for later!
Light-as-Air Meringues

Light-as-Air Meringues

Just 8 calories each!
Boot Tracks Waffle Iron Cookies

Boot Tracks Waffle Iron Cookies

Christmas Strawberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies

Christmas Strawberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Sugar Cookies

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Sugar Cookies

Spiced Snickerdoodle Cookies

Spiced Snickerdoodle Cookies

Almond Linzer Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2

In this almond cookie recipe, star-shaped cutters give these classic jam-filled sandwich Linzer cookies holiday sparkle, but you can also use a more traditional round or scalloped cookie cutter. Almond flour adds crunchy texture and nutty flavor. Look for it near other specialty flours in natural-foods markets.

All 100-Calorie Christmas Cookies

Sugar Cut-Out Cookies

Rating: Unrated
4
This healthy sugar cut-out cookie recipe uses white whole-wheat flour, honey and lemon zest to make a delicious cookie perfect for decorating. Pull out all your cookie cutters and decorate these adorable cookies with natural decorating sugar and icing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thumbprints with Ruby Chocolate

You can fill these thumbprint cookies with jam or ruby chocolate, a naturally pink chocolate that has a tart, fruity flavor. You can find ruby chocolate (also called ruby cacao or ruby couverture) at some specialty grocery stores, including Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods, and online.
By Dorie Greenspan

Button Shortbread Cookies

This healthy shortbread cookie recipe uses white whole-wheat flour instead of white flour. The light-colored flour is mild in flavor, adding nutrients without overpowering the classic shortbread taste. These cookies are easy to make, so they're perfect for a holiday cookie swap or afternoon tea. These cookies are also wonderful to bake with small kids because they'll love poking the buttonholes in the shortbread dough.
By Virginia Willis

Peppermint Checkerboard Cookies

The red and white design makes these white chocolate and peppermint cookies especially colorful for holiday cookie trays and casual gatherings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coffee Star Cookies

Spelt flour’s earthy flavor is a good companion to the warm spices and molasses in these cheerful cookies. Play around with the glaze and decorations to vary the look of the batch.
By Dorie Greenspan

Joy Cookies

Rating: Unrated
5
These coconut-chocolate-almond-topped shortbread cookies are reminiscent of Almond Joy candy bars.
By JoAnne Geiger

Almond & Honey-Butter Cookies

Rating: Unrated
19
This thumbprint cookie uses honey as the only sweetener and tender ground almonds to replace much of the butter found in similar cookies. Just a touch of butter mixed with honey in the filling gives it a rich flavor without too much saturated fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meringue Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
1
Use these meringue mushrooms to decorate any yule log cake. The recipe makes enough to decorate your serving platter and have plenty left over for each serving of cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Hazelnut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
10
These crispy cookies are made with Piedmontese staples--hazelnuts and eggs--and called Brutti Ma Buoni: literally, “Ugly But Good.” But they are really more plain-looking than “ugly,” and pack a powerful, sweet, nutty burst of flavor, making them welcome at any table.
By Marialisa Calta

Citrus-Kissed Honey Buttons

Rating: Unrated
12
These citrus-flavored sugar cookies are a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
By Teresa Ralston

Lusciously Nutty Holiday Logs

Rating: Unrated
4
Registered Dietitian Mary LaRock flavored these phyllo rolls with orange and dark chocolate for a winning cookie that will be a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Everyone can get in on the festive fun with this gluten-free cut-out sugar cookie recipe. Use naturally-dyed sugar and icing to decorate these easy cookies.
By Devon O'Brien

Orange Spice Molasses Cookies

Rating: Unrated
25
These spiced molasses cookies have added applesauce to help keep the cookies moist, and whole-wheat flour and oats to incorporate whole grains.
By Shyla Huber

Date Bran Jingle Balls

Rating: Unrated
3
Trisha Kruse, an administrative assistant, created quick, easy, no-bake date-nut balls to fill that special niche in your holiday repertoire.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Honey Spice Pinwheel Cookies

Rating: Unrated
11
These cookies boast a bright, zesty filling and spicy aroma. They make a large batch and are extremely convenient, since you can make the logs of cookie dough ahead, then pull them out of the freezer and slice and bake as many cookies as you need. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange-Almond Slices

These twice-baked almond- and orange-flavored cookies are wonderful on cookie trays or served with fresh fruit or ice cream. Dip one edge of the crunchy slices into melted chocolate to dress them up for a special celebration.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Angel Delights

Rating: Unrated
12
Frances Van Vynckt, 78, combined dates, toasted rice cereal and coconut into an easy no-bake treat that won EatingWell's 2008 cookie contest.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red and White Wreaths

Suit your taste by using your choice of almond or mint extract for these crisp cookies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Clementine & Cocoa Nib Meringues

Rating: Unrated
2
These flourless orange-and-chocolate-flavored meringues are an easy and healthy dessert cookie recipe perfect for after dinner or alongside a cup of afternoon tea. If you don't have a star-tip and pastry bag, improvise with a gallon-size plastic bag (snip 1/2 inch off one corner). Look for orange flower water and cocoa nibs in the baking section of natural-food markets and well-stocked supermarkets, or substitute dark chocolate shavings.
By Stella Parks

Double Nut & Date Tassies

Rating: Unrated
22
The two-bite pecan tarts satisfy the sweet tooth with far less guilt than pecan pie.
By Jessie Grearson

Kringla

This recipe for the famous pretzel-shaped Scandinavian cookie has been remade so it's lighter but still just as tasty.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gingerbread Thumbprint Cookies with Raspberry Jam

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy thumbprint cookie recipe has all the flavors of a traditional gingerbread cookie: cinnamon, ginger, cloves and molasses. These soft and chewy gingerbread cookies have an extra kick of spice with a crystallized ginger coating and are filled with raspberry jam--but feel free to fill them with whatever type of jam or preserves you have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pecan-Cinnamon Wafers

Rating: Unrated
7
These healthier pecan butter cookies are made with whole-wheat pastry flour and plenty of nuts.
By Debbie Limas

Dark Chocolate Meringue Drops

Rating: Unrated
13
These meringue cookies have a puffy, fragile exterior and a moist, soft interior. They deliver an enticingly bold, knock-your-socks-off bittersweet chocolate experience. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com