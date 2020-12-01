Healthy Chia Seed Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chia seed recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Really Green Smoothie

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Pineapple Green Smoothie

Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread

This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
By Carolyn Casner

Berry Chia Pudding

Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they're mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca. Pudding for breakfast? We're in.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats: combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with the classic flavor combo of apples and cinnamon, with pecans for added crunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
By Breana Killeen

Healthy Gut Tonic with Chia

When you're feeling backed-up, this high-fiber chia concoction can help make your bathroom routine smoother. The chia seeds form a gel-like consistency to help move digestion along easily, and the kick of cayenne pepper acts as an intestinal stimulant.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Tropical Overnight Oats

Loaded with coconut, pineapple and mango, this easy overnight oats recipe will transport you to the tropics. Meal-prep a big batch for ready-to-eat breakfasts throughout the week.
By Joyce Hendley

Inspiration and Ideas

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie

Whir up frozen bananas with peanut butter and cocoa in this sweet, creamy drink recipe to get all the delicious flavors of a milkshake with the health benefits of a smoothie.
Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.
Chai Chia Pudding

Chai Chia Pudding

Citrus Salad with Chia-Celery Seed Dressing

Citrus Salad with Chia-Celery Seed Dressing

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

Pitaya Smoothie Bowls

Pitaya Smoothie Bowls

Strawberries and Cream Pancakes

These strawberry pancakes are a healthy alternative to traditional breakfast pancakes. With ingredients like chia seeds, oat flour and fresh strawberries, they offer nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste.

All Healthy Chia Seed Recipes

Yogurt Breakfast Pudding

Chia seeds and oats thicken the vanilla yogurt for a perfect pudding consistency.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango Coconut Chia Pudding

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. Creamy mango and coconut combine in this healthy breakfast recipe for a taste of the tropics.
By Carolyn Casner

Ginger-Apple Yogurt

Get your apple a day in at breakfast with this zingy yogurt with grated apple and crystallized ginger. If you normally eat sweetened yogurt--which can be loaded with added sugar or artificial sweeteners--you might be surprised to find that the apple and ginger provide plenty of sweetness. A sprinkling of chia seeds adds fiber and good fats to this healthy breakfast recipe.
By Joyce Hendley

Acai-Strawberry Smoothie

This 4-ingredient fruit smoothie is a great way to try the acai berry. Simply blend with banana, strawberries and orange juice for an easy vegan breakfast recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Savory Pumpkin Yogurt

Looking for healthy, low-sugar breakfast ideas? Ditch the sugar-laden cereals and sweetened yogurt and give this savory yogurt with pumpkin, sage and Parmesan cheese a try.
By Joyce Hendley

Witch Smoothie Bowl

Have a little Halloween fun at breakfast or snack time with this healthy fruit smoothie bowl that's topped with chia seeds and strawberry to look like a witch.
By Melissa Fallon

Jack-o'-Lantern Smoothie Bowl

Make an easier, tastier jack-o'-lantern this year--no scooping or sawing required. This delicious, creamy mango smoothie bowl gets topped with chia to make a healthy Halloween-themed snack or breakfast your kids will love.
By Melissa Fallon
