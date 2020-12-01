Vegan Christmas Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegan Christmas dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sugared Rosemary

Use these festive-looking sugared fresh rosemary sprigs to decorate any holiday dessert platter. They look especially beautiful alongside a traditional yule log cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
11
Crisp, moist and chewy, this cookie created by Georgene Egri of Walnut Creek, California, has the essential ingredients for the holidays: citrus, nuts and cranberries. These cookies travel well for gift-giving and lunchboxes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Coconut oil stands in for butter in this dairy-free, eggless cookie recipe for completely mouthwatering gingerbread cut-outs. Decorate cookies with a simple vegan icing or sanding sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Drunken Prunes

The oaky taste of Armagnac, a French brandy made in Gascony, has long been paired with prunes. While Armagnac is available in vintage bottlings, nothing so extravagant is needed for this recipe. Use waterproof markers to decorate the outside of glass jars with flowers, abstract designs or a favorite line from a poem.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble

Rating: Unrated
14
Use whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand to make this old-fashioned crumble. Typical crumble topping has as much as a half cup of butter--ours has just a bit of canola oil and, for richness, chopped almonds, which are full of healthy monounsaturated fats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Apple Squares

Rating: Unrated
4
One batch of dough does double duty as both the crust and streusel topping to make one of the easiest desserts around.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Natural Decorating Sugar

This natural decorating sugar recipe replaces artificial food coloring with fruit juice or natural dyes to produce colorful sanding sugar perfect for creating beautiful cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Princess Tea Cakes

Rating: Unrated
6
Working on this makeover of a classic Russian Tea Cake made Bridget Klein feel closer to her late sister, Gina, because they are “a great match for her personality: delicate and refined, pretty to look at, and yet a definite character that inspires adoration and loyalty.” Gina's middle name, Sarah, means “princess,” in Hebrew; hence the name of these confections. Klein's mom “swore these cookies couldn't be made without butter,” she says, “until she tasted them.” Klein continues: “Gina was a traditionalist, too, but I think I might have been able to fool her with these.”
By Bridget Klein

Apple Confit

Rating: Unrated
17
Sturdy apples are flavored with cinnamon and vanilla in this slow-cooker apple compote. Top with low-fat vanilla ice cream and a sprinkling of toasted walnuts for dessert.
By Patsy Jamieson

Pear Crumble

Rating: Unrated
5
This easy, comforting pear crumble is sure to please. Serve it as is or with low-fat ice cream.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Cashew & 3-Seed Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir cashews, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and aniseed into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Burnt Sugar Lollipops

Rating: Unrated
4
No special equipment or fancy molds are needed for these gorgeous jewels--just a little patience and steady hand to pour out the hot sugar syrup. Wrap the lollipops individually in large, clear lollipop bags and seal with a silver twist-tie or a piece of ribbon. Affix them individually to the bows of your holiday presents or hang them on your tree and offer them to guests as they leave.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Coconut-Dark Chocolate Truffles

Coconut-Dark Chocolate Truffles

A decadent Christmas treat your Paleo, gluten-free, vegan friends will love.
2-Ingredient Chocolate Nut Bark

2-Ingredient Chocolate Nut Bark

Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.
Pumpkin Pie You Won't Believe Is Vegan

Pumpkin Pie You Won't Believe Is Vegan

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider

Vegan Christmas Cookies Everyone Will Love

Vegan Christmas Cookies Everyone Will Love

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Rating: Unrated
1

Pear & Dried Cranberry Strudel

Rating: Unrated
2

All across Wisconsin, Scandinavian and German bakeries start firing up with the onset of crisp, cool autumn days; the lines soon grow long for fresh fall-fruit pastries. For most of us, rich strudel wouldn't be an everyday affair. But with walnut oil (instead of copious amounts of butter) and fresh pears, it can, nevertheless, become a decadence-free indulgence, perfect for your next dinner party. Serve it with frozen nonfat vanilla yogurt or vanilla crème anglaise.

All Vegan Christmas Dessert Recipes

Quick Cookie Glaze

Rating: Unrated
1
This basic cookie glaze can be tinted in small batches if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pomegranate Poached Pears

Rating: Unrated
4
Pears are simmered in a blend of tart pomegranate juice and sweet dessert wine with gorgeous garnet-red results. The pears are served with the reduced poaching liquid and a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds. A striking finale to any festive meal, garnish the pears with toasted slivered almonds and a touch of tangy Greek yogurt.
By Kitty Morse

Fireside Mulled Cider

Rating: Unrated
4
Cinnamon, cloves and ginger infuse apple cider with fall flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Winter Fruit Salad

Fruit salad isn't just for summer; orange, grapefruit, pineapple, star fruit and pomegranate combine for a satisfying dish your body craves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dried Fruit Compote with Green Tea & Lemon

Rating: Unrated
17
When the selection of fruit in the winter is lacking, poaching shelf-stable dried fruit in lemon-infused green tea creates a luscious fruit compote. Serve topped with low-fat plain yogurt and chopped pistachios for breakfast or dessert.
By Patsy Jamieson

Candied Grapefruit Peels

Rating: Unrated
1
A fine cup of coffee and two or three of these bittersweet confections make a fitting conclusion to a holiday meal. The peels remain soft and full of flavor because they are made with the entire peel, including the white pith. The same technique can be applied to navel oranges.
By Nora Carey

Orange Marmalade

Rating: Unrated
3
This classic orange marmalade is a pretty gift for the holidays.
By Iris Raven

Georgian Stuffed Prunes

Serve these prunes as a dessert or to accompany roast meat. The recipe is adapted from Primorski Restaurant, Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.
By Joan Nathan

Cinnamon-Apple Lollipops

The warm, winning flavor of cinnamon can be savored for a long time with this homemade apple lollipop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Walnut Pralines

Maple syrup gives new inspiration to this Louisiana classic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Papaya & Chile Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir dried papaya, pepitas and chile powder into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut-Dark Chocolate Truffles

Rating: Unrated
4
Coconut macaroons meet dark chocolate truffles in these little treats. Inside the snap of the dark chocolate shell lies the tender coconut-cocoa filling: a mix of naturally sweet dates, cocoa and coconut flour. Coconut flour is a healthy way to add decadent coconut flavor to this coconut-dark chocolate truffle recipe and other baked goods. It packs a whopping 5 grams of fiber per 2 tablespoons (with only 2 grams of total and saturated fat). Look for coconut flour near other gluten-free flours.
By Katie Webster

Apple Cider Granita

Rating: Unrated
1
Fresh apple cider and apple brandy make a simple granita that's the perfect ending to a fall meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kumquats in Vanilla Syrup

The flesh, rind and seeds of kumquats are edible. Although the preserves are delicious on their own as a simple dessert, you can serve them as an accompaniment to fruit sorbet or use them to enliven a compote of fresh oranges.
By Nora Carey
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com