Healthy Slice & Bake Cookie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious slice & bake cookie recipes, icebox cookie recipes and refrigerator cookie recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Venetian Spice Cookies (Bicciolani)

Rating: Unrated
2
The intense blend of spices in these cookies is a tip of the hat to Venice's history as a conduit for the spice trade between Europe and the Far East.
By Mauro Stoppa

Peppermint Checkerboard Cookies

The red and white design makes these white chocolate and peppermint cookies especially colorful for holiday cookie trays and casual gatherings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kringla

This recipe for the famous pretzel-shaped Scandinavian cookie has been remade so it's lighter but still just as tasty.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Refrigerator Cookies

Refrigerator cookies are a busy baker's dream: an easy dough you can keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, slicing off and making cookies as you “need” them.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Slice & Bake Cookies

Rating: Unrated
6
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
By Stacy Fraser

Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake cinnamon-sugar cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hint-of-Herb Butter Cookies

By topping these buttery slices with an assortment of fresh herb leaves and seeds, you can create a cookie jar full of unique treats.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange-Pistachio Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
For this slice-and-bake cookie recipe, we've knocked back the sugar a bit and used white whole-wheat flour for more flavor, fiber and nutrients. Keep a roll of the dough in the freezer so you can quickly bake a batch if company stops by.
By Summer Miller

Jasmine Tea Cookies

Jasmine tea is a green tea that's been scented with jasmine flowers. It lends extraordinary flavor to these tender morsels.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Ginger Pinwheels

These pinwheel cookies are filled with a yummy apricot-ginger filling and rolled in chopped pistachios before they are sliced and baked.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated
6
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake chocolate-chocolate chip cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond-Coconut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake almond-coconut cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake peanut butter cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
