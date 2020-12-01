Healthy Slice & Bake Cookie Recipes

Venetian Spice Cookies (Bicciolani)
The intense blend of spices in these cookies is a tip of the hat to Venice's history as a conduit for the spice trade between Europe and the Far East.
Peppermint Checkerboard Cookies
The red and white design makes these white chocolate and peppermint cookies especially colorful for holiday cookie trays and casual gatherings.
Kringla
This recipe for the famous pretzel-shaped Scandinavian cookie has been remade so it's lighter but still just as tasty.
Chocolate Refrigerator Cookies
Refrigerator cookies are a busy baker's dream: an easy dough you can keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, slicing off and making cookies as you “need” them.
Easy Slice & Bake Cookies
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake cinnamon-sugar cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
Hint-of-Herb Butter Cookies
By topping these buttery slices with an assortment of fresh herb leaves and seeds, you can create a cookie jar full of unique treats.
Orange-Pistachio Cookies
For this slice-and-bake cookie recipe, we've knocked back the sugar a bit and used white whole-wheat flour for more flavor, fiber and nutrients. Keep a roll of the dough in the freezer so you can quickly bake a batch if company stops by.
Jasmine Tea Cookies
Jasmine tea is a green tea that's been scented with jasmine flowers. It lends extraordinary flavor to these tender morsels.
Apricot-Ginger Pinwheels
These pinwheel cookies are filled with a yummy apricot-ginger filling and rolled in chopped pistachios before they are sliced and baked.
Chocolate-Chocolate Chip Cookies
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake chocolate-chocolate chip cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
Almond-Coconut Cookies
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake almond-coconut cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.