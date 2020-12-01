Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes

Pumpkin Pie Cocktail

Pumpkin pie in a cocktail glass? Yes, please! This fun and festive drink captures the essence of pumpkin pie in a cocktail with pumpkin-flavored vodka, sweet Kahlúa and a touch of cream to smooth it all out. Garnished with spices like cinnamon and a dollop of whipped cream, it's a fun, new way to celebrate Thanksgiving.