Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes

Staff Picks

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail

A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
By Carolyn Casner

Crisp Apple-Ginger Cocktail

Enjoy the taste of fall in a cocktail with this crisp combo of apple cider and ginger ale spiked with vodka.
By Andrea Mathis

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy

Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
By Devon O'Brien

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Pie Mimosa

This three-ingredient mimosa combines bubbly Champagne with sweet apple cider. Cinnamon sticks add extra spice.
By Andrea Mathis

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Champagne Float

An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.
By Stephanie Olson

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes

Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
By Stephanie Olson

Kahlua Cocoa

While regular hot cocoa is lovely and warming, sometimes something a bit more spirited is in order. Some other tasty additions to hot chocolate: bourbon, creme de menthe, Galliano, creme de cassis, Chambord.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
By Laraine Perri

Inspiration and Ideas

Slow-Cooker Hot Apple Cider

This cozy cocktail stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
DIY Cocktail Mini Bar = Instant Party

All the mixers, syrups and garnishes you need for a do-it-yourself sparkling-wine cocktail station.
3 Skinny Cocktail Hacks

Skinny Margaritas!

Easy Big-Batch Friendsgiving Cocktail Recipes

Sagey Gin Gimlet

Solstice Holiday Sangria

Kombucha gives a nice fizz to this holiday sangria. Bonus: It's full of probiotic bacteria that may help maintain a healthy gut.

All Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes

Pear-Rum Punch

Pureed ripe pears naturally sweeten the fruity base for this healthy rum punch recipe. For garnish, cut very thin, whole slices from small pears and lay them on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bloody Mary with Shrimp

This bright, vitamin-packed cocktail is eye-opening whether or not it's spiked with vodka.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pomegranate Cosmos

Make the base for these pomegranate cosmopolitans ahead of time and shake individual cocktails “to order.” Or for individual drinks, combine 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) each pomegranate juice and vodka, 4 teaspoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon Cointreau, 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger juice and 1/2 teaspoon sugar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mulled Wine

For midwinter cheer, pull up a mug of something warm and spirited.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Pie Cocktail

Pumpkin pie in a cocktail glass? Yes, please! This fun and festive drink captures the essence of pumpkin pie in a cocktail with pumpkin-flavored vodka, sweet Kahlúa and a touch of cream to smooth it all out. Garnished with spices like cinnamon and a dollop of whipped cream, it's a fun, new way to celebrate Thanksgiving.
By Quin Liburd

Jack & Sally Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

In this refreshing sparkling-wine cocktail, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with simple syrup and fresh lemon juice. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear-Ginger Shooters

Fresh ginger and fragrant cinnamon infuse this chilled pear soup. Serve it in large shot glasses. Guests may add a splash of vodka if they like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Billy Mack Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

For this festive sparkling-wine cocktail recipe, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with sparkling wine and homemade green tea-cinnamon simple syrup. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pecan Pie Cocktail

If you like pecan pie, you're sure to love this sweet and nutty cocktail for two. Maple syrup and crushed pecans line the rim of the glass, while bourbon and maple-pecan-flavored liqueur sweeten things up. Try this fun and festive drink on Thanksgiving as a before- or after-dinner treat.
By Quin Liburd
