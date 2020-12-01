Truvia® Recipes

Reduced-Calorie Candied Sweet Potatoes
A twist on a holiday classic. These sweet potatoes are made with Truvia® Cane Sugar Blend and contain 30% fewer calories and 60% less sugar than the full-sugar version.
Reduced-Sugar Snickerdoodle Cookies
Simple and sweet with a silly name. These Snickerdoodle cookies are made with Truvia® Cane Sugar Blend and have 72% less sugar than the regular sugar-sweetened version.
Reduced-Sugar Apple Pie
This reduced-sugar classic developed by food blogger April Athena of CookWithApril has 53% less sugar than the regular sugar-sweetened.
Reduced-Calorie Hot Chocolate
This reduced-sugar cup of homemade hot chocolate really hits the spot and contains 50% fewer calories and 75% less sugar than the full-sugar version.
Caramel Corn
Treat yourself to this caramel-and-molasses-coated popcorn that is sweet like candy but without all of the sugar. Made with Truvia® Brown Sugar Blend and Truvia® Cane Sugar Blend, this recipe has 68% less sugar than the regular sugar-sweetened version.
Green Smoothie Sweetened with Truvia® Natural Sweetener
A refreshing, non-dairy green smoothie that contains fresh spinach and has 25% fewer calories and 30% less sugar than the full-sugar version.
Bourbon Candied Carrots
A rustic side dish that is equal parts earthy and sweet. These carrots are great on a salad or paired with grilled pork chops and contain 17% fewer calories and 44% less sugar than the full-sugar version.
Reduced-Sugar Banana Bread
This reduced-sugar take on a classic contains 54% less sugar than the full-sugar version. It's moist, delicious, and ready to be enjoyed by the whole family!
Quinoa Broccoli Slaw Recipe with Truvia® Nectar
This slaw is tossed with a sweet and tangy vinaigrette, has a nutty almond crunch, and can be prepared up to a day in advance. Not to mention, it contains 40% less sugar than the full-sugar version.
Apple Cinnamon Slow-Cooker Oatmeal
Start your morning with the delicious smell of apple cinnamon oatmeal. Sweetened with Truvia® Brown Sugar Blend, this recipe has 33% less sugar than the traditional brown sugar-sweetened version.
Reduced-Sugar Caramel Cheesecake Bites
These taste truly decadent. Created by food blogger April Athena, these bars have 33% less sugar than the regular sugar-sweetened version.
Reduced-Sugar Monkey Bread
What's better than having gooey caramel monkey bread in the morning? Gooey caramel monkey bread made with Truvia® Baking Blend and Truvia® Brown Sugar Blend, and with 50% less sugar!