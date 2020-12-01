Vegetarian Thanksgiving Main Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian Thanksgiving main dish recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Mini Brie & Apple Quiches

We love the way Brie and apples taste together in these mini quiches. Mini phyllo cups make it swift and simple to create an elegant appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onions

Thanks to fresh green beans, an easy homemade cream sauce and crispy onion topping, this green bean casserole recipe is healthier and more delicious than traditional recipes that use canned soup, beans and onions. Plus, the slow cooker saves you time cooking at the stove. Make sure to use fresh green beans, as frozen green beans will become mushy.
By Carolyn Casner

Acorn Squash Stuffed with Chard & White Beans

Acorn squash's natural shape makes it just right for stuffing. This filling has Mediterranean flair: olives, tomato paste, white beans and Parmesan cheese. Serve with: Mixed green salad with radicchio and red onion and crisp white wine, such as Pinot Grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Squash & Leek Lasagna

Grated butternut squash, pine nuts and sautéed leeks in a creamy white sauce are layered with sheets of whole-wheat pasta for this wintery variation on a vegetable lasagna. Any Parmesan cheese can be used in this casserole, but we recommend Parmigiano-Reggiano for its superior flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramelized Onion & Brussels Sprout Galette

Serve this vegetarian tart recipe as a main dish or in thinner slices for an appetizer or side dish. Since you'll be pleating the dough to create a rustic look, buy ready-to-roll pie crusts rather than prepared pie shells--you'll find them in the dairy section of your market with other ready-to-bake items or near the frozen desserts.
By David Bonom

Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash

Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish recipe as a meatless tagine served in a squash bowl. Kabocha, sweet dumpling or carnival squash make good alternatives to acorn squash. To make this side a hearty vegetarian meal, serve 2 halves each.
By Raghavan Iyer

Roasted Pear-Butternut Soup with Crumbled Stilton

Here pears are roasted to sweet perfection with butternut squash and pureed to create a creamy soup that gets a luxurious garnish of Stilton cheese. You can serve this as a first course or with a salad and crusty bread for a light autumn supper.
By Marie Simmons

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

Thai spices and creamy coconut milk distinguish this version from traditional butternut squash soup. Curry paste is a convenient way to add complex flavor, but if you want to make sure this soup is vegan or if you are allergic to shellfish, check the ingredient list carefully--some brands contain shellfish.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Cauliflower Steaks with Mushroom Gravy

The highlight of this gorgeous vegan holiday main dish recipe is the surprisingly rich dairy-free mushroom gravy. The roasted cauliflower is also pleasantly delicious thanks to a little caramelization while roasting. Smother a side of vegan mashed potatoes with any extra gravy.
By Hilary Meyer

Winter Squash Risotto

Sweet winter squash and earthy shiitake mushrooms are delicious in this creamy risotto.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rustic Mushroom Tart

Don't let phyllo dough's fussy reputation put you off: our method of brushing olive oil and sprinkling breadcrumbs between the layers makes this tart actually quite simple to assemble, and helps keep it healthy. It can be served as a main course or cut into smaller pieces and enjoyed as an appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Hash Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Diced sweet potato, bell peppers and apples make a vegan stuffing inspired by the flavors of sausage. To add that savory flavor, we use poultry seasoning (don't worry, there's no actual poultry in it!). Piled into portobello mushroom caps, it creates a beautiful and filling plant-based main dish--perfect for the holidays.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

21 Show-Stopping Vegetarian Mains for Thanksgiving

These stunning meatless Thanksgiving main dish recipes (including some vegan options) are so rich and satisfying, even the meat-eaters will want some on their plate.
Mushroom & Leek Galette

Patsy Jamieson totes this savory tart to potlucks and holiday gatherings. It makes perfect party food because it is easy to eat while you are balancing a glass and grazing at a buffet. Serve as an appetizer or as a vegetarian main dish.
Curried Lentil Stuffed Squash

Roasted Pumpkin-Apple Soup

Wild Mushroom & Barley Risotto

Sweet Potato, Red Onion & Fontina Tart

Mediterranean Couscous Cabbage Rolls

We love the subtle flavor of cinnamon with fresh mint in these vegetarian cabbage rolls stuffed with couscous, olives and feta cheese. Don't worry if your cabbage leaves tear a little when you pull them off the head; they will wrap up just fine. As a precaution you can cook a couple extra leaves and roll two partly overlapping if needed. Serve with roasted butternut squash tossed with olive oil, cinnamon and garlic. To double this recipe, use 2 large skillets and prepare one 4-serving recipe in each.

All Vegetarian Thanksgiving Main Dish Recipes

Quinoa-Stuffed Delicata Squash

With its pretty striped skin and uniform shape, delicata squash is a beautiful vessel for serving up this healthy quinoa stuffing. Serve this recipe as a stunning side dish or a vegetarian main with a big leafy green salad alongside.
By Molly Stevens

Kale & Squash Galette with Olive Oil Crust

Kale and kabocha pair deliciously in this healthy vegetarian galette recipe that looks as fabulous as it tastes. The squash wedges are roasted, peel and all, while the onions and kale are sautéed, and then everything is baked into this yeasted olive oil crust. If kabocha squash isn't available, buttercup squash is a good substitute.
By Anna Thomas

Polenta-Stuffed Kabocha Squash

The cheesy polenta filling in this healthy stuffed squash recipe makes a great alternative to mashed potatoes, as well as a hearty vegetarian entree. If you can't find kobocha squash, try using a buttercup squash or pie pumpkin--or skip serving it in the hollowed-out vegetable altogether and use 2 cups of your favorite pureed winter squash in Step 5.
By Lia Huber

Potato & Sweet Potato Torte

Layers of potatoes and sweet potatoes meld into an impressive vegetable “cake” that forms a golden crust during baking. Serve as a vegetarian centerpiece or with roast poultry or pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Acorn Squash Stuffed with Chard & White Beans for Two

Acorn squash's natural shape makes it just right for stuffing, and one squash is perfect for serving two people. This filling has Mediterranean flair: olives, tomato paste, white beans and Parmesan cheese. Serve with: Mixed green salad with radicchio and red onion and crisp white wine, such as Pinot Grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Vegetable Galette with Olives

The natural sugar in the vegetables caramelizes during roasting, giving this tart an incredible sweet-savory flavor. Roasted garlic adds a mellow note and moistens the filling. This is a very adaptable recipe: experiment with different vegetables--eggplant, bell peppers, zucchini--and cheeses like fontina or Jarlsberg.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Roasted Stuffed Pumpkin with Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

This roast pumpkin with a mushroom-and-bread stuffing is a beautiful vegetarian entree for the holidays. Use a small pumpkin if you can find one, but a winter squash like kabocha or buttercup also works. For a special garnish, save the seeds from the pumpkin, toss them with spices and roast them. If you use a squash, opt for store-bought pepitas; the squash seeds are too woody to eat.
By Virginia Willis

Roasted Fall Vegetables in Cheddar Crust

This tart starts with a Cheddar cheese crust that's filled with roasted leeks, fennel and broccoli or Brussels sprouts. Beets or cauliflower would stand in beautifully too.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Galette with Kabocha Squash & Kale

Kale and kabocha squash pair deliciously in this healthy vegetarian galette recipe that looks as fabulous as it tastes. Kabocha squash doesn't need to be peeled, but if it isn't available, use buttercup squash instead.
By Anna Thomas
